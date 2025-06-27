PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Elizabeth Hart
Paul, you say “The emboldened political class knows that it will never be held accountable. It knows it can double down without cost;”

Why won’t it be held accountable?

It won’t be held accountable if people don’t get off their backsides and call the political class to account.

For literally years now I have documented the diabolical situation that happened in this country with the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, which occurred under COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

My colleague Emma McArthur and I have the letters which demonstrate the Australian Government and AHPRA, the regulator of health practitioners, acknowledge the requirement for valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, but at the very same time, COVID-19 vaccination mandates were imposed around the country.

All the institutions failed the Australian people in this matter, they collaborated with mandatory medical interventions being imposed upon the population under threat of losing livelihood and participation in society.

It is outrageous that this occurred with the capitulation of the medical and scientific establishment, the legal system, the mainstream media and even the churches, who went along with rogue governments and bureaucracies who were setting up the population to be exploited and controlled for ever more with a never-ending torrent of vaccines, plus testing, masking, and surveillance, i.e. the destruction of privacy and freedom.

I’ve documented much information in my paper: Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination, June 2024: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/misfeasance-in-public-office-the-destruction-of-voluntary-informed-consent-for-vaccination.pdf

The community was told a tissue of fear-mongering lies by treacherous governments and the mainstream media to terrorise them into compliance with the deliberately manufactured ‘Covid’ crisis.

The public was mis/disinformed by ‘the authorities’, by illegitimate governments and bureaucracies which trashed ‘informed consent’ in so many ways.

How to reveal this story to the public when the mainstream media remains a propaganda machine, including the taxpayer-funded ABC and SBS?

Lynda H
Nothing makes me feel more despondent and hopeless than Australian politics...

