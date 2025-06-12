Readers may (or may not) be familiar with the logical fallacy with the name “post hoc ergo propter hoc”. One definition is:

"Post hoc, ergo propter hoc" is a Latin phrase that translates to "after this, therefore because of this." It's a logical fallacy that assumes that because one event follows another, the first event must have caused the second. It's the mistake of assuming temporal sequence implies causation.

Here's a breakdown of the fallacy:

· Temporal Sequence: Event A happens before event B. · Fallacious Assumption: Because A happened before B, it must have caused B. · Lack of Causation: The mere order of events does not guarantee a causal relationship.

Thank God for AI! Pointing out that correlation does not equal causation. But it may.

I was already going to say something about the collapse of productivity, much in the news at the minute, when I came across Rod Dreher’s visit with Renaud Camus, the progenitor of replacement theory. Or at least the populariser of same. Here is the great Rod:

Yesterday I went to visit Renaud Camus (see next item). The journalist who accompanied me asked Camus where he came up with the Great Replacement theory. “Theory?!” Camus said. “It’s not a theory. It’s a fact.” And he went on to say he just opened his eyes to what was happening around him, and said what he saw. He went on to say many others saw it, but were (and have been) afraid to say anything; many more others have trained themselves not to see what’s in front of their eyes, he said.

Source: Rod Dreher’s emailed newsletter, 11 June 2025.

Dreher was mainly writing about the recent Los Angeles riots, and pondering the potential for descent into civil war, Stateside. That is another, important story.

The focus here is on something else – the coincidence of mass immigration with the collapse of productivity growth in many Western countries. Is there a relationship of causation as opposed to merely the correlation of two simultaneous trends? Nothing here can be proven, for there are many acknowledged inputs into productivity growth.

What is agreed is that productivity growth is the main driver of increasing living standards. Lately, the West has had neither. Rather, it HAS had is collapsing social cohesion much of which has been caused by mass immigration, open borders, antipathies among the arriving tribes and those already here, an increased illegal component of immigration and a welcoming welfare state for new arrivals, documented or not. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the much-touted economic impacts of immigration turned out to be not only not positive, but actually detrimental?

What is productivity, in economics? Put simply, productivity measures economic output per unit of input. It is often measured by GDP per hours worked.

The globalists at KPMG laud immigration as a driver of productivity. Many corporates endlessly do. Asserting their class interests, as Karl Marx might have said.

But, to be fair, they are emphasising here the specific importance of skilled migration. Many on the tech-right in America, like Musk and (at times) Thiel, agree with this, much to the chagrin of many in the MAGA movement.

See also:

The decline in state sponsored skilled immigration has been one outcome of the great quickening, to use one of Rod Dreher’s terms. If Renaud Camus is right – and he assuredly seems to be – then economics has been sacrificed on the altar of woke globalism and power politics among the elites, bankers and private equity institutions who now run the show.

The productivity collapse has been both short and longer term. It is said (by dubious experts) that Covid caused a spike in productivity:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a 'productivity bubble', in which measured labour productivity rose to a record high between January 2020 and March 2022 before returning to pre-pandemic levels in June 2023.

I have no idea how they think this worked. Or how it helps anything, given the other impacts of Covid policy. It also leaves unanswered an explanation for the longer time problem for Western economies. Productivity growth is stuffed, post the one-off tech driven boosts (aka the internet) of the 1980s and 1990s.

I have a theory.

It is that the tilt to mass immigration since the early 2000s has sealed the deal for future productivity growth.

In the United Kingdom, mass immigration was engineered by Tony Blair, a paid-up member of the globalist, replacement theory club. In the USA, there was an uncomfortable, indeed disgraceful, coalition of business interests wanting cheap labour from below the Rio Grande and Democrat powerbrokers who just wanted oodles of new (mainly Latino) voters who they thought (wrongly, so far) would guarantee forever Democrat majorities across the country.

In Australia, the tilt to much higher immigration was the result of shamefully inept policies driven by John Howard and Peter Costello, who thought that a Ponzi economy could be created without anyone noticing.

Much of the media and the business world laud immigration and so always find that immigration helps the economy. The Australian provided a recent exception to the rule:

Do the maths; high migration isn’t an economic positive. Both sides of politics have been captured by pro-immigration lobby groups – property developers, universities, big business, the bureaucracy, some ethnic groups – and show little inclination to significantly reduce migrant intakes.

Source: The Australian, paywalled, 25 March 2025

Or again, here:

The benefits of surging migration are vastly exaggerated. The surge in net overseas migration is unsustainable. Overwhelmingly, the new migrants are not skilled and the pressures on the housing market will not ease until the migrant intake is substantially reduced. The immediate effect of immigration is to dilute the capital stock, which has a negative effect on productivity.

Source: The Australian, paywalled, 9 January 2024.

Judith Sloan, once of the Productivity Commission, has moved away from her earlier embrace of the unalloyed, positive economic impacts of immigration.

For those interested in theory, the most that has ever been concluded by economists about the net economic impacts of immigration is that there may be a marginally positive economic impact of increased immigration. The key phrases are “may be” and “marginal”. It is mainly based on Keynesian demand growth theory. Not much on which to base national policy, especially when the costs to social cohesion are palpable and significant. Blind Freddie territory, recognised by Howard himself in 1988 and by Pauline Hanson in 1996.

We probably shouldn’t be taking our economic theory from Kenny on South Park and the parody, “they took our jobs”.

For a view contrary to the standard, business press-driven cheersquadding, see this letter writer to the Australian Financial Review:

Now, half the population of Australia has at least one parent born overseas. One third were born overseas themselves. The preference for English speakers has gone out the window. The inclination towards assimilation is gone, thanks to Harold Holt – who ended the much reviled white Australia policy – Gough Whitlam and, especially, Malcolm Fraser. Multi-culti was born, and acquired legs. And they were all won over by melting pot theory and the arrival of interesting (non-Australian) restaurants. These goons all pre-dated Blairite replacement theory. And here we now are.

Enoch Powell was patently right. The rivers of blood have come to London, Paris and Los Angeles.

Back to productivity.

How might uncontrolled immigration affect productivity? Here are some possible pointers towards a hypothesis:

· The increase as a proportion of migrants who are not motivated by a desire for economic improvement and so a willingness to join the economy and to contribute;

· The decline of English as the main language, which cannot but diminish productivity;

· The creation of enclaves with localised black economies based on tribal connections;

· An increased reliance on the host country’s welfare state, which crushes labour force participation;

· A decline in assimilation to Australian values, like hard work and self-improvement;

· The takeover of ideology and conflict among incoming tribes.

The migrants arriving are less and less inclined to work. Some are entrepreneurial, of course. Look at Indians in servos, right across the land. But this form of “entrepreneurship” isn’t exactly driving productivity, is it?

Once upon a time, incoming migrants were seen as a source of cheap labour and a market for goods and services. That was their economic utility and a driver for right-of-centre support for a bigger Australia. That model is now a thing of the past. Now they come not to contribute to their new country. Many, like the elites who so reflexively champion their arrival, do not even believe in “countries” any more. Many new arrivals do not support ours, in any sense that anyone could recognise. They brandish the flags of foreign countries, like the rioters in LA. They bring their hatreds to our land. They chant, they protest, their put their hands out for support.

Mark Steyn is an apostle of the “demography is destiny” thesis. He probably invented it. He wrote in 2012:

Everyone talks about this demographic transformation as if it's a natural phenomenon, like Hurricane Sandy. Indeed, I notice that many of those exulting in the inevitable eclipse of "white America" are the same people who assure me that demographic arguments about the Islamization of Europe are completely preposterous. But in neither the United States nor Europe is it a natural phenomenon. Rather, it's the fruit of conscious government policy. According to the Census, in 1970 the "Non-Hispanic White" population of California was 78 percent. By the 2010 census, it was 40 percent. Over the same period, the 10 percent Hispanic population quadrupled and caught up with whites. That doesn't sound terribly "natural" does it? If one were informed that, say, the population of Nigeria had gone from 80 percent black in 1970 to 40 percent black today, one would suspect something rather odd and unnatural had been going on. Twenty years ago, Rwanda was about 14 percent Tutsi. Now it's just under 10 percent. So it takes a bunch of Hutu butchers getting out their machetes and engaging in seven-figure genocide to lower the Tutsi population by a third. But, when the white population of California falls by half, that's "natural," just the way it is, one of those things, could happen to anyone.

Indeed, it has. Demography is destiny. But demography may well also be productivity.

Productivity growth needs focused labour, innovation, entrepreneurship, on-site collaborations. Where is it, now? Do the current crop of mass migrants exude entrepreurship? Productivity? Do they even turn up for work?

It is said that the number of Indian immigrants settling in Oz will outstrip British immigrants within a few short years, possibly a few short months.

With respect, running gas stations won’t do much for the trajectory of productivity. Nor will doctoring in our woeful public hospitals, if my recent gut-wrenching experiences are anything to go by. Nor will the Chinese buying up our real estate and taking over suburbs and selective schools. Nor will Muslims focusing all of their energies on (often violent) street protests and hating far longer-term Jewish Australians renowned for their economic contributions and business acumen. Nor will the hoards of foreign students here to get a visa who might be propping up university bottom lines but not much else.

Poor and worsening English skills combined with a globalist mindset rather than actively taking a stake in the welfare of their new nation is, on its face, a lethal combination for productivity.

And people wonder why productivity is in the toilet. Linking the secular productivity collapse to mass immigration is a theory, at least. No one seems to be inclined to make this connection. Of course. That would be beyond the pale.

Mercifully, Albo is on the productivity case! Or thinks he is. Or knows he isn’t but is pretending he is. As Terry Barnes notes at Morning Double Shot:

Anthony Albanese talks about boosting productivity, be he is all talk and no action, other to commission a business-union talkfest in August. His big government, big spending, big rhymes-with-bank policy giveaways do nothing to incentivise we little people to work harder and smarter. Donald Horne would be proved right today except for one difference: Australia is an unlucky country, because it is governed by second-rate men.

Source: Morning Double Shot, emailed newsletter, 12 June 2025.

See also The Spectator Australia, which draws a link between recent, specific declines in productivity with specific, recent spikes in immigration:

Labour productivity declined by more than six per cent between March 2022 and June 2023 before flatlining for the rest of his term. There’s no mystery to this. Labor’s huge surge in immigration was absorbed by the ever-expanding public sector – think of the massive growth in the NDIS, for example. There was also a seven per cent increase in hours worked, but no proportional increase in output. That’s because Mr Albanese raised the minimum wage and boosted pay in the care sector, while reintroducing rigidities into the labour market via industrial relations laws that empower unions to revive all sorts of time-honoured time-wasting practices. … What makes this all worse is that Australia is going backwards. Productivity is now lower than it was in 2016, erasing nearly a decade’s worth of gains. The economy has grown, but output per worker has shrunk. We are now producing less, per hour worked, than before the smartphone was in everyone’s pocket. We are now below the OECD average and lagging behind Canada and New Zealand. Even Japan, long the global cautionary tale of economic stagnation, is faring better in some metrics. Much of this comes down to capital shallowing: more workers, but fewer tools. More people arriving, but without the investment in machinery or infrastructure they are being funnelled into low-productivity sectors like care and welfare services, where output is difficult to measure and incentives to innovate are practically nil.

All of this is true enough. But the recent spike-and-decline combination is only one marker of a longer-term problem that is both endemic and structural, and of a far deeper and broader relationship between mass immigration and productivity decline. It isn’t just about a recent increase in the population and the current absence of business investment.

I have spoken before about halfwayism and the lack of willingness among the establishment and the political commentariat to make necessary if uncomfortable connections and to think beyond the Overton Window. In this case, on the issue of productivity. The innovation we need for a jump in productivity and therefore in living standards is also lacking in our political commentariat.

Yes, Labor is all at sea in matters economic and so in relation to productivity.

Yet, there is no way Albo is merely a clueless Clouseau on economics and productivity. It is more a case that he doesn’t care about economics. This much is obvious, given his mind-blowing lunacy and malfeasance in relation to energy, his desire for the Covid governments to have gone harder, his evident lack of concern over the nation’s ongoing fiscal incontinence, our “print money” economy and the persistent per capita recession, and, finally, his MIA performance on the cost-of-living crisis.

And there is a reason that the Albo class doesn’t give a fig about economics.

No, Albo and the rest of the progessive elites are only interested in cultural transformation, globalism and wokery. And mass immigration is core business. Hence, he will not touch it. Even if he knew it was contributing to a catastrophic decline in the one economic driver that can resurrect our declining standard of living. And even if he knew how much we hate the current level of entry by foreigners, foreigners who tend to stay foreign after they arrive on our shores.

White Australia might have been boring. Or racist. Or xenophobic. Or the producers of tedious cuisine. Or monocultural (as opposed to our new multi-monoculturalism of enclaved, disconnected tribes). Or all of the above. Or, more likely, none of the above.

But old Australia was at least productive. And this has been “replaced”. The unintended economic consequence of a meticulously planned cultural revolution.

As I say, this is a question that needs to be asked and investigated. The establishment will want neither, and if it ever is, the findings will never be broadcast. There is no high immigration revisionism allowed.

Paul Collits

11 June 2025