The Victorian Government is running an inquiry into cults!

The Catholic Weekly reports:

Freedom for Faith executive director Mike Southon has told a Victorian parliamentary inquiry investigating the recruitment methods and impacts of cults and fringe groups that while he doesn’t believe the inquiry was created to target faith communities there exists a “palpable fear” among both mainstream and minority faith groups. In an interview with The Catholic Weekly, he also called out recent media coverage of the inquiry and of religion in Australia when discussing the problems surrounding the definition of a cult. “There was an article earlier this year which basically said that religion is coercive, that just a simple belief that I need to follow Jesus for my eternal salvation is fundamentally coercive,” he said. “This is the danger of defining a cult – if you say a cult needs high commitment and expects people to give money to it and expects people to change how they live, and ask them not to affiliate with certain people, well that’s quite a lot of churches and religions, and that puts mainstream and minority faith groups at risk.” The Victorian government announced the inquiry in April as a response to “recent events,” in the state which had raised concerns about the methodology employed by religious and non-religious groups to recruit members. In a guidance note released at the announcement, the Victorian government claimed these groups, “use techniques that can harm individuals emotionally, financially or even physically.”

https://catholicweekly.com.au/victorian-inquiry-into-cult-recruitment-may-affect-religious-freedom/

This smells to me like the moral panic whipped up by the child abuse Royal Commission. It is classic elite strategy. Identify a “threat”. It helps if you have created it yourself. Think Covid. Then come to the rescue with a solution. More state control! Better still, kill off a few threats to your power along the way. And the greatest threats to state power are religion and the family.

Oh, the irony. Of course, one man’s cult is another man’s perfectly innocent traditional belief system.

The Victorian Government is itself a cult. The modern state is a cult. How do I know this? Let us look at the methods of cults. AI is, as always, helpful. Okay, not always, but here, yes.

Common behaviours or actions cults may exhibit include: isolating members from friends and family. demanding total obedience and punishing members for perceived disobedience. using guilt or fear to control thinking.

Good Lord!

One of the key tactics used by cults is social conditioning. Cult leaders use various techniques to manipulate their members into conforming to their beliefs and behaviors. This can include isolating members from their friends and family, controlling their access to information, and creating a sense of dependency on the group. By isolating members from their support systems and limiting their exposure to outside perspectives, cult leaders are able to control the narrative and prevent members from questioning their beliefs. This creates a sense of “us vs. them” mentality, where the cult becomes the only source of truth and safety for its members. Another powerful tactic used by cults is group dynamics and peer pressure. Cults often use intense group activities and rituals to create a sense of unity and belonging among members. This can include chanting, singing, and other repetitive activities that create a trance-like state and make members more susceptible to suggestion. Cults also use peer pressure to control their members. By creating a culture of fear and shame, cult leaders can manipulate members into conforming to their beliefs and behaviors. This can include public shaming, ostracizing members who question the group, and rewarding those who are the most devoted.

https://davenportpsychology.com/2024/02/12/understanding-the-manipulative-tactics-of-cults/

Shaming? Peer pressure? Creating fear? Public shaming?

Jim Jones, the cult leader’s cult leader, has nothing on Jacinta Allan. Jim did his worst in a remote rainforest in South America, and died in the 1970s. Jacinta Allan is alive and well and living in Melbourne.

Cult leaders exploit this vulnerability by offering a false sense of security and belonging. They present themselves as powerful and charismatic figures who can provide the love, acceptance, and validation that these individuals crave. By manipulating their followers’ emotions and beliefs, cult leaders reinforce their grandiose self-image while further undermining their sense of self. The process of traumatic narcissism in cults involves a gradual erosion of the individual’s autonomy and critical thinking abilities. Cult members are subjected to intense group activities, rituals, and peer pressure, which create a sense of unity and belonging. These experiences induce a trance-like state, making members more susceptible to suggestion and less likely to question the cult’s beliefs and practices. Cult leaders also employ tactics such as public shaming, ostracism, and rewards to control their members. By instilling fear and shame, they discourage dissent and reinforce conformity to the group’s ideology. This manipulation further strengthens the traumatic narcissistic bond between the cult leader and the follower, as the leader becomes the sole source of validation and protection. False sense of security? Leaders who present themselves as charismatic figures? Traumatic narcissism? Intense group activities? Public shaming? Anyone one thinking south of the Murray? The cult of the state is a death cult. It believes in the killing of the unborn. And the killing of the old. It denies freedom. It seeks to kill freedom. It imposes. It restricts. It arranges conformity.

https://thelatterdayliberator.com/the-death-cult-of-the-state/

The modern state, including (especially?) so-called democracies, exhibits all the characteristics of a cult. You are recruited at birth, against your will. Or, at least, without your permission. It is called state child care. Then you reach school. The curriculum is designed to form you, just like the good old Jesuits used to. You emerge at eighteen, a fully developed progressive robot. You are issued with your rigged smart phones and sent off to university. Then you get a job, where you are forced to provide the state with up to half your income so that it can spend your hard earned on what it wills.

It will never ask you for your agreement to its spending priorities. Elections? These parodies of governance do not allow you to prioritise government spending. Nor do they allow you to provide a check on government-creep. The cult leaders, like Daniel Andrews, lie and cheat. They shift the needle on citizen control. Between farcical elections.

The Covid cult is but the most obvious example of the modern state’s cultist behaviours. Then there is the climate cult. With its rituals. Its shaming. Its gauche lies. Its cutting you off from channels back to reality. Its leader foci. Its scientism. Its worship of gaia.

The cult of the state has been called out by others. They correctly identify the cult-like characteristics of the state as an attack on freedom. Cults kill the individual. They mechanise the state.

https://incarnateword.in/blogs/nations/the-cult-of-the-state-the-mechanisation-of-society-and-the-suppression-of-the-free-individual

The state cultists have been attacking “sovereign citizens”. That is what cultists do. Create the enemy and a moral panic. Sign up the troops against that enemy. Preserve the narrative. While all the while continuing to attack our freedoms.

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/news/2023/12/04/sovereign-citizen-conference

The New Daily, God help us. They ARE the cult.

Then they dare to conduct inquiries into “cults”. A cult organising an inquiry into cults? QED. Quod erat demonstrandum.

Conclusion? Victorians are idiots. As I always assumed.

Paul Collits

10 November 2025