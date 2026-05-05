This actually is a tale of two countries.

Until last week, Australia’s largest overseas born cohort was British. Now the Indians have taken the lead. At least we have two million newcomers who all like cricket!

You might say that we are populated by Indians and ruled by cowboys.

The British know all about consequential elections this week. A whole bunch of councils across the mother country are up for re-election. All the polls say it will be a bloodbath for the legacy parties, with Labour having the most to lose. Serious pundits suggest that, in a decade’s time, British elections will be fought between the Greens and Reform UK. Or, according to those on the Restore Britain right who regard Reform UK as a Tory-inclined placeholder, it will be the Greens versus Restore.

In any case, it is a week of potential consequence. One consequence might be the end of Keir Starmer, the technocrat Blairite robot who is intent on destroying the place. Everyone hates him. Including his own party. He of what some call the Epstein faction. The Mandelson globalists.

Anyone still harbouring Troy Bramston-like optimism about the state of our democracies might take a look at a sample of Daily Sceptic headlines from today’s feed:

· Britain is facing an Islamist insurgency;

· Green candidate called Jewish people cockroaches;

· Small boat crossings poised to hit 200,000 since crisis began;

· Toxic Starmer kept away from campaign trail;

· Labour’s workers rights reforms leave over fifties struggling for a job;

· Wealth taxes will drive entrepreneurs out of Britain;

· Royal Navy left with five frigates;

· Covid dissident cardiologist facing career ruin.

https://dailysceptic.org/2026/05/05/news-round-up-1876/

Just an average day in Britain. It isn’t pretty reading. For a nation who, in our parents’ lifetimes, had an empire upon which the sun was never going to set. Not the sceptered isle pictured by Shakespeare’s fictional John of Gaunt.

“This sceptered isle” is a famous phrase from William Shakespeare’s play Richard II (Act 2, Scene 1), spoken by John of Gaunt. It describes England as a majestic, divinely protected, and “happy” land—a “precious stone set in the silver sea”—serving as a “fortress” against war, though it also laments the nation’s decline.

The nation’s decline? Oh dear. It is all relative, I guess.

Our own PM is much hated, too. But, like Starmer, sitting on a massive majority where it counts. For now, at least. British Labour is gone. The Australian version of the socialist brotherhood is tanking, from a miserable mid-thirties primary vote at the last election to now being within touching distance from One Nation, at around thirty per cent. That high, you say? The Liberals are tracking the British Tories in a catastrophic downward spiral.

Three-term Albo is only still there because of our single member, preferential electoral system. And because of the total absence of mainstream opposition. The Libs still haven’t found their 2020s attack-dog versions of the best they have ever had – Malcolm Fraser and Tony Abbott. Both men who knew the purpose of opposition and knew how to execute – in both senses of that word. They captured the moment.

It is academic whether Britain is currently outperforming its former colony down under in the race to the bottom. The smart money would probably be on Britain winning that ghastly race. They have many more terrorism-inclined Islamists. They practically run the show over there. Street crime is out of control. The boats keep coming from across the Channel. They have (not had, but have) the grooming gangs. They are half expecting a civil war within a few short years. Their Greens are far madder and more virile. Their immigrant numbers are off the page, post the Boris wave. No one can afford anything. Net zero is crippling the place. And their climate is shit. More old folks will die of the cold in their summer than our winter.

Yes, okay. The comparisons are matters of degree rather than of kind. We, too, are in the toilet.

Yet each country has the chance to do something about it all, this week. However well Reform UK does over there, One Nation isn’t a place holder here. One Nation has achieved a triple by-pass. It has parked the Liberals in the toilet. It is threatening Labor. And it has relegated the rest of the micros to observer status. For a bunch of reasons. Natural selection, perhaps.

There was another by-election last week.

I had never heard of Nepean in Victoria. The safest Liberal seat yielded a new member who achieved a mere 38 per cent of the primary vote. Labor, the ignominious government of the failed state below the Murray, a facsimile of modern Britain, didn’t have the cojones to field a candidate. One Nation, in a seat populated by the rich and comfortable, got 25 per cent of the primary vote. Not too shabby, from a standing start.

Before the retired Sussan Ley (Sussan who?), the member for Farrer was a Vietnam veteran, a war hero, a dinky-di farmer, a fundamentally decent man – now that is at a premium in our polity – a true representative of his community, a sensible centrist, a respecter of tradition, a family man.

If the current Parliament were populated by Tim Fischers, well, perhaps there would be a little less need for the One Nation insurgency. It isn’t, and we now have it.

But the insurgency must continue to grow, if things are to change. If we are to rid ourselves of the kind of headlines reported by The Daily Sceptic. And if we are to rid ourselves of the Alice Springs generation of politician-failures who consign little girls to violent deaths. If we are to rid ourselves of the Chalmers generation of tax thieves. If we are to rid ourselves of the Tony Burka generation of Muslim cuddlers. If we are to rid ourselves of the certifiable lunatics of the climate catastrophe, led by the clinically deranged Bowen.

And of his boss, clearly our worst ever Prime Minister. Who has some rich recent competition, by the way, like the Malchurian candidate. Described by Topher Field as Australia’s greatest Labor PM.

One is a multi-millionaire property developer who is about to screw legitimate property investors saving for their modest retirements, and who is championing a high-speed rail connection to his beachside pad in Copacabana. The other is a climate grifter whose company, Turnbull Renewables, is now profiting from his efforts in office to set up the path to ever more obscene profits, on our dime.

Sell-outs, both. Starmers down under. The UniParty in action, in real time. Does the counter-insurgency begin Saturday? It is a rare opportunity to flip the bird to the failed, corrupt, evil establishment.

The Farrer moment demands nothing less.

Paul Collits

5 May 2026