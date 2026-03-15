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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
21m

I can remember sitting through a Shipperd innings at the "G" in 86. He was tediously patting back half volleys from an innocuous medium paced trundler and off the back foot no less. For some reason he refused to play forward. Finally Ray Bright was introduced, "Shippy" had no option but to go forward and promptly pulled a hamstring and had to leave the field, retired hurt. Needless to say, to the relief of all and sundry.

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Alan Dinsmore's avatar
Alan Dinsmore
1h

I don't agree with the concept of UBI. There was a stage I went through many years ago where I was classified as chronically unemployable by a government psychiatrist and then went from being an unemployment statistic to being a "sickness benefit" statistic. This suited me fine. It meant I did not have to apply for jobs which were few and far between. It also suited the incumbent regime. Around about that time I came to realize that I wasn't just a cluster organic matter as the TED talk people and other pretender of the scientific persuasion like to describe humans. I became a Christian and found a verse in Proverbs which says, "He that doesn't work shouldn't eat". This made sense to me, and I took it as a promise and a duty to do whatever I could to earn a living. Jobs that I would have considered "uncool" suddenly had a dignity. I stopped listening to TED talks years ago but because you suggested it, I took a look and they haven't changed. Thanks anyway!

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