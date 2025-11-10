PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Alan Gray
2d

Absolutely spot on Paul!!! The hypocrisy is breathtaking. As an employer, I am forced by the state cult to spend hours of my time working for them for no pay. I think that is a pretty good definition of slavery! Of course illegal in any other context.

Lynda H
1d

“Conclusion? Victorians are idiots. As I always assumed.”

Aw, that’s a bit unfair!

Lots of us Victorians vote wisely, but the system is rigged.

If the definition of a cult is that they “use techniques that can harm individuals emotionally, financially or even physically” then a political party based on Socialism is a cult. I most definitely suffer depression knowing that the destruction of our state is going to continue - perhaps accelerate - for the next few years. Financially I suffer the cruelty of inflation, and physically by being denied the medical treatment I need and bullied by health professionals towards “treatments” I don’t need.

Would it be any better with the Liberals? I believe the nation would be better off, but most individuals only marginally so. It’s a true saying that “a new broom sweeps clean” so to get a really good purge of outdated thinking and graft our best hope is a 3rd party.

You can vote for B1 or B2, but you still end up with a banana.

