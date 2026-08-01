The dissident classes – that is, you and I – have experienced many radicalising triggers over the quarter of a century since the Year of Our Lord 2001.

Each of us has his or her own uber-trigger. Maybe more than one.

For many on the “far right”, especially in Europe but also, increasingly, here, it is uncontrolled, culture-crushing migration. Particular triggers will have been the Pakistani rape gangs in the UK, or the two-tiered policing, or the generous welfare (and five-star hotels) instantly provided to the rapist-invaders, or the Muslim attack on gay parades in Berlin, or the past week’s hybrid warfare event in Spain where a Hamas-like, African, invading and looting force has crossed the border from Morocco. Or just the general reality of demographic replacement and reverse-colonialism.

The prophecies of the French novelists, Jean Raspail (The Camp of the Saints, 1973) and Michel Houellebecq (Submission, 2015), are coming home to roost. In a sudden rush.

So, the third world invasion of Europe and the Anglosphere have triggered anti-mass migration radical dissent.

For others, the top-of-mind issue will have been the coming of the surveillance state. Or the globalist ideology that has sapped nationalism and patriotism across the postmodern West. Or the woke revolution. Or the permanently disastrous feminisation of public life. Or the corrupt corporatism that has replaced free market capitalism and limited government. Or the whole climate scam. Or the utter degradation of education, a capital crime against the young. Or the neocon forever wars scam.

Which brings us to the Covid plandemic, back in the news again following the publication of the now 85-year-old Tony Fauci’s private Covid diaries, and his subsequent appearance before the US Senate.

Yes, they are still trying to get Covid justice stateside, mostly thanks to the oversight of RFK Jr at Health and Human Services and the noble efforts of the indefatigable Senators, Johnson and Paul. That is what the brilliant US separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches and a bit of spine can achieve.

But it isn’t just the good Senators and the US Constitution that gives them real power. We should not forget the heroic Governors, with Ron DeSantis to the fore. Ron’s Attorney General in Florida is also going after Fauci.

It is also organs like The Brownstone Institute that have kept on with the battle, for fully six years now, and haven’t given up. Searching for truth, above all. All the work of the legendary Jeffrey Tucker, with his torch forever shining on the Covid criminals skulking around and hiding in the darkened corners of the polity.

https://brownstone.org/

See in particular:

https://brownstone.org/articles/fauci-diary-of-a-celebrity/

(Brownstone has its share of Aussie Covid heroes, too … Ramesh Thakur, Maryanne Demasi and Rebekah Barnett. Doing the work. You have got to do the work, as the Lotus Eaters’ Carl Benjamin often says).

It has all come back in a rush, to those of us who were turned from mainstream conservatives to up-for-anything revolutionaries by the emergence of the Covid state. The we-will-never-forget class of 2020.

There is no similar digging equivalent to the American efforts going on down under. Our preening, navel gazing Senators and MPs – loyal servants of the UniParty – like the egregious James Paterson, would rather be attacking Pauline Hanson and One Nation than going big on the real issues. Hanson is the only politician in the land to have some semblance of understanding of the critical importance of Covid justice. The only one to have cottoned onto the true meaning and significance of the Covid tyranny.

Here is a chilling passage from the American Covid hero, Dr Peter McCullough:

While right leaning outlets such as FOX Business, FOX, and NewsMax covered the hearing with key evidence and comments from US Senators, left wing commentators such as Lawrence O’Donnell heaped praise on Fauci asserting he “saved lives.” Fauci’s diary did not indicate he treated or advised on a single patient. He was obsessed with his own aura, not Americans sick with SARS-CoV-2, the virus he helped create. Joe Scarborough dismissed the hearing as “political theatre” while others said America wants to forget the pandemic and move on.

The Australian political class just wants to forget the plandemic and “move on”. It certainly wants us to forget it. Like Fauci, they have all pleaded the fifth. They are afraid to admit anything, anything at all, to the electorate, for fear it will incriminate them. Hence, no Royal Commission, despite Shagger-Albo’s undertaking to have one. We have allowed that to happen. By turning off.

Of course, Australia didn’t have a single Fauci during Covid. We had a lot of mini-Faucis. Who inflicted upon us the state injectables that were unnecessary, useless and dangerous.

· Like Brett Sutton and the other CHOs, enjoying their brief, fascist moments in the sun.

· Like the pro-vaxx pontificators in our largely Pharma-funded universities and media outlets. Think the rabid Jack the Insider (Peter Hoysted) at The Australian.

· Like the almost unflushable Daniel Andrews.

· Like VicPol cops shooting protesters with rubber bullets and belting up old ladies.

· Like Bill Gates’ plandemic planner down under, Jane Halton. She of the astonishingly prescient CEPI meeting just before Covid that predicted almost action-for-action what governments across the globe would do in the face of the outbreak that came a mere few weeks later.

· Like Scotty from AstraZeneca, who gave us the lockdowns, vaccine bullying, National Cabinet and a near-trillion-dollar Covid bill. And who couldn’t even be bothered to front the million Convoy to Canberra protesters in February 2021. Not a single word. Then or since.

· Like the churches who fell effortlessly into line. Wherein a whole generation of Catholic and other Christian prelates, diocesan middle managers all, decided that the Third Commandment wasn’t so important, after all.

· Like the tens of thousands of casual Covidistas. The curtain twitchers. The dobbers. The bureaucrat-gauleiters. The bullies who knew zip about the decisions they were making or the orders they were “merely” following, or the damage their cowardly obeisance to the Covid regime was causing to untold lives.

Oh no, we will never forgive or forget.

There have been only ripples of response in Australia to the one story dominating the whole of the USA. One such response came from the IPA’s Adam Creighton. The admirable Creighton, if you will, with apologies to J M Barrie.

https://ipa.org.au/latest-news/anthony-fauci-was-no-voice-of-science

As an economist, Creighton focused on the damage to the economy that Fauci achieved:

The question of which government official has caused the most socio-economic destruction in history appears to be resolved: Anthony Fauci, the disgraced former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times during a US congressional hearing on Wednesday.

I would put it slightly differently. I would place Fauci up there with history’s worst serial killers. What with all the vaccine deaths and injuries, now clearly established by “the science” and a thousand peer reviewed studies.

Either way, Fauci’s ability (so far, and with Biden’s autopen pardon) to avoid justice is a metaphor for the entire Australian Covid class’s similar success in escaping the consequences of their actions. Instead, we get the likes of the Liberal Senator Paterson still abusing those who called out the Covid scam.

But Adam C is on message:

The 1000 pages of his private diaries, released this week by Republican senator Rand Paul, have only added to the mountain of evidence that his carefully curated reputation as the selfless voice of “science” was always a joke. He has emerged as a vain, manipulative apparent liar who whipped up global hysteria about a new coronavirus that prompted governments to unleash the most socio-economically destructive peacetime mandates in history. The volume of references to favourable media portrayals in his diaries is genuinely shocking. The word “press” appears a staggering 641 times, “award” 80 times and “hero” 49 times, while “peer review”, “meta-analysis”, “risk-benefit”, “learning loss” or “mental health” never got a mention at all, according to Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott’s analysis. “It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous … person in the country,” Fauci beamed in May 2020. Yet far more incriminating was his February 2020 diary entry that he and a former CDC director both agreed the new virus was “acting like a bad influenza” and “had a case fatality rate (CFR) more like 0.2-0.3 per cent rather than 2.0 per cent”. Yet only a few weeks later in March 2020 he told the House Oversight Committee under oath the mortality rate was “about 3 per cent”, which would have been far worse than the early 20th century Spanish flu, which killed millions. Mass global panic ensued.

All true. All deserving of a custodial outcome for Fauci. And for his Australian accomplices, though this will never happen. Fauci, of course, wasn’t the only global Covid leadership figure who said things and acted in one way in public, and another in private. Remember the public masking and the off-camera non-masking? Remember Boris’s partygate? Remember Matt Hancock’s private snogging with his girlfriend and randy trips across town to “hers”? When such travel was prohibited.

It simply showed they didn’t actually believe their own bullshit. And they were right in their beliefs.

The estimable George Christensen, a Covid hero, has been one of the other (few) Australian voices to have noticed the events in Washington this past week. His summary:

Fauci’s refusal to answer more than 100 questions fits a long pattern of evasion and institutional protection.

US taxpayer money flowed through EcoHealth Alliance to risky coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The timing of Fauci’s warnings, mRNA development, and pandemic planning raises serious questions about foreknowledge and preparation.

The vaccine rollout enriched pharmaceutical companies while injuries, deaths, and safety concerns were too often dismissed or censored.

Australia now needs a full Royal Commission into mandates, censorship, vaccine safety, and the decisions made during COVID.

As Fred Pawle at his Substack notes:

Australian officials and politicians slavishly complied with everything Anthony Fauci said during 2020-21. Any Australians who rightly defied the Fauci dogma was vilified, and in some cases had their careers destroyed. Now that we know Fauci was consciously lying about it all, will those who went along with this be brought to justice? Or is justice just not a thing any more?

https://substack.com/@fredpawle?utm_source=substack-feed-item

It is all coming back – the funding of gain of function research, the bioweapons play, the links to Wuhan, the denial of the lab leak theory, the ease of entry by Big Pharma into the vaccine market, sans adequate testing, the emergency use authorisations, the plandemic industry’s coming of age, the forced vaccinations and subsequent sackings for those who, wisely, didn’t comply, the multiple perjuries, the links to Daszak and the Eco Health Alliance, the cosiness between the EU and Pfizer, the gene-altering therapies contained in the killer-shots.

All downstream from Fauci. This was the global Fauci class. All on Donald Trump’s limp, obsequious watch, by the way.

Christensen, of course, was reprimanded by our Parliament and by most of his then Liberal colleagues for striking out for the Covid truth.

On August 10, 2021, the Australian Parliament formally condemned National Party MP George Christensen for using a speech in the House of Representatives to spread COVID-19 misinformation.

The motion was moved by one Anthony Albanese, who has since been shown to be willing to spread a little misinformation about. Capital Gains Tax, anyone? Negative gearing? Election lies?

The motion stated that Mr Christensen’s remarks were designed to use the national parliament to spread misinformation and undermine Australia’s public health response.

Err, no. George was right then, and now. Australia’s Fauci-driven “public health response” was built on lies. The Covid class lied. People died, and not just from Covid. The latter deaths were relatively few here. The deaths from “the cure” are still to be properly recorded and admitted. This motion was a national, cringeworthy, still unpunished disgrace.

For those among the angry dissidents for whom Covid has been the true radicalising trigger, ON’s undertaking to hold a RC into Covid governance is both a necessary and a sufficient condition for placing a “one” in the ON box, come mid-2028.

Pauline Hanson is not just a latter-day Covid voice of reason. As her previous voting record demonstrates.

https://theyvoteforyou.org.au/people/senate/queensland/pauline_hanson/policies/264

She voted against prioritising the Covid vaccine rollout? GOOD!

By contrast, the legacy parties, including the then Liberal Senate leader, the appalling Birmo, voted against the ON motion for an inquiry into Covid governance. Note the contrast with the American Covid Senate heroes, Rand Paul and Ron Johnson. The Coalition Senators here who voted for an inquiry can be counted on one hand. They did NOT include Senator James Paterson.

ON’s planned inquiry would constitute justice, delivered far too late, of course, for those of us who can still remember what living in a dictatorship was like, and for whom that memory will last the rest of our lives.

Fauci got a pardon from Biden. The Australian Covid class didn’t need Biden. They simply all gave themselves a pardon. And have relied since upon the sure-fire lessons of Anthony Downs (1972) and his explanation of the public’s “issue attention cycle”.

https://nationalaffairs.com/public_interest/detail/up-and-down-with-ecologythe-issue-attention-cycle

Sooner or later, the very few who are awake will be worn down and will just go away, and leave the rest of us to “move on”. As Orwell suggested in 1984, memory holing is just the ticket. Including, it seems, in liberal democracies.

And go away we did. To our eternal cost. For the Covid state is now embedded, and all the other things that radically trigger we-the-the dissidents are allowed to be done to us. Over and over again. Without the remotest scrutiny.

But why is Covid, six years on, more important even than the aforementioned catalogue of modern Western ills? As indicated, there is no shortage of ills. Why pick on a manufactured health scare that even many on the right see – through the eyes of Hanlon’s razor – as a governance deficit of wisdom rather than morality, where stupidity trumps evil as the true explanation of government failure? After all, it might be (wrongly) argued, the plandemic was a one-off, while all the other evils remain.

But that is the point. Covid will NOT be the only manufactured scare based on gaslighting and fear, and the state has now had its dress rehearsal, where all sorts of tyrannical measures were tried on us. And Covid showed just how evil democratic governments are and can be.

We saw the lengths to which they would go. Nothing was off the table. Nothing. After all, they injected the people who voted for them with lethal poison. They locked us all up. They lied. They gave favours to their mates. They sold our economy down the river. They instituted 1984-style modes of propaganda and mass formation. They shot at people in the streets. They arrested innocent people for mere dissent.

Truth was abandoned, for power.

They broke the social contract. They destroyed trust, through their Covid fascism, in a way far more significant and telling than any of the other (myriad, important) breaches of trust. And trust is the whole basis for political obligation and the consent of the governed.

The façade was removed. We saw behind the curtain. But … the fact that they got away with it is, by far, the worst aspect of it. At least the Americans are still in there fighting for the Covid truth.

All this shows that the Covid tyranny still matters.

Paul Collits

1 August 2026