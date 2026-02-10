If the curse of our time is postmodernism in all its forms – and it must be high on everyone’s list – then the rise of reputation management must be seen as part of the problem.

The destruction of truth as a thing matters, in all things. Once accepted, well, all bets are off.

Whenever the word “management” appears … worry. The rise of management theory. The coming of James Burnham’s managerial revolution. The hegemony of the Harvard Business School. The building of management theory infrastructure within the government and corporate sectors, aka human resources. The derivatives of management theory, like NPM, New Public Management. Fast bowlers being “managed”.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_public_management

A good synonym for reputation management is “cover-up”. Another is propaganda.

The coming of reputation management to modern public life has been, subtly, an epoch changing event. Consider just a few modern examples:

· The Catholic Church’s decades long “look the other way” efforts to pretend that priestly sexual abuse of minors wasn’t a thing;

· State education departments’ cover-ups and memory holing of the very same crimes;

· The Warren Commission’s refusal to admit that JFK wasn’t killed by a random;

· Campion College’s dismissal of its then President, John Fleming, over trumped-up sex abuse charges subsequently shown to be fantastical;

· The Liberal Party’s excoriation of its Covid heroes, Craig Kelly and George Christensen;

· The apparently dying Daniel Andrews’ efforts to preserve his reputation as a non-injurer of innocent cyclists;

· Teddy Kennedy’s Chappaquiddick, Ted Sorensen-driven moment, including its re-designation as an “incident”;

· Covid mania, driven by the Big Pharma industrial complex and defended, to this day, by all of the unpunished Covid criminals;

· Joe Biden’s mental health, covered up for years, in the service of Democrat brand protection;

· Hollywood’s endless protection of the industry;

· Malcolm Turnbull’s entire career;

· The UniParty’s endless attempts to defame the micro parties and their motives;

· Labor’s (Western Sydney) Muslim dependent members rolling over, every single day’

· The halfwayism of the likes of Greg Sheridan in The Australian, ultimately designed as a strategy for brand protection of what they see as “journalist integrity”;

· Establishment Catholic journalists turning on their peers for daring to oppose multiculturalism and its outworkings;

· The Liberal Party’s support for “modern Liberals” like the gay blades, the greens and the anti-conservatives, driven by fear of being seen as anything but “modern”.

There is a bit of it about. Obviously. Reputation management. That it is what it is about. Nothing more, nothing less.

All are about reputation protection. End of. It turns out that every single case seeks to extinguish truth. It admits that truth doesn’t really matter when there are higher things at stake. And the modern world has decided that there is nothing higher than corporate reputation.

Reputation management is always enacted to placate one’s enemies. Giving ground. Admitting weakness. Begging forgiveness for perceived failings. It is a loser’s game, n’est-ce pas?

The problem is not that reputation protection isn’t important. Who wants to trash one’s on “brand”? (The very use of the word “brand” is a clue). The problem is that reputation management trumps truth. It criminalises dissent. It isolates and demonises whistle blowers. It crushes free speech, of course. It embeds corporate loyalty. It makes employees slaves. It instils fear. It formalises corporate tyranny. Corporate tyranny by those institutions that were thought to be the good guys. It prioritises kow-towing to the real enemy over defending one’s core values, like free speech and tradition.

WTF are they scared of? Truth was something that they used to defend. At all costs. Now truth is a negotiable. Negotiable with the enemy.

The technological revolution, which initially emboldened freedom-inclined people to believe they had platforms for breaking free, has now been reversed, on the back of deep-state enforced repression. And, dig a little deeper, you will always find reputation protection as the justification.

Who would have believed it? The efflorescence of freedom from corporate and government repression, engineered by genuine tech-libertarians in the 1990s, has led to a counter revolution by the deepening state.

But perhaps we are now witnessing the end times of reputation management. The increasing tendency for global elites to stop pretending – witnessed by the WEF’s now open admissions of its intentions, exemplified by the Great Reset publications – suggest that they no longer care if everyone knows their intentions.

If so, it means that they think their strategy has now worked. We have all bought the narrative. The new normal is that we all just accept that truth is relative – your truth and my truth – and that, as a result, it is legitimate for anyone with a “brand” is perfectly entitled to protect the brand. It is always an implicit acceptance.

And THAT is what defines their victory. But to whom are they sacrificing their souls? And, at what cost? Your reputation with the big state? With leftist globalist elites? With corporates who fund your life?

Good on you. Try to live with yourself. And your brand.

Paul Collits

10 February 2026