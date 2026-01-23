In a week where the Liberal Party of Australia self-obsessed even more than it normally does, its abysmal members of Parliament and the legacy media which salivate over inconsequential minutiae occurring inside Canberra don’t seem to have noticed that the Australia that we have known is crumbling. Not just on their watch, but at their hands.

The column inches and air-time given over to the messy internal squabbles of the former Coalition partners have been astonishing, when really important, indeed, existential threats to the nation, are going down at the same time.

Whenever the shit hits the fan, the Liberals talk about … themselves! And the bovine scribblers in the media feed the beast with endless twaddle in the lamestream press. They are in the weeds, where they are most comfortable.

If you want an insight into how major party politicians operate, watch this interview with the British Covid hero MP, Andrew Bridgen.

The things he revealed about how political class types think is almost beyond comprehension. They make Yes Minister look like, well, Yes Minister. What with the memory holing, the endless cover-ups, the cuddling up to non-elected, bad actors, the games played, the bribery, the collusion. And not over trifles either. Over matters of life and death and fundamental rights transgressed. Bridgen lays it all out. Names names. And identifies the twin original sins of politicians. They are corruptible, and they are not brave.

Andrew Bridgen was one among 650 British MPs who spoke out. As it happens, the only one. They told him to shut up. Staffers at Number Ten told him that he could have “anything he wanted” to stop speaking out. They said this was the game they played. That they always played.

But we know all this already, don’t we? Those who are awake do. Most people don’t. During Covid, we all encountered people who said that the Government was only doing it all for our own good. What? Killing the elderly, ignoring medical science, locking people up, shutting down democracy, maiming people with vaccines, ventilators, midazolam and morphine, injecting babies with poison, shooting protesters with rubber bullets, shutting down the economy, bending over frontwards to allow Big Pharma to screw them and us. THAT was for our own good?

This is the “mistakes were made” brigade. The beyond naïve. The forgiving. The so-whatters.

No one has yet figured out how to turn popular anger at the deeply and broadly corrupt political class into actions that will get rid of them and their rotten system once and for all. This makes the under-acknowledged work of those who battle on each day to keep the flame of freedom alive, who make enormous sacrifices to reveal truth and stare down hard and soft power, so essential.

All the while knowing that they are pushing it uphill. Dissidents and whistleblowers, micro party members, podcasters and writers, conspiracy theorists and conventional critics of public policy wrongdoing. Showing something that the chancers and careerists of the UniParty never show. Courage. Courage in the face of frightening corporate and globalist power.

And they don’t give up. They don’t all agree with one another. They each focus on their own issues. Some attack issues with the ferocity of a dog with a bone. Not are fully awake to the entire depth and breadth of the corruption of the corporate state. Some work within bad systems, and get bagged for that. Doing too much, and too little, at the same time. Tony Abbott? Sometimes victims of the elite power brokers become keepers of the flame. Think Lucy Connolly. They set victimhood aside and turn it towards exposing evil doers and fraudsters and, in some cases, seeking regime change.

Sometimes you come across seeming keepers of the flame who turn out to be not-so-much. Bridgen calls out Nigel Farage as a prime example. A new pied piper, he believes. A trojan horse, even. Some observers call these people controlled opposition. And in many cases, (though perhaps not all), they would be right. Sooner or later, the truth gets revealed. In the meantime, the trick is to spot those who are ultimately serving the interests of higher powers, and to distinguish them from the innocent, well-motivated doers.

Andrew Bridgen is the keeper of the flame par excellence. But we have our own, down under. Not many, mind you. But enough. They were out and about this week in Canberra. We should value them and esteem them. Especially the ones who keep turning up, not to change the world overnight but to keep the dimmed lights on. Not for them the Benedict option, the retreat to the cave. Like Dostoevsky (in Notes from the Underground), they prefer to be men and women of action and not sit-backers.

There is a precedent for all this. Think of the monks during the “Dark Ages”. As AI search explains:

During the “Dark Ages” (roughly 5th to 10th centuries AD), following the collapse of the Western Roman Empire, monks played a critical role in preserving the intellectual and cultural heritage of antiquity. Monasteries became centers of stability, education, and, most importantly, the preservation of texts that would otherwise have been lost. The “Service of the Scribes” · The Scriptorium: Monks worked in a designated room called a scriptorium (a place for writing), where they meticulously hand-copied manuscripts. · Preserving Ancient Knowledge: While their primary duty was to copy the Bible and the writings of Church Fathers, they also preserved classical works from Greece and Rome, including philosophy, literature, and science from pagan authors like Cicero, Virgil, and Aristotle. · Painstaking Process: The work was slow and laborious, often taking a year to complete a single manuscript. Monks utilized prepared animal skins (vellum or parchment), quills, and homemade inks. · Illuminated Manuscripts: For the most sacred texts, monks added intricate decorations, vibrant colors, and gold leaf, turning manuscripts into works of art.

Here is what the monks did. It is an extraordinary story. And it resonates today.

Seb Falk wrote a (2020) book called The Light Ages, in which he challenged the received history that the Dark Ages were entirely, well, dark.

Similarly, there are those today who see the current world as, at worst, a glass half full. (And this is not a criticism of Falk). These include the progressivists and the Whig history types. The world, they believe, just keeps getting better and better. The confuse material progress with the maintenance of truth and moral compass. It is a category error. Others, realists, see a mixed bag at best. And massive decline at worst. Our time has been termed “the endarkenment”. With hard won freedoms crushed. A world turned upside down, as Melanie Phillips has put it. Martin Gurri at City Journal explains.

These recent episodes are symptoms of a mass decline in America into unreason—bordering, at times, on a psychotic breakdown. Strange fantasies have overwhelmed reality: it’s an age of delusion, impossible longings, and ritual self-mutilation. The causes are many and complex, but the syndrome deserves a name. I’m going to call it the “Endarkenment” because it rises, like an accusing specter, out of the corpse of the fallen Enlightenment. The Endarkenment is the pathological disorientation that convulses a society after it has extinguished all sources of meaning and lost sight of all paths to a happier future. It’s the triumph of wish over facts, the infantilization of top echelons of the social pyramid—of hyper-credentialed, globally mobile people, wielders of power and wealth and media, who, on a routine basis, confuse their self-important imaginings with the world itself. It’s the widespread descent of everyone else, now deprived of teachers, preachers, and role models, into a cognitive underclass, prone to the most bizarre theories about how things work. The Endarkenment is experienced collectively as the disintegration of institutions, a traumatic fracturing of social life, and the seemingly ceaseless perpetuation of political conflict. But it is also experienced at the personal level in the form of heightened anxiety, depression, drug addiction, “deaths of despair,” and a loss of interest in family and procreation—even in sex. The chaos has infected every level of contemporary society.

It is at least arguable, then, that our era is the real dark age. With multiple existential threats, from globalism, technocracy, the Chinese economic imperialism, cultures and crushed by mass immigration, the mission creep of big government, aggressive, colonialist Islam, cultural Marxism, relativism, climate lunacy, the complete capture of all levels of education, the abandonment of democracy by the political class, to the shadow of nuclear war, unleashed afresh by Putin’s and NATO’s brinkmanship.

All this creates a desperate need for keepers of the flame. Keepers of many flames, to be fair. The sheer necessity for painstaking, holding-the-line resistance to the direction of travel is clear. It isn’t just Australian party politics that are broken and need fixing.

Andrew Bridgen, Ralph Babet, Alex Antic and friends in the political sphere, Mark Steyn, Alex Berenson, Andrew Gold, John Anderson, Ezra Levant (with Avi Yemini in Davos this week) in the journalism realm, truth tellers like George Christensen and Topher Field and the alt-podcaster class, deep probers like the Triggernometry boys, activists like Tommy Robinson, Covid dissidents, right-to-lifers and others plying their trade courageously on the streets, can’t solve all the massive problems we face. But they are doing their bit. Like the monks of yore, they are often specialists working on particular parts of the problem. Our contemporary keepers of the flame have their own scriptoria, where they practise their own trades. They are all Solzhenitsyns. Their currency, ultimately, is hope. And they are giving us the tools to participate in a counter-revolution. Without them, we would be flying blind.

The monks didn’t “go viral”. They didn’t change the world overnight. But we, today, wouldn’t have the wisdom of the ancients without them. The philosophy, the medicine, the democratic method, the science, the arts. The best of paganism, too. Preserving the truth in dark times was and is God’s work. It is also OUR work. Heavy lifting. (Ironically, one of the ongoing threats to the work of these saintly preservationists was invading Islam).

We won’t all, always, agree with what the keepers of the flame say and do. Like all of us, fallen human beings, they will make mistakes. They won’t get everything right. They may even be outrageous at times, or even routinely. Think DJT. (Perhaps this is the best way to think about Trumpism). Think Katie Hopkins, too. Bird-flipping comedians have their place.

Yes, they are problematic. But, we need them desperately. The people who refuse to play the game.

Paul Collits

23 January 2026