They say that losing a child is the hardest thing. Comparisons in grief are especially odious. But what could be worse than losing a child when he or she is still a child?

Think of the parents of that ten year old girl gunned down at Bondi. Just as one example. Because she was a Jew. At a family picnic on the sands. Smiling at mum and dad. Pass the sandwich, please. May I have a drink? Then, the life-ending boom. Try making sense of that unspeakable finality. She was ten!

We all but lost a child to a drowning accident when he was two. A long time ago now. Technically, he was gone. He is now over forty, with a wonderful family of six children. A successful lawyer. With a PhD and a new book out.

It went very, very close. We were spared. For a time, at any rate.

Few marriages survive this trauma. Think of the Chamberlains. There is the guilt. The what-ifs. The innuendo (in their cases). And the endless – off into the long future – effort of being a grief partner. The continuing conversations rooted I misery and loss. Dealing with your own grief as well as being responsible for dealing with someone else’s. Knowing that anything you say or do is merely a second-best holding pattern. Just waiting for the next explosion of grief. A task that no one was born to, and no one is trained for.

No, it isn’t rocket science that few marriages survive the grief. You need just to escape. Not that the escape brings relief. Just a different kind of pain.

In a couple of weeks, it will be sixty years since the greatest case of parent grief in Australia’s history. I would like to see the arguments for alternatives.

On Australia Day, 1966, in Adelaide, three children at the beach just vanished. Never to be seen again. The fascination with the case has continued to this day. For example, see:

Those poor parents, Grant and Nancy Beaumont, lost all of their children in one day. Lost forever. As AI search notes:

The Beaumont parents, Grant (”Jim”) and Nancy Beaumont, were the parents of Jane, Arnna, and Grant, three children who vanished from Glenelg Beach, Australia, in 1966, becoming one of Australia’s most famous cold cases; they lived their lives searching for answers, enduring immense pain and eventually separating, with both passing away without ever knowing their children’s fate, Nancy in 2019 and Jim in 2023, while the mystery of their children’s disappearance remains unsolved.

They didn’t lose their love for one another. They just couldn’t take being together any more.

I understand that Nancy ended up an alcoholic. And? The cruelest thing was the sheer length of their lives, post 1966, and, therefore, the length of their hells-on-earth. Nancy did 53 more years. Jim did 57 years. When you lose a child, you are just, then, counting down the clock. Those who have not been to this place will not comprehend this, I am sure. When the whole of life becomes clock-watching, that is a bad, bad place. So far, solutions have not been found that come close to solving the problem. It is, as the social scientists say, a wicked problem. Just too hard, and no answer.

All possibility love drained away, mercilessly. Hope? Not much.

And the Beaumonts never even got to find out what happened to their children. Despite all the inquiries, the leads, the (inevitable) psychics. No closure. No decent burials. What a pair of life sentences. And there was nothing that anyone could have done to diminish their pain. And that is not even to go to that unspeakable place, the thought of what their little children presumably faced in their last hours.

How to make even a modicum of sense of that? If there is a God in heaven, as Elton John said …

Many books have been written on the Beaumont case. There is a prime suspect, now dead. The satin man. I don’t need to name him. Go to the books.

https://www.simonandschuster.com.au/books/Unmasking-the-Killer-of-the-Missing-Beaumont-Children/Stuart-Mullins/9781761635854

It is all irrelevant to the theme here. No doubt, he died rich and went to the other place. That deserved outcome cannot ever compensate for the incalculable pain he caused, to the children and to their parents, at first bewildered and in shock, and then simply trying to process how to deal with never ending misery. To come to grips with life in the Hotel California. You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. What a life sentence. The poor, poor bastards.

Sixty years ago, in a week or two. I hope Australia remembers.

It is said, with much truth, that Australia lost its innocence that day at Glenelg Beach. When a known but protected pedophile was seen playing with three young children at a popular beach. The kids were allowed to get on the bus to the beach and were given lunch money. That is what parents did then. The children were young, but life was innocent. You put your kids on the bus to the beach. It was all okay.

Not after that.

How dare anyone do this. How to explain the evil that men do? I can’t. Not even close.

Historians look for markers of change. Of social revolutions. Glenelg Beach is both convenient and tragic. A grim yet compelling line in the sand. The Adelaide sand.

We scurry about. We mow our lawns. We go to our boring jobs. We pay ludicrous mortgages. We outsource the upbringing of our children. We wave Palestinian flags. We write our angry articles. We vote for people we loathe. We hang at the mall. Adults, too. We are glued to our phones. We indulge our petty addictions. We worry about ridiculous non-problems. We lament our politicians.

First world problems. Remember the Beaumonts.

We get by, mostly without the burden of tragedy. We shake our heads at the bushfires and the floods. Genuinely, with safely distant empathy. We get lost in the sheer volume of awful daily news. It becomes a blur. Tragedies become political talking points. And opportunities for spite. For point scoring.

The Beaumonts never had that chance to live placid, boring lives. To watch the nightly news and to lament the tragedies of others. To shake their heads at a distance at life’s misfortunes, comfortable in the knowledge that at least their own family was safe and secure. To cheer the efforts of the McGrath Foundation at the much-hyped Sydney Pink Test.

May they rest, along with their beloved, lost little children, in everlasting peace. They deserve no less.

Will there be flowers at Glenelg Beach, come 26 January?

Paul Collits

10 January 2026