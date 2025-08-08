I have been late to the game in coming across Mencius Moldbug, aka Curtis Yarvin, an American alt-right political theorist and public intellectual of considerable heft and (apparent) influence in high places.

I came across Yarvin accidentally, through someone else who is new to me. This would be Harrison Pitt – Pitt the Much Younger – a podcaster who does The Forge on behalf of The European Conservative. The Forge’s blurb states:

Produced by The European Conservative, The Forge is a monthly programme which aims to revive the art of Socratic dialogue and intellectual combat at a time when, across the legacy institutions of the Western world, vulgar sophistry and intolerant conformism appear to reign supreme. Presented by Harrison Pitt, a senior editor at The European Conservative, The Forge will be a place for thoroughgoing discussion and fearless debate with the world's finest thinkers on a range of subjects, from philosophy and current affairs to history and culture. As the name suggests, it should also enable us to build up our armoury and sharpen our weapons as we engage in a war for our civilisation.

Sounds promising.

Pitt is also the seriously impressive front man for Restore Britain, the new vehicle for the ex-Reform UK MP, Rupert Lowe. Lowe is fresh from a bruising and game-ending clash with his former boss, Nigel Farage, who is losing friends faster than you can say “sell out”, despite still soaring in the polls.

A very good interview with Pitt was recently conducted by yet another alt-podcaster, Nick Dixon.

These are the new voices of Britain’s dissident right, minded to smash the existing, dysfunctional version of the “democracy” that now infects once-great Britain, and that would be totally unrecognisable to the likes of John of Gaunt, Henry V, John Locke, Disraeli and Winston Churchill. Probably Thatcher as well.

Pitt’s interview with Yarvin can be found here.

Yarvin is no (small d) democrat. He is a paternalist/monarchist, and cynical about the state of “popular rule” and its capacity for self-correction, including the replacement of one elite by another. One of Yarvin’s influences is Henry St John, aka Bolingbroke, a well-known British political philosopher of the 18th century. And a Tory leader of competitive instincts. Who hated oligarchy. As much as the alt-right does today.

The publisher’s summary of Bolingbroke’s Political Writings states:

Henry St John, Viscount Bolingbroke, was one of the most creative political thinkers in eighteenth-century Britain. In this volume, modernised and fully annotated texts of his most important political works, the Dissertation upon Parties, the letter, 'On the Spirit of Patriotism', and The Idea of the Patriot King, are brought together for the first time. Bolingbroke was the first major thinker to face the long-term economic and political consequences of the Glorious Revolution, particularly the creation of the first modern system of party politics. In these works he attempted to forge an ideology of opposition to attack the Whig oligarchy of Sir Robert Walpole. His analyses of constitutional government and the party system are still relevant to the dilemmas of modern democratic politics, as are his recommendations for a patriotic commitment to the common good and the necessity of a non-partisan executive. (Emphasis added).

A pretty good summary of Yarvin’s own concerns and ideas. Especially the idea of a patriot king would crush the power of the elites. Another of Yarvin’s influences is Robert Michels, the elite theorist. Another is James Burnham, often quoted here as the author of The Managerial Revolution. Michels’ theory of the iron law of oligarchy is relevant here:

Michels' theory states that all complex organizations, regardless of how democratic they are when started, eventually develop into oligarchies.

Sounds about right. Who Yarvin reads helps to define what he professes.

The Forge podcast is called Democracy – the god that failed? This title, if it sounds familiar, has been used before. It was a book written in 1949 by a number of authors, including the legendary Arthur Koestler, disillusioned with communism. A good summary can be found here:

Yarvin is by no means alone in believing that our democratic system is broken and there needs to be a radical break from it in order to achieve a “restoration” of liberty. There is Patrick Deneen, the author of Why Liberalism Failed. Peter Whittle of the New Culture Forum is another, and what he is witnessing in the UK is an authoritarian (at best) and a tyrannical, top-down coup by the state and the elites against the people.

There are many other voices proclaiming the death of democracy.

They are all writing and speaking at a time of oligarchy. Of (possibly) impending civil wars, discussions of civil disobedience and resistance against the state, the rise of populist alternate political parties, endless protests in the streets, violence against native populations – like the girls of Rotherham and Southport (both in the UK) – and wild and intensifying disillusion with “the system” and all of the policies of state shared by the legacy parties but abhorred by the majority of citizens. Yarvin’s position is hardly fringe, these days.

The fundamental pillars of democracy – the will of the people, proper representation in parliament, the rule of law, meaningful elections, ministerial responsibility, and the rest – lie in ruins. Can this be doubted when you can be put in jail for a legal tweet?

But this is a story about the left, or what remains of it, and not a story about Yarvin or his neo-monarchism.

Yarvin’s treatment by the left provides a convenient and interesting reading on the current state of the former champions of the working class. And the result isn’t pretty. Many of us started on the left, or, at least, believed in some of the things that they did. Perhaps we still do. Hence the secular decline of the left’s mind – not, of course, of its power – is a matter of both relevance and of great sadness.

Here is one take on Yarvin. It will do for our purposes. It comes from The New Yorker.

Curtis Yarvin’s Plot Against America. The reactionary blogger’s call for a monarch to rule the country once seemed like a joke. Now the right is ready to bend the knee.

Inevitably, there is The Guardian:

He’s anti-democracy and pro-Trump: the obscure ‘dark enlightenment’ blogger influencing the next US administration.

Some kind of mysterious Svengali, then.

Here is another. It features all of the expected epithets. Radical new right. Far right. Dark enlightenment. Authoritarian. Dark utopia. Neo-reactionary. Believes there is a deep state! Gosh. Order comes from a “strong man”. Channelling Hobbes.

The key words are dark and right. It comes from a mob called Reset Dialogues.

To unpack Yarvin, these guys engaged in a “dialogue” between their editors and AI. As you do. Now, I am no expert on Yarvin, having only just now encountered him. I have no canine in this fight. But his pen-picture by the left is rewarding reading, in terms of understanding the left’s current take on politics and ideology. And, unintentionally, on itself. They open thus:

Curtis Yarvin, known until a few years ago only to a niche audience under the pseudonym Mencius Moldbug, is now considered one of the most subtle and dangerous intellectual influences on America’s new radical right. His theory of the Dark Enlightenment is nothing less than a full-scale assault on the foundational values of modern liberalism: representative democracy, the rule of law, civil rights, public opinion, and the separation of powers. In his ideological universe, democracy is not the pinnacle of civilization but its degeneration. A convenient lie designed to obscure the reality of power—unelected, invisible—which, according to Yarvin, lies in the hands of the Cathedral: a meta-structure composed of media, academia, and bureaucracies that propagates progressive dogmas with the zeal of a religious institution. His solution? Tear it all down. Dismantle democratic institutions and replace them with a system of “neocameralism,” modeled on corporate governance: a state-as-a-company, run by a sovereign CEO, unelected, irremovable, and vested with absolute authority. In this vision, citizenship is not a political right but a contractual position. Citizens become shareholders—or just users. Government becomes a service to be optimized. This idea of “algorithmic sovereignty” has seduced many minds in Silicon Valley, starting with Peter Thiel, billionaire investor, founder of Palantir, and PayPal co-founder—one of the most influential figures in the American tech ecosystem. Thiel has openly questioned the compatibility of democracy and freedom (“I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible”) and has heavily bankrolled think tanks, start-ups, and political candidates aligned with neo-reactionary thinking. It is in this context that Yarvin gradually moved closer to the orbit of Donald Trump, though never in an official capacity. His writings have circulated among figures close to Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, and other intellectuals in the American alt-right, who are drawn to Yarvin’s blend of technical jargon, aristocratic historical references (from Carlyle to De Maistre), and systemic critique of Western democracies. In particular, Yarvin served as one of the theoretical sources for the “post-democratic” rhetoric that emerged surrounding Trump’s 2016 campaign: the idea that the deep state is an entrenched apparatus obstructing the popular will in favor of the Cathedral’s interests—and yet incapable of producing true social order. Neither the Cathedral nor democracy itself, Yarvin argues, can sustain real order. Only a “strongman” can. … Yarvin’s Dark Enlightenment is a high-tech version of absolutism: an order imposed from above, no longer justified by God, but by code. And in an age of institutional distrust, disinformation, and political disillusionment, this lucid and tidy dystopia has found more listeners than one might expect. … the Enlightenment not as the gateway to reason and rights, but as the beginning of a destructive illusion: the idea that the average human being is capable of self-government.

You get the picture. As always, now, it is all about TDS, or at least largely about it. Trump Derangement Syndrome. Which is itself ironic, as Trump is post-ideological. And Yarvin is proposing techno-absolutism. The category errors cascade. Technocracy? I wonder causes the goons responsible for this slush not to see what their preferred elites have done to “the average human being’s capacity for self-government”.

At one level, the left is simply fighting the last war. But their errors are compounding. Here are the basic, undergraduate errors of the leftist critique and of its myopic mindset:

· They mistake the right’s critique of liberalism’s outcomes for an attack on liberalism’s basic principles;

· They don’t understand that it is THEIR model of liberalism that has yielded the authoritarianism from which we all are now suffering;

· It is THEIR marriage to Silicon Valley Big Tech fascism that defines modern globalist, new world order progressivist governance;

· Trump’s (and Yarvin’s) “authoritarianism” is merely a counter-revolution against the Cathedral, whose existence is patently obvious and which the left is goonishly foolish to deny;

· The left simply cannot admit, or doesn’t understand, that the current polity, so destructive of liberalism’s core values and of the working class’s interests, is an instrument of its own creation;

· Yes, there is “strongman” rhetoric on the right, for we live in postmodern political times wherein the left’s cultural agendas have all been achieved;

· The left will never admit, and cannot admit, that it has won, because the basic leftist narrative, that it has to maintain at all costs, is that its victim/clients are perpetual losers;

· The left doesn’t get globalist corporatism;

· The left now hates the working class, yet will never admit this – the working class merely provides pathetic, convenient cover for the post-working class left.

The “analysis” continues:

What makes his vision particularly dangerous is its ability to penetrate the mainstream, disguised as a “technical” fix or a neutral systems upgrade. But beneath the managerial surface lies an openly illiberal project: to abolish elections, concentrate power, and neutralize dissent.

Do not these midwits not understand that the alt-right pushback is against an established order, driven by leftist/managerialist/technocratic imperatives that define the core strategic drivers of the modern left? They created the modern polity. The right, as they portray it, is merely attempting to rearrange the mess they have created.

Are they self-deluded fools, or reflexive ideologues? Either way, it isn’t pretty.

At least the “right” endlessly engages in self-criticism. Endlessly. To its cost, organisationally, politically and culturally. The robot left suffers no such shortcomings. It spits out outdated memes. Not much else.

This “analysis” contains much that is predictable. But it is also revealing in its predictability and in its total absence of self-awareness. For the left’s agenda has been largely completed, achieved by leftist politicians through anti-democratic, authoritarian means. With the left’s active support and its blocking of any and all attempts to reverse the direction of travel and to restore a measure of individual liberty and popular will. A few random examples make the point:

· Wall-to-wall welcome to country ceremonies everywhere you look, without our permission or approval;

· Enforced workplace insistence that employees do-the-pronoun-thing;

· The replacement of white populations with imported people of diversity;

· The granting of voting rights to non-citizens;

· The outsourcing of public health care to off-shore unelected institutions, which completely negated the patient’s right to informed consent;

· The left’s abandonment of any vestiges of support for free speech, amid that cancel culture that the left itself created and enforces;

· Beijing Biden’s manic use of the auto-pen, including to provide pardons to his own family;

· Two-tiered justice in the UK;

· The fake climate panic, designed to usher in all manner of authoritarian controls, like fifteen-minute cities (per George Christensen);

· The WEF (World Economic Forum) and the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) ongoing work-around of national democratic sovereignty;

· The evil works of the education blob in destroying the critical skills of a young generation;

· The Democratic Party’s abandonment of a proper primary election process to install Kamala Harris in 2024;

· The leftist new urbanism is destroying our cities and their cultures, undermining the Jane Jacobs-style street-democracy once treasured by the left;

· The success of the 1960s left’s own state strategy of the long march through the (unelected) institutions, a takeover of (mostly) public, taxpayer funded entities over which, increasingly, elected politicians have no control.

Every last one of these leftist manoeuvres diminishes liberal democracy. Deliberately. Authoritarianism 101, n’est-ce pas? And they claim to believe that Curtis Yarvin is dangerous. That his is the dark enlightenment.

And the left has made its peace with what is left of capitalism, too, in practice if not in theory.

Of course, none of these examples have anything to do with Curtis Yarvin, Steve Bannon, Trump or anyone on the alt-right. If Trump is authoritarian, for example of his attempted use of executive orders to achieve a democratic restoration, he is merely resetting the dial to its earlier position. And many of the institutions taken over during the cultural marxists’ revolution will, surely, be doing their best to make sure Trump doesn’t succeed. Like all of the left’s Obama and Biden appointed judges, who, as we speak, are themselves proving to be anti-democratic insurgents.

Some leftists occasionally see the light on selected subjects. Like Clive Hamilton’s recognition of China’s infiltration of Australia, top to bottom, and the Left Lockdown Sceptics’ efforts (off the back of Toby Young, of course) during Covid. Joseph Stiglitz got some of globalisation right. But these leftist actions are the exception, not the rule.

The latest goon-show suggestion from the left, in both the UK and Australia, is to allow sixteen-year-olds to vote. To strengthen their beloved democracy. So, In Australia, you would be able to vote on your sixteenth birthday, but the day before, you could not legally watch a YouTube video. Go figure.

The left has absolutely no capacity for self-reflection or self-analysis. Its grip on political reality is tenuous at best. It is head-up-your-fundament stuff. And it is ensuring that any semblance of liberal democracy remains snuffed out.

And yet the left’s ground game wins big, every time. The attack on Yarvin and friends demonstrates, yet again, that the left’s attention to the details of the endless ideological war remains undiminished, and effective. The left’s capacity for empty epithets hurled at the latest perceived enemy is forever there. They are simply indefatigable. The war is always.

When your side gains control of the internet – the right’s one trump card (pun intended) since the 1990s and the invention of the Web 1.0 – it gets to commandeer communications, to constrain the ability of networks to act collaboratively/politically and to shape the very structure of human rights. Shutting down even benign criticism of the state, through online safety measures, age verification schemes, digital ID, lawfare against social media and cognate companies and vicious enforcement regimes – the British police are currently setting up a special squad to track down and target critics of Britain’s farcical immigration policies - defines modern authoritarianism.

But am I right about the left’s lack of self-awareness? And to see this as THE problem? Is this another Hanlon’s razor error?

Such is the left’s effective control of the organs of state and the state’s corporate clients that efforts like the aforementioned attack on Yarvin might (in fact) not be an example of a lack of self-awareness. Surely no one could be that stupid. Rather, it might well be yet another example of disciplined and effective narrative control, the modern tyrant’s currency. Oh, and a willingness to “turn up” to the fight. Something most of the left’s opponents decidedly lack.

But it is still galling to read about the right’s disdain for democracy, nonetheless. It is a bit rich. We are about the only defenders of democracy left. Whatever Curtis Yarvin might think of democracy in theory or practice.

Paul Collits

8 August 2025