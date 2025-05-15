PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robyn Hefferan's avatar
Robyn Hefferan
4d

Sad, but I think precise

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
3d

It’s just ignoring the past if you think Farage is the one to change things in Britain. His treatment Rupert Lowe is inexcusable. This week they called the police on him and police arrived to raid his house.

How many parties had Farage started and left?

The same poll Matt used shows a profound lack of confidence in the political class in general.

We are at the same place here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture