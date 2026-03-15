The Ides of March (aka 15 March) portend gloom. Just ask Julius Caesar. Et tu Brute and all that.

AI search explains:

The Ides of March (March 15) is a significant date in the Roman calendar historically renowned as the day Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC, becoming a turning point in Roman history and a symbol of betrayal …

My late father (who died some 49 years ago) used to tell what would now be described as a dad joke – heinous dadism IMHO – about Julius’s demise. It was said he was stabbed in the rotunda. And that is a nasty place to get stabbed in.

Well, indeed.

Today’s topic is stabbings, not in the rotunda, but in the back. Aka getting the sack for no acceptable reason.

This came to me amidst some slow thinking at the cricket. Real cricket, of course. Played by men in white and using a red ball. Playing over several days. And mostly today’s match featured players who aren’t multi-millionaires like those who regularly play hit-and-giggle matches organised by Indian betting companies, in order to help pay off their ten-million-dollar mortgages on homes in Coogee and other places of equal distinction.

(I did notice a message on the wall at Cricket Central from Pat Cummins, urging us to remember that diversity is cricket’s strength! Make this up? Nope, you couldn’t).

The last game of the season was also the last game in blues colours for the coach, Greg Shipperd. He has been shown the door. Oh, and this week his NSW side won the domestic one-day competition. Talk about flipping the bird at Cricket New South Wales and its Kiwi “chief executive”. Why not sack him, if the whole show is coming unstuck? Which it patently isn’t.

Of course, agreeing with Ian Chappell – at least on this – I too think that “coach” in senior cricket should only ever refer to the vehicle transporting the team from the hotel to the ground. Setting that to one side, Greg Shipperd has been a coach with lots of silverware, as they now say. He has been coaching a NSW side that often falls short of expectations. To put it extremely politely.

(But the Blues aren’t the only ones falling shy of expectations. There is much debate now about the reasons why batting has become a lost art, globally).

I spent a very pleasant five minutes with the departing coach this morning, in the coffee shop at Cricket Central. I said I was sorry to see him going. He said that he, too, was sorry! Coincidentally, he, like me, is 69 years young. And he has a much better cricket CV than me. He averaged 42 in first class cricket. He went on those rebel tours to South Africa in the 1980s. Clearly, he was forgiven by the establishment for that political lapse, evidenced by his later, multiple appointments.

No reason was given for his sacking. That is the norm now among corporates. Just a mealy-mouthed press release wishing him well for the future and thanking him for his service. Fuck, I hate the modern, managerially-classed, self-absorbed, morally corrupt, essentially dishonest, public-facing organisation.

Pass the sick bucket, someone.

As I was contemplating my own sacking from the then Gosford City Council some years back, someone remarked that, these days, the difference between a permanent job and a non-permanent job was about four weeks’ redundancy pay. That sounds about right. The leftie writer Guy Standing terms the modern workforce “the precariat”. That sounds about right, too.

Back in the day, evil capitalists – and, trust me, many of them are – used to sack people for not contributing sufficiently to the bottom line. Or for some serious misdemeanour. Like patting a colleague on the bottom line. They were simpler times.

Now, you can be sacked for negatively impacting the corporate’s image, in one of many ways. Even for corporate sins committed outside work hours. Reputation protection drives many “separations” now. When organisations are open to what is basically blackmail, whether from the state or from funders who pay your bills or from the progressive/woke media relentlessly sniffing about looking for (far right?) prey and willing to use their legacy media pulpits to ambush employers of ideological dissidents who are caught in the headlights for simply speaking their free minds.

Greg Shipperd is not one of these sackees. Nor was I, at Gosford City Council.

But others have been. They are caught in bigger wars that have nothing to do with their job performance. Which just goes to show that the workplace has become yet another front in the global culture wars. And those engaged in these wars use hybrid warfare techniques. And every trick not in the book. They play dirty. And they never sleep. They know the pressure points. In particular, they know their enemy will do ANYTHING to avoid being called far right. To take one example. That is a great strategic place to be in. Winning!

Just so long as we know. The way the world works.

What is sickening is that employers of good men, productive men, contributors beyond the expectations of any reasonable employer, corporate reputation-enhancers, cave at the first sign of grapeshot, when the enemy comes a-calling for their blackmail payment. Their protection money. These are the ways of the Mafia. Giving in to this kind of pressure isn’t a good look.

What is even more sickening is when those caving organisations claim to have as their very reason for being the defence of the self-same values for which the recalcitrant employee was sacked. That bespeaks hypocrisy and the Big H is NEVER a good look.

Go figure.

The age of warfare in which we find ourselves isn’t pretty, or predictable. Our friends or, as we thought them, sometimes make common cause with our enemies. All to protect the almighty “reputation”. Ah, but what if you lose your reputation while trying to save it? You have succumbed to a Faustian bargain, and, in the eyes of God, you have lost!

Better not to give in to the enemies who set out to screw you and yours.

Perhaps the victims of the reputational protection class should take up cricket coaching. Err … On reflection, perhaps not.

Until the supporters of institutions that betray their employees rise up and resist, and call time on the blackmail game, the world will go on as it has done.

Paul Collits

15 March 2026