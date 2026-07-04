PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Alison's avatar
Alison
19h

It's like Sarah Two-Dads saying the boats couldn't be stopped. They were.

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Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
4h

Big tick from me for almost all your list.

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