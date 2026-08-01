PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Alison's avatar
Alison
13h

I note yesterday's MAHA Report substack ran a story of a sports broadcaster who has now issued an unreserved apology to a basketballer who was given dog's abuse for declining Covid vaccination. As more people come to realise they were lied to, that they were conned, things could get interesting.

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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
12h

The playbook is currently being rolled out with the bullshit bird flu crap we're currently subjected to. We should consider it as little more than an IQ test.

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