An old boss in New Zealand, commenting on the success of a couple of canny house purchases I made over there, once said that my houses had made more money over two years than I had made working.

He was quite right about that.

Here is an irony. Two of the evils against which many on the broad alt-right (for want of a much better term) routinely rail are monetary incontinence, aka the magic tree or quantitative easing, as practised by the central banks, and mass immigration. It turns out that much of my wealth – such as it is – is underpinned by these twin public policy evils.

Here is how that works.

Central banks (and fiscally incontinent governments which are in cahoots) endlessly put off the day of reckoning by printing money no one has, in order to put a floor under the stock market. And with a healthy stock market, the people on superannuation are all but guaranteed to be able to continue their lifestyle after they retire. I should be cheering for a continuation of mad, bad monetary policy.

When it comes the mass immigration, the model is that we need masses of immigrants to add skills and, of course, “diversity is our strength”. And who wants more immigrants? Big, woke corporates, who like cheap labour even more than they like ethnic restaurants. What else do gazillions of migrants do? They put a floor under house prices, especially in or near our biggest cities, where most of them go. They ask – what is the best time to buy in Sydney? The answer – yesterday. Once you are in, you are financially secure, other things being equal. Young people, who now lean heavily progressive – especially young women, per Helen Andrews and Louise Perry – should be up in arms about any policy that makes it harder for them to get onto the property ladder. They are not. Mass immigration is de rigeur for the aspirational wokester, and as the psychologists tell us, our greatest need is to conform.

So, between loose monetary policy and mass immigration, the Collits bank account is doing okay.

Louise Perry – “the reactionary feminist” - said many insightful things on the Winston Marshall Show about a range of topics.

She is also the podcaster who introduced David Betz, the civil war in Britain guy, to the world.

The Winston Marshall interview is worth a look. One thing she said was the old class war is alive and well, if not much talked about in these hybrid ideological times where the culture wars tend to get more headlines than economic policy. But she sees it in the attitudes of the elites to the underclass. And the respectable working class. This oikophobia she calls “hatred”.

Perry also spoke about the different attitudes of Brits to mass immigration, the instant welfare, the grooming gangs and the migrant hotels.

(For those interested in why Australia didn’t develop the grooming gang problem, Helen Andrews of recent memory has a take on that).

Perry said – just look at who benefits from, or at least doesn’t suffer the results of, immigration, legal or illegal. And look at who suffers. The elites don’t live near the migrants. They benefit from cheap labour – the Deliveroo class. They get to live out their progressive fantasies without any of the costs. See under The Business Council of Australia. And half the Liberal Party, at least.

The British sufferers get displaced from London. (Perry goes into the changes to social housing in the 1970s to explain the mechanics of it). Their taxes pay for the migrants’ perks. The cheap labour puts a ceiling over wages. What is not to hate? It isn’t about racism, she argues. It is about threats to lifestyle. And their anger is directed at the governments who made this happen, not the migrants. Especially the migrants who try and fit in, with gratitude. The geography of populist protest matches the location of the oiks.

Coincidentally, there is a 2020 book called The News Class War, by the American Michael Anton. The subtitle is “saving democracy from the managerial elite”. The people he sees as the new elites, the overclass, are the same as the Brits who sneer at the deplorables who wave or plant flags. Flag planters in Britain have been physically attacked.

The linked interview was done with J D Vance after the book came out, and provides a good overview of Anton’s ideas:

Here is the Booktopia blurb on Anton:

All over the West, party systems have shattered and governments have been thrown into turmoil. The embattled establishment claims that these populist insurgencies seek to overthrow liberal democracy. The truth is no less alarming but is more complex: Western democracies are being torn apart by a new class war.



In this controversial and groundbreaking analysis, Michael Lind, one of America’s leading thinkers, debunks the idea that the insurgencies are primarily the result of bigotry and reveals the real battle lines. He traces how the breakdown of class compromises has left large populations in Western democracies politically adrift. We live in a globalized world that benefits elites in high income ‘hubs’ while suppressing the economic and social interests of those in more traditional lower-wage ‘heartlands’.



A bold framework for understanding the world, The New Class War argues that only a fresh class settlement can avert a never-ending cycle of clashes between oligarchs and populists - and save democracy.

(Anton was also responsible for the highly influential 2016 article in The Claremont Review of Books, “The Flight 93 Election”).

These are hardly new themes. Goodhart talks about “somewhere” and “anywheres”. The late Roger Scruton talked about oikophobia. “Blue Labour” types (God love them, my favourite people) like Paul Embery know all about the disdain that people like Keir Starmer have for the working class that his own Party used to represent.

So, the class war is part of the mix. Anyone who thinks the old class war is over, just because the old left who talked class war forever has transitioned into the “mod prog left” that hates the workers and lines up with the rich “stakeholder capitalists” from Geneva, Brussels and Davos. What Karl Marx would make of this is anybody’s guess.

People are still marching in the streets out of concern for their economic interests. At least partly they are. As the fictional Cartman might say, “they terk our jerbs”.

Well, they did! Along with Big Tech and AI and the neoliberal economic policy of offshoring. Vance’s book, The Hillbilly Elegy, tells the story.

Follow the money!

The deplorables also, no doubt, resent the loss of their homeland, and their revered traditions and culture. As all invadees do, or should. But the anywheres (by definition) have no homeland. AND, their own interests are served by their right-on wokeness. A rewarding happenstance.

So why don’t I march in the streets to support mass immigration and loose money? The continuation forever of those two policies is decidedly in my economic interests. Well, first and obviously, it wouldn’t do any good. The twin pillars of our Ponzi economy are simply too big to fail, and the powers-that-be will not let them fail.

Perhaps it is the hangover from my working class, capitalist-hating youth. Or perhaps I just have an independent mind, and a primordial urge to rebel, to flip the bird at the malign actors who run the show.

And there is psychic income in supporting good policy, even if it may disadvantage you financially.

And, anyways, other marchers would continue to regard me as a racist, far-right bigot, if they knew who I was and what I did.

Hyper-diversity rules!

Paul Collits

26 October 2025