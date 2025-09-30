The world might be going to shit, and this outcome directly the result of a cabal of worst-in-breed politicians, puppeteered by an equally appalling cabal of secret societies and backroom boys with all the tools of control but with neither moral compass nor policy smarts, but so long as we get the optics right.

Selfie time for Airpoints Albo! Not only was there the greenie circle jerk involving the progressivist, homosexual Governor of Mexifornia (per Victor Davis Hanson), Gavin Newsom, Dr Kevin Rudd (for a Dr he is, as Gerard Henderson would say) and Meat-axe Bowen.

https://kevinrudd.com/media/climate-action-partnership-between-australia-and-california

Now Australia is signing wank-bilateral agreements with American states. A bit like Beijing and Melbourne and the silk thingy.

In the post-national sovereignty model of international relations, I guess anything goes.

Perhaps Waverley Council could sign an agreement with the New Zealand Government supporting the right of Israel not to have a terrorist non-state next door. (Lots of Jews live in Vaucluse).

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/new-zealand-proud-not-to-cave-to-pressure-on-palestine-recognition-after-albanese-government-changed-position-at-united-nations/news-story/85ed61a5eb8efa7aabc6d398a9c642f3

Thank God for Winston Peters. (Note to Australian voters. Put some right-of-centre micro parties into lower house seats and force a future Liberal Government, if there ever is one, into a coalition agreement. It works).

Perhaps Kevvie is in bromance-huggy mode. No doubt, he is betting on Gavin getting the Big House in 2028. What a humiliation for an ex-PM to be reduced to ambassador status. To stateside circle jerks.

I wonder what Kevvie would make of Gavin Newsom signing off on 2,000 new wells in the Golden State. Oops.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/california-trying-keep-oil-gas-firms-from-leaving-state

But, back to selfies…

Next, we had Albo somehow getting the money shot with Trump, forced smile or not. Maybe it is an AI generated shot.

https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/backstage-with-his-favourite-band-albaneses-gleeful-selfie-with-trump-slammed/video/87b38385069ff0419bad244415cbecc3

Trump looked like he had Kevvie with a gun in his back.

One wonders at the thinking of our elected leaders. Albo couldn’t have made clearer to Trump 47 how much he loathes what the President stands for. Beyond keeping Kevvie in situ as ambassador – his opposite number, Caroline Kennedy, had the decency and good sense to resign as the USA’s ambassador to Australia, post Biden – and the Newsom climate circle jerk, there is the Aussie PM’s endless sucking up to China, his refusal to mount a credible Pacific defence contribution, his suck-hole behaviour in Britain with his Islamist mates, the King and Sir Keir Groomer, his undergraduate street politics with Palestine, and his radical leftist domestic policies that say to Trump, “we have nothing in common”.

Yet, the manufactured selfie? God knows how many public servant hours went into getting that one done. Does Albo think that voters will be impressed by his “standing together with allies” pose? He must, otherwise why did he do it? No one, not even the average information-poor Aussie voter, would be falling for it. Surely.

Perhaps there is a clue to this otherwise unaccountable political behaviour in the recent conversations about the dire state of our Western reading and critical skills. And the post-literate society. We no longer read, and, ergo, we no longer think.

I suspect that the political class knows full well the capacity of the gen-selfie cohort of voters to discern the subtleties of policy and government. You hose critical skills of two generations out the barn door, then the world is yours. There are plenty of free kicks.

What we are left with is rule by oligarchy and an under-performing voting class. Whether the punters are impressed by Albo’s selfie isn’t the point. The point is that Albo thinks they will be. And that this is a substitute for leadership in modern Australia. That this is enough to tick the democracy box.

Plato might well be the in-house philosopher of the modern, fascist-adjacent punditocracy, but I think Plato, who favoured rule by an enlightened elite, would baulk at the current crop, technocracy-wise. I think he thought that the “experts” would be, well, expert. And, more importantly, that they would rule in the interests of the people.

Of course, Plato couldn’t see social media coming. Nor the managerial revolution. Nor the deep state. Nor being hit out of the park by public choice theory. Nor globalisation and its free-kicks against the sovereign state. Nor governance by selfie.

Plato, the father of political philosophy, set us all on the road to thinking about proper governance.

Like every other political thinker since, he perhaps overestimated the capacity of societies to produce good actors to ensure that his fine theories bore fruit. Just as John Locke thought that the consent of the governed would always figure in the liberal democracy equation. Just as Karl Marx thought that socialist states would “wither away” in the face of an active proletariat and working class justice. Just as German voters in 1933 thought that Adolf Hitler would restore the nation’s status, in a good way. Just as Australian voters thought that the modern Labor Party was about looking after our national interests and safeguarding the interests of the common man.

Oh dear.

Here is Plato’s cave explained:

Plato’s famous allegory of the cave, written around 380 bce, is one of the most important and influential passages of The Republic. It vividly illustrates the concept of Idealism as it was taught in the Platonic Academy, and provides a metaphor which philosophers have used for millennia to help us overcome superficiality and materialism. In this dialogue, Socrates (the main speaker) explains to Plato’s brother, Glaukon, that we all resemble captives who are chained deep within a cavern, who do not yet realize that there is more to reality than the shadows they see against the wall.

https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/seyer/files/plato_republic_514b-518d_allegory-of-the-cave.pdf

What people now (still) see is the shadows against the wall. And the shadows now come to us in the form of selfies. Leaders smiling together. All is okay. I’m will our US ally! Just trust me. The Platonic shadows are still merely reassuring facsimiles of reality.

And we buy it. The selfie generation.

Paul Collits

30 September 2025