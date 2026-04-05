PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Helen's avatar
Helen
1d

Loved the Gavin interview,thanks Paul - so supportive and enriching for those who are blessed with strong Faith! Will eventually access the others you have so generously provided! May God abundantly bless your fine work. 🙏🏻

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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
16hEdited

Paul, there is too much info about Charles Islamic interest for it to be denied.

No Nicene Creed at his coronation, the man is very easily led.

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