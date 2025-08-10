Well, the good old NSW Liberals are apparently (again) in crisis, leadership-wise. The unspeakable Speakman is in trouble.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/nsw-liberal-leader-mark-speakman-could-face-imminent-leadership-challenge-as-pressure-mounts-after-passing-net-zero-bill-without-opposition/news-story/a2703af461a09c26aa953c1b5a740bd7

That would the same Speakman who has recently sought to turn his social media image into Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. As Yoni Bashan noted in The Australian. Bashan thinks Speakman looks more like a “banking teller”. An unfortunate comparison, perhaps, given that the NSW Division is in debt to millions following its disastrous recent national election campaign.

Source: The Australian, paywalled, 8 August 2025.

A bad week, then, for the leader. James Morrow on The Outsiders calls Speakman “wally of the week”. This is being polite.

Speakman’s current troubles have a little to do with the resignation of his frontbencher, Wendy Tuckerman, who is sick of wind turbines being erected in her Goulburn electorate and the local community being ignored over same. Specifically, she was triggered as follows:

State Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman has stepped down from her Shadow Cabinet role over what she claims was a lack of consultation with regional communities. In NSW Parliament on Friday (8 August), Ms Tuckerman announced her resignation as the Shadow Minister for Local Government over an energy bill. The Electricity Infrastructure Investment Amendment (Priority Network Projects) Bill 2025 passed on Thursday (7 August), giving the Environment Minister extra powers to manage renewable energy projects. In Friday’s speech, Ms Tuckerman said she was outraged at only learning about the draft legislation this week, while other MPs had been briefed previously. “[The bill] was presented to the party room without due process and without due consideration by Shadow Cabinet,” she said. “This is an extraordinary move that has bypassed proper process.

https://region.com.au/tuckerman-quits-shadow-cabinet-citing-lack-of-due-process-over-energy-bill/893695/

Which brings us to James Griffin, the NSW shadow minister for all things climate catastrophic, who was up to his green armpits in the debacle this week over the “emergency” energy bill that will enable the NSW Energy Minister (Penny Sharpe) to bulldoze regional communities with even more force than she already has at her disposal.

Here is Sky News on Griffin’s role in the disaster:

The Minns government said it notified the opposition's energy spokesperson James Griffin about the legislation more than a week ago. However the policy was not raised by Mr Griffin on Monday at a shadow cabinet meeting and was first flagged the day after, when the legislation was brought before the lower house.

So, to get this straight. The NSW Liberals favour giving the NSW Government the power to carpet bomb the state with wind turbines – like the 800 bound for Goulburn’s environs – with even fewer restraints on its power to do so. The only conclusion that the NSW Liberals are happy to see this outcome.

Well, of course they are.

Let’s dig a little on Griffin. He is the Member for Manly. Teal country and a looooong way from regional New South Wales and the wind farm carnage it is suffering. He was shoe-horned into Manly some years back (2017) as part of the get Tony Abbott campaign run by Liberal Svengali Michael Photios. Griffin claimed to his pre-selectors to be “non-factional” at the time. Oh, he did, did he? The main thing was, he kept out a conservative considered by Liberal “powerbrokers” to be unelectable in a seat like Manly.

So, here is the Liberals’ electoral strategy. Pre-select a teal-with-penis to defeat a teal-without-penis. If I have this right, that would mean that the electorate gets a teal, whoever wins the election. And the parliament gets a greenie wedded to the climate hoax and the renewables scam. Whoever wins the seat. Which kinda proves that the Liberals are only interested in being in government. A blinding insight, I know.

Griffin used to be an employee of KPMG, part of the green-corporate, consulting, private equity industrial complex. Indeed, a leader of it. If you ask AI “is kpmg pro renewables”, you get this answer:

Yes, KPMG is actively involved in supporting and promoting renewable energy initiatives. They offer various services to help companies transition to and succeed in the renewable energy sector, including financial, strategic, regulatory, and tax advice KPMG says. KPMG also recognizes the importance of the energy transition and the role of renewable energy in achieving a low-carbon future.

They do all this:

· Advisory Services: KPMG provides consulting services to companies in the renewables sector, including energy companies, investors, governments, and technology providers. · Energy Transition Support: KPMG helps clients navigate the complexities of the energy transition, develop strategies for adopting renewable energy sources, and achieve their climate commitments according to KPMG. · Decarbonization Focus: KPMG recognizes the importance of decarbonization and the role of renewable energy in achieving net-zero emissions. · First Nations Engagement: KPMG acknowledges the importance of working with First Nations communities in the development of renewable energy projects. · Specific Areas of Expertise: KPMG's services cover a wide range of areas, including energy policy, regulatory strategy, commercial advisory, hydrogen project advisory, energy procurement, and decommissioning strategy.

KPMG is part of the corporate-enabled scam, then. KPMG is a poster boy for the modern, corporate green fellow traveller. A perfect career grounding, then, for the Modern Liberal headed for Manly then Macquarie Street.

There is yet more to Griffin. His mother is a Greens member and former Greens councillor. No surprises there.

A Liberal candidate in the NSW election was spotted awkwardly campaigning across the road from his own mother who was urging people to vote for the Greens. James Griffin is the incumbent MP for the seat of Manly and was handing out how-to-vote card outside a polling booth on Saturday in a blue shirt alongside his wife. But just right across the footpath decked out in a green shirt was his mother who has campaigned for the Greens for 25 years.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11901615/Awkward-moment-Liberal-MPs-mother-spotted-campaigning-against-him.html

Embarrassing? Not really. Cathy Griffin may have been campaigning against her son. But the two of them would be as one on climate and energy. As James said:

She's pretty passionate about the environment and good on her.

Good on her. A Green. What a delightfully succinct microcosm of the modern Liberal Party, right there.

James Griffin remained “close to Matt Kean” in 2022, after Kean’s departure from the cabinet. I bet he did. There wouldn’t be a sliver of rice paper between those two on energy and climate. The huge gap is between them and the party base. And the silent majority of the electorate – those who haven’t been duped into either passive support for green energy, and/or don’t know what the heck the debate is all about.

In other words, Griffin is fit for Liberal purpose.

Mark Speakman, in desperation, called on Nick Greiner for help. Yesterday’s man-flop. Who literally threw government away in 1991. Who has gifted us with million dollar a year public servants. Who was in thrall to new public management, one of the worst ideas to have infected the right in the latter part of the twentieth century. The “dry and warm” Greiner who turned out to be merely a wet and, ultimately, a woke, globalist useful idiot dressed in corporate clothes.

Here is some free advice for the NSW Liberals. Get rid of teals with penises. Like KPMG Griffin. Forget Greiner. Replace the Unspeakable One. Grow a set. Oppose. Consign net zero to the dust bin of history. Renew liberalism by rejecting renewables liberals.

None of this will ever happen, of course. Not while Michael Photios and his ideological descendants remain in situ. Here is Mark Latham from 2020 on the Libs’ climate game, when Matt Kean was minister and the Liberals were in government:

Photios' power is such that he even played a role in the feud between the Nats and the Liberals in early September. He was trying to broker a truce to save the Government and, most surely, save his meal ticket. Minister Kean tried to address these issues recently in a piece by Yoni Bashan in The Australian. "I'm very conscious of the perception that Photios is some Svengali pulling the strings," Mr Kean claimed, "It's ridiculous, laughable ... I don't meet with lobbyists. We will not meet with lobbyists. You can be a powerbroker or a lobbyist—but you can't be both". That was the Minister's defence but then, as the journalist pointed out, Minister Kean's director of policy, Ava Hancock, is the sister of Mr Photios' business partner, the co-director of PremierState, Ian Hancock. The NSW Office Holder's Staff Code of Conduct states: Office Holder staff must meet the following standards in the course of discharging the duties of their employment: … 5.Take reasonable steps to avoid, and in all cases disclose, any actual or potential conflicts of interests (real or apparent), noting that staff are required to provide their Office Holder with a statement of private interests and update accordingly. … 8.Not make improper use of their position or access to information to gain or seek to gain a benefit or advantage for themselves or any other person. Minister Kean needs to answer whether Ava Hancock has made those declarations. Otherwise, Photios and Ian Hancock do not need to lobby his office because Hancock's sister is in there doing the work for them. Every tender, every government grant and every policy decision will be renewables only. It is one great shower of Photios dust. Both Ian Hancock and Michael Photios are directors of Clean Energy Strategies, a corporate advisory whose clients intersect with the portfolio of the energy Minister. Ian Hancock is also a co‑board chair of the BluePrint Institute, a think tank devoted to so-called green energy. Photios sits on the institute's strategic council. How has this clear conflict of interest between the roles of Ian and Ava Hancock been allowed to flourish? There is clearly a conflict and the potential for impropriety. It flourishes because proper standards have not been maintained.

https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/Hansard/Pages/HansardResult.aspx#/docid/HANSARD-1820781676-83638/link/2251

Ah, the Blueprint Institute. Here is what they say about themselves:

Blueprint Institute is an independent Australian think tank that curates real conversations about the issues facing the next generation. We achieve this through high-quality, evidence-based research that is consistent with market principles and informed by rigorous economic analysis. We use targeted consultation and communication to educate key demographics, shape the public discussion, and shift key decision-makers. Our team has experience in politics, bureaucracy, academia, and civil society. We leverage this expertise to move the needle on critical policy issues.

It says this about climate and energy:

Decarbonising the economy is a national imperative. We provide policy makers evidence based and market friendly policy solutions to tackle the climate crisis.

https://www.blueprintinstitute.org.au/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=14684643489&gbraid=0AAAAABHyBs92CN7OyRDX_b6y2L8Hvn_6J&gclid=CjwKCAjw49vEBhAVEiwADnMbbLB4p4sJhWK54aWwkoSLZ2Conyb4C8qVyJWSGfO4hNTovnEBuu-sAxoC4IIQAvD_BwE

A national imperative? Another climate-compromised outfit spawned by the NSW teals-with-penises. Here is what others say about them:

At the start of 2020, three Liberal party lobbyists – two of whom currently work for infamous “modern Liberal” powerbroker Michael Photios – started a Liberal-aligned “think-tank” designed to encourage the Coalition to commit to net zero emissions and phase out coal-fired power. Their research papers – albeit slick, calculated, and easy on the eye – have been shallow, vague and largely dedicated to “halving emissions this decade”.

https://www.advanceaustralia.org.au/the_blueprint_of_a_think_tank

Liberal aligned. This is the Liberal branch of the UniParty, lining the pockets of its mates of the climate grifter class. And they screw regional Australia and drive the real economy into the dust.

Back in the late 2000s, one night at Beaufort in Victoria, Tony Abbott said at a (private) Liberal Party branch meeting that “climate change is bullshit”. If only he had been, even once, willing to say it publicly and to defend the position, Australian politics and the state of the Liberal Party might now be very different. He bequeathed to Morrison and to Dutton a future of halfwayism and work-arounds on climate, a thoroughly disaffected base and consequent electoral irrelevance. And he bequeathed to us the party of James Griffin. And the apparently heroic Wendy Tuckerman, who, despite resigning, refused to condemn the whole net zero scam. She merely critiqued the “process”. Ah …

Alas, Tony. You were the one best placed to blow the Liberal tip-toeing out of the water and to embed climate realism, science, backbone and principle. A missed opportunity. And a strategic one, at that.

Andrew Hastie (a potential Liberal future leader, apparently) reckons that “a majority” of his Liberal colleagues in Canberra favour ditching net zero. Well, just do it, then. A restoration remains a long way off, while the Liberal rump continues to postpone the day that it embraces climate spine.

Paul Collits

10 August 2025