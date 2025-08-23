PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lapun Ozymandias's avatar
Lapun Ozymandias
10h

I reckon that there is more than one psychopath in the Albanese government – in fact, one could describe the whole lot of them as a ‘psychopathic collective’. The pretence that they represent the will of ‘the workers’ is just a fraudulent facade to facilitate the acquisition of personal power. Any political ethics once held by the old Australian Labor Party died decades ago.

One manifestation of the Albanese Government’s psychopathy is their collective decision to flood Australia with massive numbers of unsuitable immigrants from incompatible tribalised cultures that can never integrate into our own society. This will have irreversible long-term demographic effects and will eventually change the nature of Australia into the sort of shit-hole failed states from whence some of these people came. Why are Albanese’s psychopaths doing this? So they can stack the electoral rolls to ensure that their style of political psychopathy will be concreted into Australia’s fabric. In their pursuit of power, the people who make up the Albanese psychopathic government have sold the birthright of Australia’s grandchildren.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
1d

What is your beef with Karl Popper? He warned us that too much tolerance will be the death of the tolerant

One of the chapters in Hayek's Serfdom is Why the worst get to the top.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture