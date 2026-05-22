At a time when, post-Budget, a thousand pennies have just dropped about the Airbus Albo Government, across the up-until-now, non-attentive, sanguine electorate and even in the normie media, the Opposition should be on a roll.

It clearly isn’t, languishing as it is in the polling toilet. Or basement. Use your own metaphor to sum up its current circumstances and its anemic connection with the voting public. It is far worse than becalmed.

At a time when people everywhere, including those who seldom interact with the political system, are sensing that morally, intellectually, and competency-wise and decency-wise, the lights might be on in Canberra but, clearly, no one’s at home.

This, therefore, should be an occasion for eyeballs over the Liberal target, for sharp and deep analytics of core direction, ideology, and strategy.

But, no.

The Liberal malaise has led to some strange diversions in the right-of-centre Australian media, at this time of hitherto thought-impossible democratic system-change, aka the demise of the rigged UniParty system.

One example …

The estimable Rebecca Weisser of The Spectator Australia is worried about what she sees as emergent Taylor Derangement Syndrome (TDS). She focuses on Sky News hosts and their unfair treatment of the freshly appointed leader, Angus Taylor.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/05/bolt-from-the-blue/

Andrew Bolt is a particular target, here.

The actual problem with the Liberal Party is blindingly obvious yet little discussed. It isn’t just Australia’s version of the British right’s non-forgiving mood in relation to the Tories over there. They were in office for close to three five-year terms and achieved nothing other than constant leadership mayhem, the Covid fascist tyranny, exponential growth of the managerial state, woke madness cubed, out-of-control legal and illegal immigration (the Boris wave), and the absence of any inclination whatsoever to reverse the gains made by the globalist machine created by Tony Blair. There is a total loss of trust, and no way back for the Tories.

Yes, this also germane to Australia’s legacy conservatives. And, of course, it would help if the Liberals actually apologised for their sins committed over a similar period in government to the Tories. No apology will ever be forthcoming, clearly. Ever onwards.

This current right-of-centre focus doesn’t get to the heart of the matter. And it isn’t just about the identity of the leader. TDS is neither here nor there, really.

Two recent events exemplify the actual problem with the Libs. One was the intervention on immigration of a previously unknown South Australian wet named Andrew McLachlan. He didn’t like Angus Taylor’s tone, or something, when Taylor recently proposed linking immigration to housing. A possibly reasonable but very limited step given the context of our massive cultural decline.

Liberal Senator Andrew McLachlan publicly broke ranks to condemn Opposition Leader Angus Taylor’s proposed immigration policy, warning it alienates migrant communities and risks creating a “two-tiered” society.

https://andrewmclachlan.com.au/

The second event relates to comments made by Senator Jacinta Price, also about immigration, and the subsequent calls for her removal from the Liberal front bench.

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price is facing renewed calls for her resignation from parliament following her appearance on the “2 Worlds Collide” podcast. Community groups heavily criticized her for nodding and agreeing with host Sam Bamford, who claimed Australia was being “flooded” by migrants from India, China, Africa, and the Middle East.

Well, it is and she shouldn’t.

What do these two events signify? In each case, the Liberals are immediately caught like rabbits in the headlights, down in the political weeds and queasily defensive over matters that would be normally seen by much of the pissed-off electorate as no-brainers. We are all, or we should be, Enoch Powell realists now.

https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/05/its-time-to-uncancel-enoch-powell/

The actual problem is that only about half the Liberal Party support even the slightest attempt by the Party leadership to distance itself from its own tawdry past, to take baby steps away from wokedom and to embrace the new nationalism. It is one thing to attack an appalling, Leninist Labor budget. Even Tim Wilson can do that. But re-order the Party’s overall priorities? Not even close.

Half the Liberal Party – and similarly with the Brokeback Nats – are greenies. Half the Party are globalists. Half the Party are woke. Half the Party wouldn’t allow ANY Liberal leader to get rid of welcomes to country. Half the Party wouldn’t ever allow a Liberal leader to put the knife in the ABC budget. Half the Party probably can’t define what a woman is. Half the Party ran dead at the last election in the face of a possible Dutton premiership.

This is why voters are now ticking the One Nation column in their droves.

Apportioning reasons for the sudden shift, which seems to be far closer to an existential threat to the Coalition rather than a whimsical fit of grumpy protest, into “push” and “pull” factors is not an exact science. Voting behaviour is notoriously hard to pin down. Certainly, it can be assumed that One Nation is attracting voters because of policy, leadership (read honesty and consistency) and trust. The Coalition is a proven failure. It has pushed voters away as a result of its own record. And One Nation – far more than the micro parties of the right – has attracted many of the departing Liberal and National voters because of its own strengths. They are two sides of the one coin.

But why can’t the Liberals see all this? Now we are getting warm.

The TDS Sky News hosts are attacking the wrong target. There is a reason that replacing Sussan Ley with Taylor hasn’t produced any sudden miracles, policy-wise or direction-wise. Err, the same people are inhabiting the benches behind the leader. That hasn’t changed, and won’t. That is why the Liberal Party is terminal.

The State divisions are still controlled by the wets. And by unelected consultant/lobbyists like Photios. Who control pre-selections, determine the make up of cabinets, pick up the phone to call ministers, with cash in their pockets. Who meet quietly each year at fashionable restaurants to celebrate and reinforce their Black Hand values and their wetness. And their odour.

Until the Liberal Party ceases to be two parties under one roof, nothing much will change. Two parties, not merely two factions.

Divergent views of Angus Taylor notwithstanding. And it is beyond the words and actions of the best leader they can find to shift the structures and culture. Even having the great Tony Abbott as unopposed incoming president won’t right the ship.

The once hopelessly factionalised ALP managed to turn things around. They all simply became woke globalists and (now) economic Leninists, thereby uniting the old and new lefts under one roof. They all believe. They all toe the line. Enforced unity, maybe. But they have all signed up. They win.

Until all the Liberals agree on direction, culture and policy, debates over TDS will completely miss the point. And One Nation will go from strength to strength. More Liberals will abandon ship, as time goes on.

Those with long memories might say, well, John Howard was able to do it. He didn’t get rid of the factions, but he surely subdued them. To the extent that ministers like Phil Ruddock and Amanda Vanstone behaved themselves. They signed on and performed.

Howard did, but his time, and the broad party church, have gone. He had the skill set to pull it off, and he did have the Liberal A team on the front bench. But in the nineties and oughts, the Liberal factions were still just factions. The woke, green and open borders ideologies were far less entrenched back then. Fiscal continence was still a thing, and that unified the place.

After the Liberals got rid of Abbott, the Party was transformed by that agent of unspeakable evil, the Malchurian candidate. They governed atrociously in the teens and early twenties. The wets became a party within a party.

And now they are gone. Kombucha and chocolate milk don’t mix.

Whatever internal discussions the Liberal conservative remnant, with or without populist inclinations, might be having, there is nothing whatsoever to suggest they are willing publicly to state the real problem, let alone take the first steps to excise the cancer and get on with the rebuild.

Defending Angus Taylor against his critics won’t, alas, begin to shift the needle. And neutralising One Nation is NOT the way forward.

Rebecca Weisser quotes one of TDS critics:

But Sky viewer Todd was optimistic: ‘For the past few years, the Libs have been sliding left, but after what I’ve seen from Taylor, I reckon they are back on track. A few weeks ago, I was all set to vote One Nation, but today I am coming around to voting Libs 1, ON 2.’ Sky’s viewers seem resistant to TDS; let’s hope it spreads to the hosts.

No Todd. I might agree that Angus isn’t the problem. But …

Whatever you think of TDS being OTT, if my analysis is remotely close to the target, the revivalist optimism lauded by Rebecca is light years off any comeback by the Coalition. They all, pundits, Sky hosts, Sky viewers, and, especially, Libtard pollies, need to see the actual problem and get with the real program. They all need to do some elephant hunting, for the tusked animals in the room.

Another view of the future of the Liberal Party is … who cares?

Paul Collits

22 May 2026