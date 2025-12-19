Back in the day, Advent was the season of preparation. For Christian believers, this meant spiritual preparation. You know not the hour, and all that. For the secular masses, it meant office Christmas parties, holiday planning, shopping and psyching yourself up for the in-laws.

Happy times, generally. Now, both the Christian prepper and the non-believer alike are pondering a new reality. They know not the hour when they might be killed or maimed by a Muslim.

For now, Christmas – not to mention Hanukkah – is the season to be murdered. Fire bombed. Shot dead. Stabbed (if in London). VAWed, aka attacked by a vehicle used as a weapon. Raped. On a good day, merely graffitied, screamed at or spat upon.

All this is visited upon us for having the graciousness of heart to plead the fifth over our forebears’ colonialism and to say, “come on in” to the world’s hordes. Especially if you are young and male and aggressive and hormonally proficient. No need to sign on to our values and traditions. Or language. Better if you don’t. More diversity that way. More foreign food.

I have friends in Bavaria. They ain’t going to a Christmas market this year. They had been planning to. It just isn’t worth it, despite German towns spending enormous amounts to VAW-proof their markets. The bollardisation solution, per Mark Steyn.

Bavaria, of course, is both culturally Catholic and was, once upon a time, Nazi-central. I have walked the square where the Nazis held their Munich rallies. In August 2024, I wandered the grounds of Dachau with my late daughter. Modern Bavarians have memory-holed the sins of their fathers. This might be harsh. There are some outstanding memorials to the carnage of the 1930s, with which many in those times were simpatico. I visited these, too. They bespeak understanding, empathy and truth.

https://www.nsdoku.de/en/about-us/the-nsdoku

And the modern-day Bavarians are no more inclined to a fresh Kristallnacht than any others of us who are half decent. They are respecters of tradition and are (these days) people of peace. At least the ones I know are. Invaded by immigrants seeking their own brand of third world lebensraum, cowed and now staying at home, like German Jews did back in the 1930s.

Yes, these times are replete with irony.

There is a war on now, another war, and only one side is currently fighting. I guess we infidels are all just turning the other cheek. Or, more likely, we are leaving it up to our leaders to act on our behalf. To discharge their most basic duty, a role for government even conceded by the Nozickean libertarians. Keeping us safe.

And yet, they do not. For reasons both electoral and ideological.

Perhaps it is time to re-consider the Chicago Way, as relayed by Sean Connery in The Untouchables:

Or not. That wouldn’t be, well, Christian. Perhaps we could again defer to our elder brothers in faith, the Israelites. And implement key elements of the Frydenberg solution. Or even key elements of the report of the Jewish ambassador lady, Jillian Segal. They, of course, have been much criticised by the usual anti-Semitic suspects like Crikey, the Australian Human Rights Institute and the good folks at The Conversation.

The descendants of Gough Whitlam, both literal and spiritual, embedded in the eastern suburbs Labor branches, want no part of anything other than a one state solution. And by one state, they don’t mean Israel. All they cling to is, not religion and guns, but the slim and unimpressive claim that criticising Israeli Government policies shouldn’t be conflated with anti-Semitism. It is no ace in the hole.

Gough, of course, was a racist par excellence as well as a buffoon. An eloquent buffoon, admittedly. And, unlike his far more impressive and successful Labor successor as Prime Minister, he was no Philo-Semite.

Adopting the Frydenberg response would mean not bringing guns to a knife-fight. Not even knives. But simply bringing something.

To date, we have brought nothing to the fight. An existential fight for liberty. We are placing our hands over our ears and are chanting loudly “la la la”. Bollardisation isn’t a fix. It never was. Unless you believe in bandaids.

When most of us are reduced to regurgitating “happy holidays”, that asinine, meaningless incantation of nothingness, and others of us stay at home for fear of being slaughtered, post Bondi, some of us are now contemplating how to operationalise the Chicago way.

Peacefully, of course. For it is the season of peace.

Paul Collits

19 December 2025