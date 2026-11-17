In these times of relativist truth-telling and corporate reputation protection, it is easy to conclude that the spirit of cricket has been trumped by the spirit of the age.

It does well to return, in these murky days, to a wonderful Sir Colin Cowdrey lecture (hosted by the MCC) delivered by the then Kiwi captain, Brendon McCullum, in 2016.

The full text can be found here:

https://www.cricinfo.com/story/brendon-mccullum-s-mcc-spirit-of-cricket-lecture-full-transcript-1023531

Or at YouTube:

The Cowdrey lecture is always about the spirit of cricket. An equally famous cricket lecture on the spirit of the game was delivered by the estimable (Indian test batsman) Rahul Dravid in his 2011 Bradman Oration. The same Dravid who had been caught and fined for ball tampering in 2004. There you go.

Life and cricket are full of ironies. And we all have our confessables.

McCullum’s outstanding lecture was a reflection on his personal journey from his initial worship of win-at-all-costs cricket to cricket-for-the-love-of-the-game, and the impact of his evolution on New Zealand cricket. The Kiwis are (rightly) seen as exemplars of the once noble game, and have been for some time.

McCullum mentioned two triggers of his changed approach. The first was his reflection on his gamesmanship, which he much regretted, in running out an opponent who had wandered out of his crease to congratulate his fellow batsman mid-pitch for having reached a century. The batsman had to be given “out”, for they were and are the rules of the game. You cannot leave your crease while the ball is still in play. (Ironically, the said batsman was himself a cheat (alleged) for his illegal bowling action, which netted him a world record number of wickets).

McCullum came to regard his act as cringeworthy, spirit of the game-wise. It also caused him to reflect on how one should approach the game of cricket, even at highly paid international levels.

The second trigger for McCullum’s fresh approach was the death on the cricket field of an Australian batsman, Phillip Hughes, in November 2014. The Kiwis were playing a test match when Hughes was hospitalised with what later proved to be a fatal head injury. Every cricketer in the world was deeply affected by this tragedy. The New Zealanders were shaken and didn’t want to play on. The match officials decided they should. McCullum, by then captain, consulted a sports psychologist back home and asked for advice on how to captain a side deeply traumatised by the death of a fellow player on the field. The consultant told McCullum to “throw out the coaching manual” and play for the love of cricket, not for the result. He took the advice. New Zealand won by a mile and the culture and the approach of the team changed forever, from that day.

Which brings us to match fixing, a scourge of the modern game and also addressed by McCullum in his lecture. You see, McCullum was approached (he said) by a team mate (Chris Cairns) to fix a match. He declined, but told no one else of the incident. Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued an edict saying that anyone who was approached to fix a match but did not report it would be regarded as just as guilty as the perpetrator.

McCullum consulted his then captain, and they approached the ICC with the information.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-11-04/chris-cairns-denies-match-fixing-during-perjury-trial-testimony/6910006

Cairns denied the allegations. Then there was a perjury trial. All very messy. All a bit familiar in Australia right about now. Ah, those he said-he said situations.

Which raises the questions. Why does the ICC not treat ball tampering (cheating) in the same way as match fixing? Is ball tampering on a moral par with match tampering? If not, why not? If players are required to report match fixing, are they also not required to report match cheating? What is the moral obligation, if any, of players to dob in a ball tamperer?

In the now infamous “Sandpapergate” matter, the ICC punishments for ball tampering are pretty minor. Cricket Australia’s punishments of the Sandpapergate Three far exceeded any punishment that the ICC would ever have contemplated. Very strange, that. Cheating on games is next to nothing, but cheating for money is a capital crime. Don’t they know that cheating on games IS cheating for money? And for glory. And for the almighty “win”. Sponsorships. Pay TV deals. Ticket sales. National pride.

None of these questions have clearcut answers. Certainly not in our current flawed environment of corporate bullying of whistleblowers. Just ask Edward Snowden. It takes great courage for any public servant or corporate employee to break ranks with corrupt cultures and mates rates. No one blew the whistle on Albo’s Marrickville Golf club-sewerage play. Thousands of public servants, day in and day out, stay schtum about things about which the taxpaying public would be aghast. Same with corporate employees. Putting meals on the table and all that.

Who are we to judge? Even if we did know the truth of the 2018 Newlands matter. About who knew what and when. You spend you whole life trying to get into the cricket test team. Who is going to put up his hand and say, yep, I’m outta here? I don’t like cheating. Sorry, no can do.

What would any of us do? I wore a mask during Covid, to avoid trouble. Mea maxima culpa.

I guess there are several sub-classes of non-dobbers. There would be the “I am up for anything, cheating wise”, types. Then there would be the quiet approvers. The “they all do it” types. Then the quiet non-approvers. And, one hopes, there might be a couple of cranky, honest types, at least thinking “this is crap” but not fessing up and not following it through. Who knows what the 2018 Australian dressing room looked like, up close?

Setting aside the palpable flaws of the two main incumbents in the current, he said-he said debate – one a professional Muslim victim who hates Australia and who thinks we are all racists, the other a (probably lying) multi-millionaire, climate bully – the sandpaper kerfuffle does raise questions of accountability and trust. (Not for me. As I have said, I don’t really care who knew what and when, given they are all self-serving chancers happily operating in a corrupt system that they probably know to be corrupt). But clearly it matters for many Australians, who still maintain, against all the recent evidence, a romantic view of cricket, tradition, sporting heroes and nationalism.

We owe it to the latter to keep probing into this sordid mess, and to isolate the liars from the truth tellers. I guess. We owe it to the Brendon McCullum of the Colin Cowdrey lecture. He is a flawed practitioner with form for his own (confessed) crimes and misdemeanours, but one with genuine remorse and with deeper understanding of higher things.

None of the current Australian cricket “leaders” seem to have the remotest sense of that which occurred to Brendon McCullum. More is the pity. They have much on which to reflect.

Brendon McCullum identified two Kiwi traits as markers or beacons when he was pondering the way forward for New Zealand cricket, when he took over as captain. He wanted to live up to those traits. They were humility and hard work. Exemplified by Sir Edmund Hillary, a Kiwi hero.

I wonder what and who Pat Cummins would identify, if he ever thought to undertake a similar exercise.

I don’t think he even thinks there is a problem to be solved. Be that as it may. Narrowing the defined problem to who knew what, when, is the greatest case of problem misdiagnosis I can think of.

Paul Collits

17 November 2026