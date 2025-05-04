PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

May 4

Paul this piece screams incompetence. Julie's comment below screams the same.

When Menzies started the Liberal Party I expect things were not that different to now for the right/conservative side of politics.

I have told Antic my view which is the party is beyond help and reform from within will not be possible.

I am glad that it is decimated. I hope that it dies without too much thrashing around in its death throes.

Let us start the process of building a conservative party.

One Nation has been persuaded to start electorate support structures and the local candidate in Mayo is keen.

Albo will be on the nose within a year and vulnerable if he is not already.

It will be painful and difficult as you have said.

You probably know that planning for a parallel existence across Australia is underway. There is already a large and growing network.

If you are not planning for survival outside of the norm you are probably not sensible.

We may not be able to vote our way out of the trouble we are in and mass disobedience may not be too far way but it is not in my mind here yet.

In recent history a very large number of people marched on Canberra. Police estimates of cars in that city indicated to me that as many as a million people were there.

If that was repeated and this time political action occurred which focused on wresting power from the establishment and recording the direct energy ray attacks on the demonstrators and holding the establishment to account.

Not yet I say but Albo and Wong are already acting like dictators will not be able to help themselves and might send the people crazy enough to revolt.

Julie Pettiford
May 4

Goebells said if you repeat a lie often enough people believe it. Truth we don’t live in a democracy. I’m in the electorate of Bruce and the liberal candidate here is an Afghan refugee who initially went to Finland then came here. He claims he got a degree in Finland then one at Monash. My Nash has never heard of him. He’s also had two businesses deregistered, claims he is an NDIS provider and says he is a small business man - unspecified business type. And they expected people to vote for him. State level is no better, how Pesutto ended up libs leader in Victoria defies imagination.

