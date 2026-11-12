PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
1d

As a sports and exercise doctor I agree wholeheartedly with your comments.

I have, over the last 20 years or so, weaned myself completely off all professional sport.

I watch none and follow none.

I have no idea about any national teams success or failures.

What I am passionate about is grassroots sports.

Peolle taking up walking or running or swimming to improve their health, then achieve goals and get a buzz from those achievements.

It couldn't be more different to corporate sport.

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Alan Gray's avatar
Alan Gray
13h

It is the same in any endeavour unfortunately - scum floats to the top. Sports, Politics, Business - you name it.

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