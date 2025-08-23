Watching podcasts featuring the suddenly famous British historian and author, Andrew Lownie, who, in recent books on the Mountbattens (Dickie and Edwina) and the Yorks (Andrew and Sarah), has managed to eviscerate the British royals in a couple of fell swoops, causes one to consider, yet again, the nature of our times. And the role of elites in what remains of our democracies.

For those interested in a fast-food version of Lownie’s new book, Entitled, see the excellent dual interviews with Andrew Gold at Heretics:

For an interview on the Mountbattens book, see:

The revelations are titillating, revealing, fascinating and enjoyable. It is the podcast equivalent of a page turner. But what it all says about the ruling class is political science gold.

The key word here is “entitled”.

In the title of the book on the fall of the House of York, in fact. The old oligarchy felt born to rule. And – the quiet part – to be above the law, to the extent that they even knew it. It all came from the divine right of kings, back in the day. The gene has survived. Prince Andrew (for example) is a bit of a throwback. Whatever his sexual proclivities, his true character is revealed in the treatment of his staff, and of everyone else, for that matter. And in the anecdote that he would make people entering his domain who didn’t offer sufficient deference to him to go outside and do it again.

It was (and is) the prat class. Disgusting at best.

The Mountbatten story is emblematic. He was a British Empire man. He was a grandson and godson of Queen Victoria. His best man was the then Prince of Wales, later King Edward the Eighth. Hitler’s mate. Dickie was Charles’ mentor. He brought the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh together. He was a British Navy star. A World War Two combatant. The last Viceroy of India and the first Governor General. He was killed, in 1979, by an IRA bomb. He was a James Bond figure, driven by derring-do.

And he liked young boys. Oops. This was well known, it seems. And endlessly covered up. Dickie by name, and dickie by practice.

Jump to Lownie’s Prince Andrew. Here it gets really seedy. Here we are exposed to Epstein, Maxwell, Fergie and the rest. The revelations contained in the book are enough to make the monarchist historian A N Wilson turn into a republican. That is big.

Wilson sees the royal descent to Andrew as the “stuff of revolutions”.

What does all this tell us about the ruling classes? Does the turbo-charged seediness matter? Apart from the obvious illegalities and the crushing of human lives that occurred as a result of the depravity. Many suicides by victims, apparently, as a result of Mountbatten’s escapades in Ireland. At Kincora Boys Home.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-63319930

Mere collateral damage in the career of a British Empire hero.

Cue to the bigger picture.

Reading James Burnham’s The Machiavellians the same week expands the interest in making sense of the ruling classes. Read the lot if you dare:

https://platypus1917.org/wp-content/uploads/James-Burnham-Machiavellians-Defenders-of-Freedom-Putnam-1943.pdf

Burnham’s mini-masterpiece offers a reflection, sympathetic at that, on the elite democratic theorists, principally Pareto, Michels and Mosca. Michels offered a (now) pretty famous “iron law of oligarchy”. Here is one definition:

The "iron law of oligarchy" states that all forms of organization, regardless of how democratic they may be at the start, will eventually and inevitably develop oligarchic tendencies, thus making true democracy practically and theoretically impossible, especially in large groups and complex organizations.

Rule by elites is inevitable, on this view.

This would, of course, explain the descent Popper’s post World War Two open society to what we suffer today, which Blind Freddie would see was rule by oligarchies. Whether they be the economic imperialism of the Chines Communist Party, the Islamists’ global march, killing the infidels along the way, the replacement of populations through enforced mass immigration, the emergence of the unelected-as-government, the born-to-rule mentality of the Silicon Valley masters of the universe, or rule by plandemic planning, global Big Pharma and its operatives across (democratically elected) governments.

The basic thesis of the elite theorists is that democracy, as it is popularly imagined, is impossible in mass societies. Get used to it. Don’t hope for some pure form of democratic nirvana to emerge, or to re-emerge, if it ever existed.

Whether this is a good thing would seem to depend pretty much on which oligarchs we get to rule us. The old left, bless them, worried about the actual distribution of wealth, and not much else.

As Michael Shellenberger has noted, Hannah Arendt defined totalitarianism as the penetration of politics into every part of everyday life.

This is where we have landed, without our democratic approval and against our wills.

But oligarchy itself has evolved over the last eighty years. The royals might get into a little boy-procurement or some sex trafficking on the side, but they have no desire to disrupt or ruin the lives of private citizens. There is little evidence they even notice that we exist. No, they aren’t the twenty-first century oligarchy problem.

They have left this to the people we elected to safeguard our interests, in the spirit of the 1688 Glorious Revolution. The old aristocrats are not doing this to us. Instead, the new useful parliamentary idiots and bad actors have set out to destroy our private lives and to destroy our nations. Worse, they have also outsourced governance to other oligarchies. Controligarchs, as Seamus Bruner calls them.

https://www.thenile.com.au/books/seamus-bruner/controligarchs/9780593541593?srsltid=AfmBOoqhsojvpnSNQfoar5S63epSh-5DkuOmI8Ugw2Yg61r0Uw1e_qu_

There are differences, similarities and crossovers.

Like the royals, the new oligarchs are unelected. Unlike the royals, they wish to control the universe. Like the royals, they have the money to do as they wish. And like the royals, they assume they are “entitled”. Entitled to run the world, without a mandate, but with “projects” and the resources to drive these. Like the royals, they are massively inter-connected. Including with the royals. As in Davos. The old royals used to connect with old war tyrants like Hitler. See under King Edward VIII, the subject of yet another book by our new friend, Andrew Lownie. The Traitor King.

There is one royal who does wish to rule the world and to destroy our lives. That would be our very own current King. The globalist monarch with a will to do terminal damage to his subjects, at home and abroad.

(This is reminiscent of the old Catholic debate over “bad popes”. Many sought to excuse Francis’s many apostate-adjacent actions and word by appealing to this old argument. Immoral popes do far less damage than apostates. Maybe these defenders of Rome were conflating the two categories, but that is another debate).

Are the new controligarchs bad actors? And what does this mean? You bet. Which brings us to pathocracy. My new word of the week. Here is one definition:

In communist countries, psychology could be a dangerous profession. As with any role, if you didn't use your expertise in service of state propaganda, you were in danger of falling foul of authorities. The Polish psychologist Andrzej Lobaczewski was persecuted especially harshly, since the focus of his research was political power, and how it can be misused… After spending his early life suffering under the Nazis, and then under the Soviet rule of Stalin, Andrzej Lobaczewski recognised that ruthless and disturbed individuals were strongly drawn to political power, and often constitute the government of nations. He began to study the relationship between power and personality disorders – like psychopathy – and coined the term 'pathocracy' to describe the phenomenon. As he put it, pathocracy is a system of government 'wherein a small pathological minority takes control over a society of normal people'. Since he was living under a 'pathocratic' regime himself, Lobaczewski took great risks studying this topic. He was arrested and tortured by the Polish authorities, and unable to publish his life's work, the book Political Ponerology, until he escaped to the United States during the 1980s.

https://www.bps.org.uk/psychologist/problem-pathocracy

This is the rise of a disordered elite. As described crisply by Michael Shellenberger.

Yes, they are disordered. Totally. To truth, tradition and democracy, clearly. And disordered in relation to the values of their people. Worse, some of new elites clearly are borderline psychopaths. As defined:

A psychopath is a person with an extreme personality construct characterized by a severe lack of empathy and remorse, persistent antisocial behavior, and a manipulative, egocentric, and impulsive nature, often with criminal tendencies and a disregard for social norms. While not a formal medical diagnosis in itself, psychopathy involves a range of tendencies such as grandiosity, impulsivity, and a shallow emotional response.

We all know who they are. There is one at least in Albo’s cabinet. Think green energy transitions. There were a couple of premiers and chief ministers during Covid who clearly conformed to the AI definition. Several of the Silicon Valley masters of the universe would certainly seem to be on the spectrum.

What could be worse than a psychopath with immense power? Even worse, a psychopath class. Can a whole ruling class be psychopathic? To ask the question is to answer it.

Shellenberger has also discussed the possible rise of a counter elite.

Are new “good actors” – defined by their recognition that citizens still exist and have rights – like Trump, Vance, RFK Jr, Orban, Milei, Meloni and the El Salvador bloke the start of a return to the strong gods of truth, family and nation, and the creation of a counter-elite? The theory here is that, if you are going to have an inevitable oligarchy as per Michels, can we hope for a good actor who wields authoritarian power but does so in the real interests of his people.

I think many on the right see Trump 47 in this light, executive orders and all. Those with such faith have either concluded that good dictatorship is needed to correct democratic course, or that, since democracy is a myth and a false hope anyway, we may as well have top-down beneficence instead of top-down evil. Or a monarchy, as per the recently mentioned Curtis Yarvin.

I think Michels would say – grab good oligarchies where you can. And leave the entitled royals to do what they do, dickie-wise, seedy as it often was and is.

I have to differ from the wonderful A N Wilson, the reluctant republican. It isn’t a matter of switching sides in light of the recent revelations about the royals. I think it matters not much, any more, whether we are monarchists or republicans. The world we have now makes arguments over (for example) the fineries of the 1975 “crisis” in Canberra – exactly fifty years ago this November – look like the day before yesterday’s problem.

The stakes are much higher now.

We have pathocracy to worry about. And we have an elite political class in Canberra – as elsewhere – who can ignore the voice of a million protesters on their doorstep (in February 2021) and merely sail on. The likes of Dickie Mountbatten and Randy Andy are the least of our problems.

Paul Collits

23 August 2025