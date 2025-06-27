The resistance has faltered.

Gerard Rennick, a great recent hope for political change in Australia, is now down rabbit holes. He suggests that Netanyahu is funding Hamas.

Mark Latham, yesterday’s hero rendered stagnant by a combination of petty, internecine One Nation bickering and his own rampant heteronormativity, is now reduced to tweeting – or whatever the new verb is in the Musk era of X – about the NSW Premier (Chris Minns) being “his bitch”.

Many on the alt-right suffer from James Delingpole syndrome. They are just too comfortable down too many rabbit holes. Reality has receded over their horizons. Their (not inconsiderable) skill sets are wasted on debating whether the moon landings really occurred and whether the Jews really control everything.

Like most coalitions, the MAGA consensus is fracturing Stateside. Events, dear boy, events, as the British Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, warned.

Then there are the great hopes of the centre party. John Howard is the day-before-yesterday’s-man. Tony Abbott is comfortable on the international speaker circuit. Giving great speeches. Doing interviews with other well-meaning centrists like John Anderson. Alex Antic and Matt Canavan will be kept occupied with endless factional battles that will probably see out their careers. Forever wars they will never win.

A thousand edgy podcasters have emerged, pontificating to their echo chambers. It is all fun, of course. To what end, though?

The great hopes are mired in their own petty agendas or their own grand, comfortable, late-in-life sinecures.

Meanwhile, the ordinary people and their few remaining rights are left to be mopped up by the enemies of freedom that continue to rule the roost. The ideological direction of travel never changes. Instead, the attacks on the ordinary people simply pile up.

What is the definition of stasis?

a: state of static balance or equilibrium : stagnation. b. : a state or period of stability during which little or no evolutionary change in a lineage occurs.

This is where we are. Here is a brief situation report on the “West”:

· Many have simply given up on democratic politics. They retreat. Why do they still pay taxes, one might wonder?

· There is now a two-tier politics. There is the circus, and there is the reality;

· There is a yawning gap in trusted, strategic, outsider leadership. The various nodes of truth and understanding are not sufficiently connected to achieve gains;

· The problems to be solved are too big now, even if there were leaders willing to address them;

· The emboldened political class knows that it will never be held accountable. It knows it can double down without cost;

· Those who get it have no strategy to reverse the direction of travel;

· Every institution that might once have been counted on is consumed with its own internal divisions and fights for ideological control;

· Not every polity has its Trump, or its Orban. Australia doesn’t;

· The elites can sow confusion, and do. This creates a tyranny of introspection. Too many good minds are wasted in pursuing their endless conspiracy theories.

Clearly, in Australia, the Liberal Party is lost. It is now led by the inevitable woman. Like most inevitable women, she is a wet. A sellout to the progressives. They have no one else. In Britain, they have Reform UK. Led by a self-obsessed megalomaniac who may well be a sell-out. In New Zealand, they have a corporatist wet who will get some things right but who has no sense of the big wars.

The Big Guys still prosecute their wars, their globalist agendas, their circuses, their NATO summits, their photo opps, their “Daddy” headlines.

Down under, we wallow in post Labor election victory blues. Three, probably six, years of goon show climatism, economic suicide, assaults on free speech, woke shit times ten, and the foot on the accelerator to hades.

Tough times.

Stasis is a problem. When the good guys give up, or simply see no way forward, or retreat to their private domains, or decide they cannot get over their internecine differences, or focus on issues like Jewish conspiracies, we know the gig is up.

When you are facing an existential crisis, ideally you will have two things going for you – a clear-headed sense of the crisis among the population, and the leadership that is up to the task. We appear, right, now, to have neither. The Benedict option will work for some of us. Retreating to the cave, beyond the reach of the deep state, will work for some of us. Like the home schoolers. Reassuring, but …

This war is too important to leave to the folks we now have prosecuting the way forward. It is time to come to grips with stasis.

Paul Collits

27 June 2025