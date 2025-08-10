PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

Thank you Paul for your digging around in that, like digging out an old septic trench I reckon.

Abbott was teetering, it’s unbelievable now as I understand it that he got near the levers. The political process as I now understand it is irrelevant. Obviously, a goodly number of voters chose Abbott, this upset the elites and he was dispatched. I used to approach politics as you do, I have moved on from this position. I now understand that no matter who we vote for, no matter their conviction, we will get what the elites prescribe, eg- cold showers tonight at home, due to smart meters and trimming up our load 2 overnight hot water. This is everyone’s future. A violent revolution will be the only way out now.

