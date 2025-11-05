The wide brown land down under is going down the toilet – think economy, culture, polity – and what does the once mediocre Liberal Party do? Talk about itself!

And the legacy media, inevitably, joins in. It’s all about the Liberal Party factions and their henchmen. The all-leftist moderates and the leftist “centre right”. I have been writing about Michael Photios, aka the love rat, for decades. No one else ever deep-dives his absolute rule over the Liberal Party, or his business links with green energy companies, or his methods of control, for whatever reason. The other one in the frame is Alex Hawke, the NSW right’s deserter and the Novak Djokovic deporter. ScoMo’s numbers man. Talk about a high achiever.

Inevitably, it is also about Sussan with three s’s Ley and her “leadership”. No wonder Airbus Albo thinks he can swan all over the world and do policy shite without any risk of blowback.

It turns out that tedious internal fighting isn’t confined to the low-impact Australian “right”.

The American conservative movement is also at war with itself, despite controlling all three branches of government – Congress (both houses), the Executive and the Judiciary. Well, the last often seems confused about what is needed, despite a nominal six-three split.

And, these days, it is all and always about … Israel!

Once upon a time, the modern American conservative movement – created after World War II by William F Buckley, James Burnham, Frank Meyer and friends – was worth studying. They fought among themselves, of course. There were anti-communists, libertarians and social conservatives. (The neo-cons and the paleo-conservatives only came later, the latter a response to the former). They forged a “fusion” of sorts which, lasted nearly half a century until George W Bush and the late Dick Cheney rose to the top. The first movement candidate (in 1964) was and the Presidency of Ronald Reagan was the apotheoisis of the movement.

And many, if not all, of the creators of the movement would (bizarrely) have despised Trump, America’s greatest (and unlikeliest) conservative President. But, unlike today’s lot, the progenitors of the modern American right were serious players. Intellectual heavy hitters.

Today, the emerging “leaders”, absent the late Charlie Kirk, are half-baked teenagers like Ben Shapiro and Nick Fuentes (head of the Groypers). On opposite sides of the Israel divide, throwing rocks at each other. The other “stars” in the current contretemps include the erstwhile MAGA Svengali, Tucker Carlson, the inevitable (Australia-excluded) Candace Owens, the feisty Mark Levin and the establishment’s Heritage Foundation. Douglas Murray is firing rockets from the side.

And Dinesh d’Souza is having a crack as well.

And both sides, sickeningly, are trying to recruit a dead man – the same Charlie Kirk – to their side.

The most recent bout of infighting began with a softball interview with Carlson and Fuentes. The latter is regarded by many as persona non grata by all of the left and many on the right. Levin sees a parallel with the John Birch Society of yore, which was kicked out of the Buckley-led movement.

The Carlson interview got five million views. The Hill’s headline reads:

Speaker Johnson warns against giving ‘platform’ to antisemitism after Tucker Carlson’s Nick Fuentes interview.

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/5589025-speaker-johnson-antisemitism-tucker-carlson-nick-fuentes/

For Groypers there shall not be. There is even talk (by Levin) of trying out a little cancel culture on the anti-Israel right.

Levin and his fellows, like Murray, probably felt, with some justification, that Israel already has enough enemies to be going on with, like Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Lebanon, Qatar, Iran, the flag waving Harbour Bridge protesters, the neo-Nazis, Albo, Tony Burqa, Wenny Pong, the rocket manufacturing community and all the far-left progressives who never met a Palestinian terrorist they didn’t like.

Officer Tatum was grilled on Triggernometry about the recent events on the American right.

Some of the introductory memes are revealing. Netanyahu puppeteering Trump is one. Most of the American right’s anti-Zionism is about Israel’s power to influence American foreign policy, rather than any sympathy the Carlson-Fuentes-Pat Buchanan-Dave Smith class might have for Hamas or Muslim terror. At least one would hope so, but in these scrambled days, who can be sure of that?

Menzies saw reds under every bed. The Fuentes right sees Mossad agents under every bed.

The libertarians and the paleoconservatives conflate Israel’s alleged stateside power with the “forever wars” prosecuted by the Dick Cheney generation. On this occasion it is a true binary.

Thomas More (in A Man for all Seasons) accused Sir Richard Rich of selling his soul (by perjuring himself) for Wales. Israel is far more important globally than Wales ever could be, but there is a bit of the Richard Rich about some of the American conservatives right now. They are selling their souls for Israel’s enemies, even if they don’t see it that way.

Back in the day, there was the ludicrous war on terror and its fronts in Iraq and Afghanistan that consumed twenty years of useless war machining, with attendant loss of life, an endless raid on the Treasury, a whole generation of PTDS’d soldiers, no strategy for victory and no progress against terrorism.

We were all paleo-cons then, during the war on terror and its associated state-initiated moral panic, or we should have been.

Oh, and Bush 43’s war on terror also gave us Homeland Security, the Patriot Act, endless surveillance and the bioweapons industrial complex that made the Covid tyranny possible, indeed, inevitable. The DARPA-led recovery. The Palantir/CIA partnership became a thing. Talk about mission creep.

Some of the other branches of the anti-Israel lobby, prone to seeing a Jew behind every evil development going – think bankers and paedophile networks – probably blame Israel for all this too. After all, the key neocons Richard Perle and Paul Wolfowitz are Jews!

This is school boy level analytics.

Israel’s steely, gimlet eyed effectiveness in steering American foreign policy may be a thing. But compared to the real-world problems that face America and the West more broadly, like replacement immigration, cultural suicide, rampant socialism, money-tree Ponzi schemes – if every single nation is in massive debt, then who is the creditor, as someone recently asked? – Covid tyranny, digital ID fascism, the attack on free speech, the attack on truth, the surveillance state, wokification, the global intifada, the coming singularity of AI that will make humans redundant, the CCP’s global economic imperialism, NATO’s brinkmanship and the attendant risk of nuclear war, socialist Muslim mayors in both London Sadiq Khan) and New York (Zohran Mamdani), merely to scratch the surface, it strikes me that Israel’s capacity to tweak, even to control, American foreign policy is very, very small bikkies. It doesn’t amount to a hill o’ beans.

What a damned thing over which to be throwing rocks at one another. For many of the combatants are good people who have done good things over a generation. At a time of multiple existential threats to our way of life, these folks are down in the weeds arguing over nothing burgers. American support for Israel runs to around $3.8 billion a year. The USA’s current debt is nudging $38 trillion. Do the math.

Get your priorities right, adults in the room. If there are any. The Buckley fusionists of the past, giants of the conservative movement, would be horrified.

Then, of course, there is the rather obvious elephant in the room. That being Islam’s global war on both Gentiles and Jews, aka us. Sourced from the Koran and the Prophet himself. With Allah’s approval. First, they came for Israel. Where I have heard that before?

In effect, whether or not any of these guys are anti-Semites isn’t really the point. Nor do I much care. Anti-Israel sentiment is never far from the surface across many groups, and it is into this febrile pit that the Fuentes class is reaching for affirmation. But if they are not on Israel’s side, they are either on the side of the Hamas-led terrorists, or they are just sitting this one out. The last isn’t really an option, given that the Islamists are playing for keeps.

Like Albo with his gift-of-the-Liberals, the American progressives are lapping up the current crisis on the other side. It is a pathetic hill upon which to choose to die. Yes, there are huge egos involved, and, in the case of Fuentes, youthful ignorance and idiocy. But, from the other side, the reactions have been, especially in the case of Levin, way OTT.

It is all a bit of a circle jerk, IMHO. A bit like Australia’s Liberals.

Paul Collits

5 November 2025