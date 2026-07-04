The Lotus Eaters podcasters in Britain are sometimes accused of being the online far-right base of Restore Britain under Rupert Lowe. Lotus Eaters founder Carl Benjamin generally says, in response to said charge, well, we support Restore because, until now, we haven’t had anyone to vote for who actually had the policies we want.

There has been much hold-your-nose voting. Or, in a voluntary voting system, you just stay at home. That was before Restore. So, the questioners and critics get it precisely the wrong way around, as usual.

Whatever the epithets thrown, the matter is simple. They support Restore because its policies match the policy objectives of its voters. Call it, well, accountability. Democracy. Populism, if you will.

Sounds familiar.

Here, where voting is compulsory, and compulsorily preferential, there has been even more hold-your-nose voting. For the longest time. Liberal voters these days have been far more patient than Robert Menzies. He gave up on the Libs – the Party he himself founded – a mere eight years after he left office. We have been holding our noses for years. At least since 2015, and the Turnbull globalist revolution.

One Nation is Australia’s Restore. It has around a third of the polled primary vote. Possibly more, when factoring in ON shyness, to the extent that this exists. It faces similar barbs and faux critiques, from the usual suspects in the legacy political class. No policies. Not “fit” to govern. Whatever that means. A mere protest party. A mere populist party.

Restore and ON realists are targeting the election after next. Wisely. Realistically. Yes, I realise that things are pretty urgent. But the electoral systems here and in the mother country will take some barricade-storming.

Here, the sudden surge in support for ON isn’t rocket science. It has been a hockey stick of sorts. A long, slow build up then a sudden meteoric rise. The recent triggers probably match the various clusters of electoral support ON now has. The gay marriage referendum created one constituency. The Covid fascism created another. The creeping woke ascendancy yet another. The ongoing and crystal-clear failure of the Liberals to effect a push back, and, indeed, their active compliance with the globalist agenda, did part of the job. Albo’s voice referendum created a majority of latent anti-woke support. The recent budget’s attack on wealth creation completed the task.

Issues created constituencies. They solidified. Firmed. Grew. And they seem to be sticking.

The charge that ON isn’t “ready to govern” has achieved zero cut-through. This is because a solid and growing minority of voters simply don’t vote any more along these lines. The elite agenda has simply jumped the shark. Reached its end point. Voters now don’t even know what “ready to govern” means. If it means being in cahoots with the key institutions of the ruling political class, they are saying “nope”.

The ON supporters have a list. A list that is overlapped across the various insurgent constituencies. The list is pretty short, really. Just like Restore Britain’s. Again, it isn’t rocket surgery. Here is my own list, in descending order of priority:

· Repeal all 2026 budget tax measures; · Investigate properly the Covid tyranny and punish ALL the perpetrators; · Cancel membership of WHO; · Cancel all immigration until our housing crisis is sorted; · After that, reconfigure immigration to drastically reduce numbers and eliminate immigration from the peoples of our enemies, aka Islamists; · Cancel every last climate change policy – Paris, net zero and all relevant bureaucracies; · Apply DOGE to Canberra – abolish the departments of education and health, as a start; · Cancel the ABC as a publicly funded entity; · Cancel all public sector DEI policies; · No more foreign wars.

There is much more, of course. Including a few symbolic gestures. Like giving an unconditional pardon to BRS. And sorting the honours lists. And arts funding. But this lot should keep ON busy for the first term. Then we can get to work on the education system. The real long-term problem, but one not quickly sorted. That will take a generation.

When another party comes up with a similar to-do list, then we might consider voting for it. The Libs and the Nats? Riddled with members who, at worst, HATE this list. Or, at best, like it but are not permitted by their peers to even take baby steps towards executing it. Changing leaders won’t work. Token conservative appointments to ceremonial positions won’t pass the smell test. Performative conservative thinkfests won’t work. Even apologies for past sins are beyond too late. Because we know you won’t really mean it. And you won’t be allowed to make good for those sins. The sinners still run the show.

The communists in the Labor Party and the Greens? Don’t make me laugh.

It’s the policies, stupid.

The establishment retort will be … but you have to able to implement all this. How are you going to do that? My answer? Well, we know you won’t. And can’t.

Paul Collits

4 July 2026