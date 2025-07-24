The popular British podcast, Triggernometry, recently hosted the seemingly now everywhere civil war scholar, David Betz. Betz has recently been arguing that Britain – where the Canadian-born academic has been living for several decades – and other Western countries are currently at risk of imminent civil wars.

Triggernometry is run by two British (one a semi-Russian) smart and funny comedians, Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin, who have carved out a significant space in intelligent interviews. They have over a million subscribers. They get noticed. Kisin, in particular, is now a favourite on the conservative lecture circuit and is, himself, a popular interviewee with the likes of John Anderson.

David Betz’s thesis, repeated at Triggernometry with scholarly embellishments suited to the high-brow ambience of the show, is pretty simple and to be intuitively understood by those even half-awake. It is that countries like Britain and many Western European have at present the objective pre-conditions for imminent civil war. The likely character of the war will be inter-ethnic, with a strong sub-current of elites-versus-outsiders enmity. The powder-keg atmospherics are driven by rapid cultural changes, the feeling of a loss of power by long-time native residents, a decades-long war on everyday citizens by woke, progressive, overbearing elites, and an ongoing ignoring of the wishes of the people on critical issues by those in government.

In short, it is all about (or mostly about) mass immigration. If there was a slogan appropriate to the restless mood, it would be – “we want our country back”. But it isn’t just about migrants, legal or otherwise. It is about their sheer number, the ease of their arrivals, the generosity of benefits offered new arrivals, courtesy of the taxpayer, the fact they hate the locals, their propensity for violent sexual crimes against local minors, the total lack of intention to integrate and to value Western mores, and the sheer insouciance of the governing class in the face of blatant threats to the polity and civil society caused by the invasion.

To say that the ruling class is simply ignoring the problem is to misdiagnose the system-problem, by the way.

Betz admits to not being a political scientist, but for a cognate-scholar, he is pretty spot-on on the political theory. He rightly judges the people to have given up on the system, the polity to which they have been previously disposed to accept, and the capacity of the system to right itself in the face of crisis. Betz could have mentioned political obligation, the social contract, Locke and Hobbes. He didn’t need to. When citizens come to the conclusion that they are not heard, that their concerns are not even registering with their rulers, that the rulers actually ignore and despise them, well, they then have to decide what can be done, and what can be done legitimately, within the existing system. When this ceases to be a possibility, you get dissidents and dissidence, polite protest, passive resistance, insurgency, and, at worst, civil unrest.

This is not to be confused with electoral grumpiness. We lost and we have the shits. We don’t like this or that outcome, but we accept that we lost this one and we live to fight another day. We don’t like the other side or its arguments but we accept its right to govern, for the moment.

No, this is a belief that the system has lost legitimacy. Has lost the rulers’ right to our compliance with the system itself. Betz’s conclusion is that many Western countries have reached this position.

Not surprisingly, Betz’s message is seeping seamlessly into the British consciousness, it seems. You expect the red carpet then rape my daughter, I will be pretty pissed off. You get the picture. The protests are increasing. They are manic in Spain. The French are being very French. Even though they have been dim-wittedly been voting for decades for leaders who keep inviting the invaders in in an apparent attempt to make Michel Houellebecq’s fictional predictions come true.

The people are on the streets. They are restive.

There was (civil) pushback on the Triggernometry podcast against what Kisin (in particular) saw as Betz’s pessimism. It revolved around the system’s ability to self-correct. Kisin’s faith is in Trump and Reform UK-like resistance to the deep state.

Betz doubts that resistance of this (parliamentary) kind, operating within the constraints of the current regimes as they are constructed, can act sufficiently quickly and consequentially, and in the face of inevitable resistance by the elites to insurgent policies, to assuage the restless masses. The election of a reform administration, Betz believes, would only raise the stakes and grow the masses’ demand for action. Which it would be hard pressed to meet.

Not to mention the sheer the logistical constraints and the size of the insurgent task. Like the off-loading of millions of bedded-in illegal migrants, for example. Betz especially noted the power of the elite-driven bureaucracy to stonewall and resist, as they did to great effect, post-Brexit.

These are powerful arguments. But there are others to which Betz did not refer, taking the UK as the best case study:

· Reform UK currently has only five members in the UK parliament out of around 650 seats, depite very positive polling prior to the 2024 General Election;

· Good polling now does not mean electoral victory in 2029;

· Starmer will probably be gone by then – Labour may recover;

· Labour may come to its senses, or at least partially so, on the issues of most concern to voters – perhaps Angela Rayner is already on the case, however imperfectly and cynically;

· Reform UK might implode, a scenario not out of the question given the current conniptions;

· Reform UK may go native and tack to the political centre, comfortable with the whiff of ministerial leather; there are already suggestions that this very thing is happening already, in opposition, and years out from an election;

· I still don’t think that Reform UK will ever govern; they may be ever destined to finish second in individual seats and simply peter out;

· The suggestion that the grievances of the insurgents are just about mass immigration is flawed; correcting mass immigration, even if achieved, would simply be answering one grievance and ignoring the others – the mass intrusion in individual lives of the deep state, with its surveillance, woke culture, silencing of dissident voices, cancel culture, plandemic planning, crushing of rights, digital ID, legalised killing of the infirm, relentless warmongering, net zero madness and all the rest – and there is no confidence that the opposition parties are committed and able to overturn all or even most of these system failures.

It isn’t just Betz on the case. The sense of imminent system crash is everywhere. The excellent David Mcgrogan has weighed in as well, with some deep analysis, concluding:

Britain’s ruling regime is kaput.

He doesn’t say, though, how he thinks this will play out, and end. He doesn’t speak of civil war, for example. He says, though:

The consequences of this will be ugly. Something bad is going to happen. One can almost smell it. The regime that has governed Britain since 1997 is coming to an ignominous end. With its end there is likely to come a considerable amount of pain. It is extremely unlikely that the current government will survive until 2029, the point at which the next general election will nominally have to take place. Sir Keir Starmer already stinks of crisis, and the stench that clings to him will get worse until it becomes intolerable. What happens when he is replaced is anyone’s guess. But things will simply not get better until sane immigration policy, craved by all citizens of whatever racial background, is restored and implemented with the necessary rigour - because that is in the end what is absolutely fundamental in grounding the authority of the sovereign.

Gradually, then suddenly - by David McGrogan

Few would disagree. System breakdown is in our faces. Another summer of crisis and ugly protest is almost certain. Gradually, then suddenly.

Ultimately, the Betz-Kisin debate is an argument about what is likely to happen next. At one level, it is anyone’s guess what comes next. The world we now inhabit is hyper-VUCA – volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous. New political movements are happening at the speed of the post-modern 2020s.

I think that Betz and Kisin might both be wrong. Kisin overestimates the capacity of dissident parties to deliver the outcomes that would calm the anger of the punters and deliver the reset that is needed to steady the ship of state and preserve the belief in the system that, clearly, has evaporated.

I very much doubt the system will seamlessly self-correct.

But Betz may himself be overestimating the propensity of the insurgent masses to escalate their current discontents to civil war.

Speaking as an Australian, I just don’t see the next stage as he does. Certainly not down under, and Australia seems not to be on Betz’s radar to date. Europe, ever more volatile and suffering far more and more insufferable attacks on its society, may blow.

But haven’t we already experienced the greatest ever provocation by the state to incite its citizens to rise up?

The willingness to erupt was surely tested to the max during Covid. And the elites-driven polity survived. The system didn’t blow. Despite the lies. The lockdowns. The enforced mandates. The vaccine tyranny. The crippling of human rights. The smashing of the innocent on the streets of our cities. The sickening bureaucracy. The abandonment of parliament and due process. The legacy media’s bullying. The corrupt behaviour of in-the-pay academics. On the take from Big Pharma. The endless lies from on high. Medical regulatory agencies not doing their jobs, but rather taking their orders from supra-national bodies and corporates.

The police state came to town. And we didn’t rise up against it. Not in Britain, and not in Australia. To our eternal shame. A million marched on Canberra. Yes, one million people. They set up camp. Then they just went home. That didn’t feel much like a revolution. The nation’s leaders had literally ignored them.

It is interesting that Covid was never mentioned in the whole Betz podcast. Yet this has been the single most egregious attack on the citizenry by the state that has occurred in our lifetimes. In every Western nation considered by Betz to be a powder keg now.

It seems that Aldous Huxley and his depiction of the future spelled out in Brave New World might just be the model. We are drugged, we are distracted, we are now conditioned to a tyranny that has slowly and silently crept up on us without our noticing. We are provided with what we think we want, especially by way of toys. And the state simply rolls on. We are paper-rich. We don’t much care about the democratic privations of the elite model of governance that we seem so happy to have inherited.

The emerging ethnic tensions now experienced in many Western countries may change that. Civil war may be coming. I just don’t see it, despite David Betz’s eminent common sense and obvious scholarship. Not yet, anyway.

Paul Collits

24 July 2025