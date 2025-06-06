Anyone with good memories and an eye to American politics will recall, with ease, the personnel chaos that was the Trump 1.0 administration.

Some of the appointments to key posts were embarrassments, the internecine wars were the stuff of legend (and of several books written by former insiders), and the sackings continued until morale didn’t improve. And then came Covid. More chaos.

Four years on, given Trump’s years in the wilderness, the weird abomination that was the Biden “regency” (per Eugyppius), the crashing of the American economy, the emergent corruption across the nation and the foreign invasion across the Rio Grande, not to mention the odd assassination attempt, we all wondered whether, perchance he was to be elected beyond the Democrat cheat margin, his second go at government would be as alarmingly chaotic as the first.

Well, he was, and, up until now, it hasn’t been. Yes, it has only been five months, and five months does not an administration make. But …

The second Trump term has been marked but far cannier appointments to senior Cabinet posts. One or two were quixotic, but there was a mix of excellent CVs (like Rubio) and attention to problems to be solved (RFK Jr).

Focus was helped enormously by the sheer weight of the task and the extent of the mess that had to be cleaned up. It is fairly uncontroversial to suggest, I would have thought, that Biden, or whoever was pushing the autopen – who even knew that was a word, pre-Beijing Joe? – was responsible for the greatest mess in American history. His legacy, tens of millions of illegal immigrants, north-of-thirty-trillion in debt, a corrupt public service, endless divisiveness, a broken economy, the censorship industrial complex, forever wars, international humiliation and Covid tyranny, would make ANY successor look good, but it also created the mother of all clean-up tasks. Well beyond the reach of Ian Kiernan, say.

A big job requires focus and seriousness. It didn’t deserve another round of pretend-governance and civil war within the Big House that we got first time around.

Only the naïve would assume that an administration has a single mind, or that the rival ideologies and divisions that afflict all institutions now would not affect the new-old Administration. After all, 47 is still 45. And all the factions are in situ. The tension between the war party, aka the neocons, and the paleoconservative-cum-libertarian faction, is but one example. The other obvious one is the tension between the urge to big, problem-solving government and the need to strip-out corruption (as in USAID) and pare back the broad and deep state, in the manner of DoGE, as a starting point in tackling the crisis in endlessly huge government.

As well as the inevitable tensions between rivals for the ear of the President and philosophical spats across the spectrum. Which brings us neatly and inevitably to Elon.

It was once said of the investment banking firm that consisted of Malcolm Turnbull, Nicholas Whitlam and Neville Wran – how did they ever fit their egos through the door into the one room?

Well, many were asking similar questions of Trump and Musk. Two quirky egomaniacs together? It would never last. Whoever said there are never permanent friends in politics, only permanent interests, was pretty much right. (It was one William Clay). Especially when you have both potential train wreck scenarios in play. Volatile characters AND a volatile political climate with internally contradictory objectives. Big problems to solve requiring big government and the need to erase government from our lives. Call them the twin libertarian and authoritarian ideological urges. Where both tasks are utterly essential and legitimate. Taking place in real time (as they say), and in VUCA times. Volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous.

There is a third element to the currently emerging dilemma. The 1950s British Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, suggested that it is “events, dear boy, events” that derail the best laid plans of ambitious and/or well-meaning governments. Here is the context and the quote:

When Prime Minister Harold Macmillan was asked what was the greatest challenge for a statesman, he replied: 'Events, dear boy, events'. The same is true for most leaders and organisations. Events Happen.

https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/events-dear-boy-managing-incidents-before-they-become-crises#:~:text=When%20Prime%20Minister%20Harold%20Macmillan,Events%20Happen.

Given all this, the Trump-Elon political bromance was an impossible juggling act, perhaps. It was never going to end well. If, indeed, it has ended.

It has all came a-crashing down, or so it seems. Maybe it is all concocted theatre. Who would know, these days? Elon “going nuclear” with titillating references to the Epstein “files”, connotes a pretty serious pissed-offedness, especially with the gazillion, trillion debt ceiling now contemplated by the White House and the Congress.

But let us assume it is real, if not permanent. And it has crashed on the rocks of a “big beautiful bill”. Very Trumpian language, of course. His pitch is class log-rolling, a very American political pastime. I will give you want you want, so long as you give me what I want. Then we are both happy, while between us, we utterly screw the Republic.

When both Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul oppose legislation, we should be worried.

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/5330468-rand-paul-doubles-down-on-big-beautiful-bill-criticism-after-trump-slam/

Concerning, even, if I actually ever used that word.

Given the head of steam and the outsized expectations built up across the MAGA and MAHA movements – and, yes, the RFK agenda and the expectations of vaccine Big Pharma revenge have their own challenges, right about now, as do the emerging doubts about the potential capture of Kash Patel at the FBI over Epstein and his “suicide” – and the complexity of simultaneously achieving all the Trumpian to-do lists, crashes were going to be inevitable.

Whether the first big internal administration spat/crisis gets to define the 47th Presidency, only time will tell. Events, dear boy, events.

There are spats. But, alas, there are also mixed signals. The slowly, slowly, catchy Big Pharma approach of RFK Jr and Marty Makary has raised concerns among the MAHA brigade. Here is Naomi Wolf:

I'm not going to let Marty Makary say there's gray area... this is a murderous injection... And... people are going to burn in hell for putting [this] obstacle in the way of women who just want to have healthy children."

Source: Dr Roger Hodkinson Telegram channel, 5 June 2025.

Boom. If the kill-shots are dangerous, why not just stop them, period, rather than tip-toeing towards saner vaccine marketing protocols? A totally reasonable question. One fears bureaucratic capture. Look at Yes Minister.

And the Palantir contract for AI is raising many, many alarm bells.

https://spacenews.com/pentagon-boosts-budget-for-palantirs-ai-software-in-major-expansion-of-project-maven/

Those who suggested JD Vance-Peter Thiel conspiracies will be chuckling. Should we be worried? Is the Trump version of the deep state just as bad as the alternative? The President seems weirdly in sync with perhaps the most troubling tech development of our time.

One lesson?

We should always be worried. Especially when cult figures emerge, with all their promises. Farage, anyone? They always tack to the acceptable centre. And betray the revolution. This inevitably raises questions for the revolutionary. How and how much should we forgive the flawed and compromised actors in whom we place our insatiable, revolutionary trust? When does questioning the inevitably disappointing leaders in whom we place our trust become treasonous? A very old political dilemma, as it happens.

Big beautiful bust-ups are to be expected. Nothing new.

Perhaps the task and the contradictory objectives described herein are the inescapable outcomes of the crisis of the modern, in-our-faces state and its oversight by evil actors. That doesn’t help us much, of course. Trump remains the last, great hope for many of us. The last hope for restorative democracy where the will of the people remains a thing. Where evil governance will be in retreat, where individual rights will be, once more, respected and where new (old) systems of rationality and virtue – so beloved of both the late Alasdair MacIntyre and the late Christopher Lasch – get a gig.

The unerring instinct of both libertarians and conservatives, as well as the sensible centre – that all governments, alas, are bad – may well be about to have its latest incarnation.

Paul Collits

6 June 2025