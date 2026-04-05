I bet the Iranians, both prior to the mad mullahs’ revolution of 1979 and since, never thought they would ever have a Persian king called Charles.

The current kerfuffle in the Mother Country over the woke King’s parking of Christianity in the back carpark and its replacement as the UK’s official religion/ideology by Islam has exercised quite a few minds, not least Gavin Ashenden’s.

As a former Anglican Bishop and the Queen’s Chaplain, Gavin knows a little about both the royals and religion. And he has pretty strong views on Islam’s ascendancy in Britain. He doesn’t think much of Charles’ recent double whammy – commemorating the end of Ramadan while not bothering with an easter message.

It isn’t just Gavin. See also:

It seems that the current head of the Church of England is a Muslim and the next one will be a complete non-believer.

Go figure.

The fictional Sir Humphrey had it (in Yes Prime Minister’s The Bishop’s Gambit) that most C of E bishops were atheists (aka modernists). And that was forty years ago.

It is beyond ironic that the Bishop chosen by Jim Hacker in that episode of YPM was an expert on Islam. That was one of his selling points. Those charged with choosing the next Bishop of Bury-St-Edmunds concluded that they should pick someone who wasn’t (at least) AGAINST Christianity.

In our days of no faith to speak of in the West, especially among the young, one might think … so what? The current generation of young progressivists, especially women apparently, as Freya India has suggested, are much more into John Lennon’s philosophy, disgorged in Imagine, than the transcendent.

And it is the forlorn C of E, after all.

Well, there is a reason why Britons, especially Gen Zee, should be watching and pondering Ashenden rather than uploading photos to Insta and going on pro-Gaza demos. It is that they are losing their country. Oops. Have already lost it. Most of those paying attention have concluded the latter.

The next-genners may or may not care now about this. But I am guessing that they soon will. When the Islam rubber hits the British road.

You see, Islam is a political ideology as well as a religion. And it is a colonising ideology. They ain’t just regional-power Jew-haters. They want to run the world. Read it and weep. The Iranian hard-line, apocalyptic Sharia branch of Islam, controlled by China, the ones currently bombing their Sunni Muslim brother-countries, are wanting to come for all of us. And they have arrived. Look at the Sharia law. The rape gangs, most recently revealed on the Andrew Gold Heretics podcast.

Look at the multiple Muslim mayors, comfortably reigning across Britain’s cities. The result in the recent Gorton and Denton by-election. The eviction of the cockneys from east London. The rampant bums-in-the-air “prayer meetings” at Trafalgar Square and across the Kingdom. The hotels full of cashed-up (on British welfare) illegals. The widespread (unthinking?) acquiescence with the imposition of halal-butchered animals. The hate marches. The terrorist cells in Luton and elsewhere. God, what a mess. And it all happened in a “liberal democracy”. With a liberal monarch.

The Emirates are now advising their young … don’t go to Britain to study and live. It ain’t a friendly country no more. Ouch. THEY get it. Why don’t we? Why doesn’t the King?

Douglas Murray says, with little obvious pleasure, “I told you so”. “I gave every warning I could”.

To be fair, it isn’t rocket surgery.

King Charlie’s mentor might have been Dickie Mountbatten – unkindly nicknamed Mountbottom by some of his naval peers in view of his apparent, late-revealed (per Andrew Lownie) taste for boys and young men – but the Monarch has far greater reputational problems that this. Yes, even worse than his brother, the artist formerly known as Prince. It is that his kingdom is disintegrating on his watch, and with his apparent approval.

Now THAT is a legacy. It is enough to make a monarchist blush.

Paul Collits

5 April 2026

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