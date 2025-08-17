Fans of Hanlon’s Razor, like Toby Young of The Spectator, The Free Speech Union, The Daily Sceptic and, now, the House of Lords, assume that the choice in explaining the crimes of modern governments and their clients and owners lies between “stupid” and “malice/evil”.

AI defines it as such:

Hanlon's razor is a principle stating that one should not attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by incompetence or ignorance. It's a philosophical rule of thumb encouraging a more charitable interpretation of others' actions, suggesting that negative outcomes are often due to a lack of knowledge, carelessness, or oversight rather than deliberate ill intent.

See also:

https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanlon%27s_razor#:~:text=Hanlon's%20razor%20is%20a%20saying,not%20think%20it%20through%20properly.

Fans of Hanlon’s Razor fear nothing more than being called a conspiracy theorist.

This might be yet another false binary. Yes, we did have the great Mike Yeadon contributing a third explanatory leg, that of convergent opportunism, during Covid. This is a variant of the old maxim, never let a crisis go to waste, popularised by Obama’s right-hand man, Rahm Emanuel. Yeadon’s point was that different actors across the system found joy in Covid tyranny. Joy and opportunity for fascist mayhem. They took advantage of the tyrannical state’s public health “moment” to advance the cause of tyranny generally.

But there was something new yet old in a recent podcast discussion between RR Reno, author of The Return of the Strong Gods and editor of First Things, and Winston Marshall.

It is the statement by Reno:

We think it's a conspiracy, it's much worse. It's a consensus!

This is a striking claim, and raises a number of questions. Is it just a throwaway line? Is it useful in explaining how we have arrived in our current tyrannical moment?

Reno’s specific comment during the podcast about consensus being worse than conspiracy – and not even needing conspiracy – was directed at the long march through the universities across the West during the 1960s. He thought, as I understand him, that it almost happened by osmosis, through a shared ideology of what we now know as postmodernism. A cult that took root. I think he thinks consensus is worse than conspiracy because of the embeddedness of it all.

Reno’s broader thesis relates to the decline, and then re-emergence, of what he terms “the strong gods” – like nationalism/patriotism, muscular religion, commitment to family and tribal affiliation – and their re-emergence under the guise of national conservatism and (especially) populism. It is very topical, then. In Reno’s view, a so-called postwar consensus (PWC) emerged among leaders and elites in response to the carnage and wild geopolitics of the 1914-45 period. Their cry was “never again”.

Or in Reno’s analysis, the acceptance of a postwar (WW2) consensus belief across the West that we could only secure a peaceful future by accepting a version of Karl Popper’s thesis of “open society” and defeating its enemies. Oh, and believing that this meant creating a new world order. It meant creating the UN and the EU. It meant, for the sake of peace, crushing any and every urge to nationalism. It was always internationalist and progressive, before postmodernist theorists even emerged from the bowels of France two decades later.

Who was Karl Popper, then?

Popper was an Austrian philosopher who would, it seems, have abhorred today’s populist and nationalist urges that are themselves an increasingly angry response to the prevailing “consensus”, a consensus that has as its core foundational principles of relativism, the abandonment of truth, the top-down enforcement of tolerance, and, of course, woke theory and globalism, and that is brutally enforced across all of our public institutions.

Popper has been much lauded and much debunked. As a philosopher of science who popularised the so-called falsifiability thesis, he has been scrutinised by the likes of the maverick Australian philosopher, David Stove, in his 1985 essay Cole Porter and Karl Popper: The Jazz Age in the Philosophy of Science.

On Popper’s critique of Plato (in Volume One of The Open Society and Its Enemies), he has been eviscerated by fellow philosopher Ronald Levinson.

As AI search explains:

Ronald Levinson's primary critique of Karl Popper centers on Popper's interpretation of Plato, particularly in "The Open Society and Its Enemies." Levinson defended Plato against Popper's accusation that Plato's philosophy was a precursor to totalitarianism. Levinson argued that Popper misrepresented Plato's ideas and political theories, and that Popper's analysis lacked nuance and historical accuracy.

Back to the PWC. American Reformer provides a useful summary of the PWC:

Since the triumph of Donald Trump and the shake-up of the GOP and the conservative movement in America, the New Right has begun to express old complaints in new and creative ways. One of these is the idea of the “Postwar Consensus” (PWC) that emerged among liberal elites (represented by the “Boomers” in popular slang) after World War I and II. The PWC includes both foreign and domestic policies centered around America and the Western powers. (Foreign and domestic policy rise and fall together: in the case of the PWC, foreign policy is the driving force that determines domestic policy.) The Postwar Consensus refers the world order that emerged after the World Wars. Its overarching goal is to achieve and maintain world peace through disarmament and intrastate cooperation. This, in turn, will make it possible to achieve the kind of international prosperity and progress previous generations could only dream of. To do this requires overcoming the natural boundaries and antagonisms between states which gave rise to a multipolar world in which great national powers clash in a quest for dominance. Through international political cooperation and diplomacy, and the commercial interdependence of nations’ economies, a unipolar world can be built where a single world government manages international affairs. The major stumbling block to seeing this vision accomplished was the natural partiality and love that men feel for their own people, way of life, and nation, and man’s ambition to be great among his people, to distinguish himself in noble acts, and to win the praise of his friends. The “strong gods” of love of one’s own, tribalism and sectarianism, loyalty to God and religious tradition, and the pursuit of truth had to be overcome. While this may seem silly, the natural affection and devotion a man feels for his own—his wife and children, his parents and kin, and his neighbors and fellow-citizens—was the central obstacle that Socrates sought to prevail over in his best regime in Plato’s Republic. It is part of man’s very nature, and for those seeking to unify mankind, it is a common problem that must be dealt with.

https://americanreformer.org/2024/07/the-postwar-consensus/

The PWC was anticipated by Woodrow Wilson, and embodied, above all, by George Bush 41.

After the Nazi devastation, the powers-that-be accepted the foundational principles of the postwar consensus, aka liberalism, and have, since, allowed their philosophy to metastasise into a nasty caricature of the original intent. They have, over time, doubled down, allowed massive mission creep, turned a blind eye to the patent flaws in their position, all in the name of identifying, per Popper, its enemies and eliminating them. Hence, we get to cancel culture, for example, and the attempted shut down of a free and unregulated internet. We get to evicting Novak Djokovic from Covidised Australia lest he incite popular rebellion against manic zero Covid policies.

These are the inevitable consequences of fundamental, broad, international and ideologised belief in the open society.

How did we get from A to B? The PWC 1.0 was nothing like its 2.0 version that we are experiencing today. There have been a number of further developments that have both embedded and strengthened the original version of the PWC.

· The inevitable mission creep to which we are accustomed in the political class occurred in all of the supra-national institutions originally conceived as peace keepers;

· O’Sullivan’s law, that any institution that doesn’t start out explicitly right wing will become left wing;

· The climate catastrophism of the post-seventies period found a natural global home in PWC institutions;

· Bad actors like the Rockefellers had specific plans for a global elite takeover, and found both vehicles and allies for their manic intent;

· New world types like Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski ascended to positions of (American) national and international power;

· New organisations were created to fuel the new world order elite consensus – the Club of Rome, the Bilderberg Group, the World Economic Forum and the Council on Foreign Relations;

· Original organisations morphed into quite different beasts, in particular the EEC became the EU;

· Postmodernism killed “truth”, one of Reno’s strong gods;

· Old Marxists tired of the working class and embraced social revolution and multiple new victims of the old order;

· A new hybrid political and philosophical form emerged when the old left accepted capitalism and economic liberals accepted social revolution;

· The march of international financial deregulation and globalisation created a new economic order, gave rise to the global domination of China and to the creation of trillion-dollar corporates and the global take over by private equity firms;

· Technology birthed Silicon Valley as a global player and the new masters of the universe decided they would be, well, masters of the universe;

· Corporatism emerged as a result of the ambitions of those with private power meeting the corrupt tendencies of politicians on the make;

· Tyranny became the new black among the ruling class, as the enlightened ones who ran the open society and the evolving PWC came to abhor the rest of us.

Quite the international revolution, you might say. We cannot blame Popper for all this! How the hell could he or his fellow 1940s idealists have foreseen any of this? No one did. But it all happened on the watch of those who accepted the thesis of the open society. Reno is right on this.

On Reno’s view, everyone in the insider class is on board. Their thinking is constructed, believed, shared, networked, embedded. It is how we do things around here. No need for Monday morning strategy meetings in dark, smoke-filled rooms. To plot the next move. We are already there.

So, not a conspiracy, on Reno’s understanding. Nor would he subscribe to the Hanlon’s razor view, though he doesn’t explicitly say so. Hence, it isn’t all just the result of stupidity either. Not a cock-up. The punters might be stupid, as recently argued here in relation to the loss of critical thinking. But the political class isn’t (stupid).

Unfortunately, Reno didn’t explore in detail the mechanics of how the consensus developed, either in its original manifestation after World War Two – keep the peace – or its twenty-first century outing – rule the world and crush national and individual sovereignty. What the processes were that delivered, first, the formulation of the new order world view, and second, its propagation globally, remain for others than Reno to explore.

If you are dismissing the conspiracy in favour of the consensus, you need to explain the difference. For example, in considering consensus over conspiracy, what about penetrating ze cabinets? Oh, there has been plenty of that. Many interventions have been deliberately orchestrated to fertilise the consensus, and seed new generations in its belief system. And the power of the state has deepened, the media has been bought, the long march has been completed, and other institutions (corporates, churches, schools) have been enculturated in the ideology. But, Reno believes, no single power or entity guided the process.

I am always sceptical of enforced binaries, and Reno’s explanation of the emergence, first, of the endless tolerance of the liberal-globalist ideology spawned by Popper and other postwar idealists, and second, of the populist pushback, has strong appeal. Moreover, it should give pause both to Hanlon’s razorists, who point to clueless, bumbling pollies, and to conspiracy theorists who think that “the three hundred” organised everything that has gone wrong.

It is beyond ironic, of course, that those who believed in the original postwar consensus in “no borders”, either geopolitically or philosophically, are also the class that has smashed individual freedom into the ground, that has taken on the role of everyone’s nanny and that ushered in digitally imposed tyranny across the formerly liberal West.

The open society just isn’t open to everyone. Not really open, then.

I wonder what Popper, a committed liberal, would make of it all. As a trenchant critic of historicism – the idea that history has “meaning” and progresses along particular trajectories – Popper might be appalled that the current keepers of the open society creed are all progressives who, like Marx (one of Popper’s three targets, along with Plato and Hegel), decidedly believe in the inevitable progress of history along the trajectory decided by them.

There is another aspect to the consensus question. What are the things that useful-idiot, mainstream politicians of every colour crave, and how do they get it?

They crave power, or, at least, being in office. And they get this by building coalitions across interest groups. Of course, by dishing out largesse, either monetary or ideological, to these groups. By sticking largely to the Overton Window. By not offending everyone at once. (As the fictional Bernard Woolley and Jim Hacker of Yes Prime Minister agreed, it doesn’t do to look heartless and mindless at the same time). By lying and cover-ups. By narrative building. In short, by consensus.

The modern politician also seeks to control us, and to keep us out of the loop. Partly, the latter is because critically thinking electorates will only challenge their secure place at the top of the tree.

Reno isn’t talking about this meaning of consensus. He is onto something much more sinister. As he says, a whole new world order, which set out to suppress core components of the human condition, such as faith, family, tribe and nation, in pursuit of peace, has ruled us for eighty years, and has delivered us tyranny. And war.

Ah, that is a final irony. Those that set out to crush tribalism and to replace it with internationalism and cosmopolitanism have delivered us, and now seek to defend, politically and philosophically, a whole new world of tribalism.

Paul Collits

17 August 2025