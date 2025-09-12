Sean Connery’s most memorable line in The Untouchables, for which he won an Oscar, runs as follows:

Jim Malone: You wanna know how to get Capone? They pull a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue. That's the Chicago way!

Well, after the clinical murder of Charlie Kirk by what looks like a teenager – on whose behalf? – many of the discussions are about “what comes next”. Many on the right seem to agree that we are in a hot war, that our opponents are enemies, that they believe in political assassination as legitimate political activity, that they are probably demonic, that they want us dead, and that they simply don’t play by the old rules.

The phrase “tipping point” was used at UnHerd:

What will the good guys do next? Are the March for Australia people – the “neo-Nazis” – going to say, ho-hm? Keep playing by the rules?

The amoral nihilists on the “left”, or whoever “they” are, have played us all for two to three generations. They have assumed, correctly, that we are not Jim Malones. That we do not follow the Chicago way.

The reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination have been (variously) as follows:

· Charlie who?

· From the left, hooray and/or he deserved it;

· The standard Obama template style response – condolences and there is no place for violence in our democracy (yada yada yada);

· Halfwayism – it is terrible (of course), but I didn’t necessarily agree with what he stood for;

· The Keir Starmer approach – it is terrible and free speech reigns, even though I would probably have had him arrested in Britain for what he said and did;

· The what comes next focus - will it lead to civil war, or right-wing violence?

· He was a nice guy, but life goes on – pass me my smartphone, let’s get back to the goss;

· He was a champion of the normal man, and a martyr for this cause – the passive mourning approach;

· The muscular response, we will take up the fight, with the details as yet undefined.

Tom Woods, who says he is now radicalised by Kirk’s death, spoke thus:

Yesterday, of course, we received the horrifying news of the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, 31, as he spoke at a university in Utah. Left-wing savages across the Internet have been celebrating his death in their predictably ghoulish way. Imagine being so intolerant that even Charlie Kirk, who promoted free and open debate and would answer any question, offended you. Enjoy your macabre celebrations now, savages, because mark my words, the next generation of right-wingers will make you wish you had Charlie Kirk back. Imagine trying to tell Americans in the year 2000 that just 25 years later, if you refuse to believe that a woman can have a penis, you will be vilified and attacked, and a huge segment of the population will cheer if you are murdered. … There is no reason this man should be dead. Politically, I would guess this means Mitt Romney conservatism is dead and buried forever. Virginia State Representative Nick Freitas said that as an elected official, he is expected at a moment like this to utter platitudes about standing together as "one people" in rejecting violence. He refuses to do it: the idea that this hodgepodge of warring ideologies is "one people" is risible. What we face today, Freitas says, is "not a civil dispute among fellow countrymen. It’s a war between diametrically opposed worldviews which cannot peacefully coexist with one another."

The young turks at The New Culture Forum are refreshingly sober and uncompromising about the threats and the challenges. I was impressed with their take on Charlie’s murder, and their realism about the nature of the fight.

Nice people, of course, are still playing by the old rules. They still believe in a democratic order that does not now exist. They think elections sort things out, and matter. They believe that freedom of information requests will yield truth, correction and reform. Join a party! This is enlightenment overhang. Can’t we all be reasonable?

There is the aforementioned halfwayism. Or both-sidesism as some have called it. Greg Sheridan at The Australian is, endlessly, the exemplar of the genre. The line is always, “I don’t agree with everything he says” and statements that end with “but”. Charlie Kirk’s relationship with Trump ensures that the establishment right was always going to go this way. Never, ever let anyone think I like Trump!

It is sickening, frankly. These people are delusional. They are fighting the last war. They are wimps. They either think that the current war is not civilisational, not an existential threat, or that it is but we can somehow win it through the ballot box. And by being nice.

They have not read their Gramsci. We cannot vote our way out of this. Democratic theory as we once knew it is extinct.

The fictional Jim Malone knew better. And he wasn’t dealing with existential threats to our way of life. He was merely dealing with local level corruption and crime. Admittedly brutally. But Al Capone had nothing on the modern lot.

Paul Collits

12 September 2025