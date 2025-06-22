Recently I was watching a TV adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Sittaford Mystery, when the fictional Clive Trevelyan, played by Timothy Dalton, was given some advice by his non-fictional colleague and boss, Winston Churchill, played by Robert Hardy.

Clive Trevelyan is a character in Agatha Christie's "The Sittaford Mystery". He is a popular war hero and Member of Parliament, considered the likely successor to Winston Churchill as Prime Minister. He is also portrayed as a former explorer and archaeologist who gained fame and fortune in Egypt.

The advice related to Churchill’s well-known depression. Asking Trevelyan whether his apparent misgivings about stepping up to the plate to take over from the great man – aka racist, warmonger, party defector, whatever – Churchill assumed it might be depression, and said “don’t let the black dog get you”.

Churchill may or may not have known about serotonin and alleged chemical imbalances in the brain that may or may not cause depression, or about the meds that are said to correct these. His preferred form of performance enhancement seems to have been fizz. No doubt, the good stuff from Champagne, across the Channel. Mercifully, he kept his head and kept the black dog at bay for long enough to see off Herr Hitler and to ensure that German didn’t become the Brits’ first language.

He was the living embodiment of Barbra Streisand’s catchy song, I Will Never Give Up.

The late Brian Wilson suffered from the black dog, and much more, during his epic, yet tragic, life. I hadn’t realised that one of the great songs he co-wrote was actually about depression. A song sung originally by Blondie Chaplin but covered by everyone from Ray Charles to Jimmy Buffett to Sean Lennon.

"Sail On Sailor" by The Beach Boys is a song about perseverance and overcoming adversity, using a nautical metaphor to represent life's challenges. The lyrics encourage listeners to navigate through rough times and continue forward, much like a sailor on a journey through turbulent waters.

And Brian Wilson had some tough times. Some were self-inflicted. Others were inflicted by his arsehole father. There was LSD, there was anxiety and depression. There was a controlling therapist. Then, finally, came the curse of the demented aged. But luckily, there was also genius, undefiled by substance abuse.

I sailed an ocean, unsettled ocean

Through restful waters and deep commotion

Often frightened, unenlightened

Sail on, sail on, sailor I wrest the waters, fight Neptune's waters

Sail through the sorrows of life's marauders

Unrepenting, often empty

Sail on, sail on, sailor Caught like a sewer rat, alone, but I sail

Bought like a crust of bread, but oh, do I wail Seldom stumble, never crumble

Try to tumble, life's a rumble

Feel the stinging I've been given

Never-ending, unrelenting

Heartbreak searing, always fearing

Never caring, persevering

Sail on, sail on, sailor … Always needing, even bleeding

Never feeding all my feelings

Damn the thunder, must I blunder

There's no wonder all I'm under

Stop the crying and the lying

And the sighing and my dying

Sail on, sail on, sailor.

And on it goes. Never ending, just like Churchill’s black dog. Always fearing. It is powerful stuff. And it resonated deeply with its progenitor. Who can say that Brian Wilson didn’t die of depression? He sort-of killed himself. That bespeaks tragedy on a grand scale.

The message here isn’t simply “chin up, all will be well”. Sailing on isn’t really just “sailing on”. But there is a choice for those who might claim to be champions of the depressed. There is somewhere in between giving up and fighting on.

It is that space that is now the battleground of public policy. And for those who have been at the coal face, simply giving up on the deeply troubled is not an option. If you really love them. If you love them, you cannot give up. You never do, or will.

But the legislators have.

The spirit of Churchill’s Streisandian commitment to never giving up was not, alas, nowhere to be seen in the House of Commons in its recent passage of a bill heralding Britain’s version of euthanasia.

Richard Morrissey at The Conservative Woman notes:

On Tuesday, MPs voted 379 to 137 to decriminalise abortion for women at any stage of pregnancy. On Friday, MPs voted 314 to 291 for the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, to legalise assisted dying/suicide. In the span of one week, the Mother of Parliaments has chosen to normalise the act of ending life at both ends of the spectrum.

Boom! Two for the price of one. Kill them at the start. And kill them at the end.

As Paul Joseph Watson notes:

We live in a country where praying silently in your head outside an abortion clinic is illegal, while killing healthy, full grown babies is now legal.

Source: Paul Joseph Watson’s Telegram channel, 19 June 2025.

Indeed.

Every famous or personally encountered suicide is routinely regarded as a tragedy. Pored over. Regretted. I cannot think of one that wasn’t. Call the suicide help line! Seek help!

Books have been written about the many cricketer suicides, for example. The tragedy of Peter Roebuck still haunts those of us who thought we had come to know him. Lives unfinished are one thing. Lives taken by one’s own hand are entirely another.

And yet the parliaments of the Western world, one after the other, have all assumed that their people approve of their arrogant, unmandated culture of death policies that will inevitably see greedy families urging their declining loved ones to “take one for the team”.

It has been a seamless, little noticed revolution. Someone recently said that approving legally approved suicide bespeaks the suicide of our civilisation. It does.

Now suicide has moved from tragedy to funky life choice. Dignity wins!

The British version of assisted suicide includes eating disorders as qualifying. God help us all. I know all about teenage anorexia. Slippery slopes, anyone?

One can only wonder what Churchill, who fought the black dog all his life and “won” – victory is only ever provisional – would have made of the House of Commons vote in favour of euthanasia.

The message of Sail On Sailor might be regarded as clear to those paying attention. Not, though, to the satanists who now rule us all.

Has anyone even noticed the societal “oops” moment that has occurred?

Paul Collits

