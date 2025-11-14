It is a great joy for a climate realist to live in a coal town. One of the few joys available to those of us with the climate smarts these days.

The once mighty industrial city of Lithgow is a monument to fossil fuels. Walking the dog, we pass by a sign which says Private Property – Coalex Pty Ltd. Behind the sign is pristine bush where kangaroos peacefully graze and where shrubs and trees do vey well. Atop a rehabilitated coal mine, right on the edge of town. You wouldn’t know what had been there before, except for the sign.

Then there is the miniature coal train replica celebrating the Ivanhoe Colliery, whose mine life came to an end in 1955. There were coal mines all over town. We dig up pieces of coal in our backyard on a pretty regular basis.

Back in the innocent eighties, I worked for a Senator who had been in a previous life a coal mining executive with Utah Mining, before BHP took it over. We did a trip around the Queensland coal fields and visited underground mines around Moranbah and Dysart. We also saw rehabilitated mines. Again, you wouldn’t know what had been there.

Not so with wind turbines and solar farms, in these times of net zero intelligence and climate sense. Renewables are a blight on the landscapes they colonise, far from the residences in the cities of those who wish to signal their climate virtue. They are low information lunatics, these people. Or otherwise they are on the take, harvesting their climate hoax financial rewards.

And, barring a few brave, heroic souls like Ian Plimer, a whole generation of voters being slowly strangled by the overwhelming urge to “do their bit” to reduce global temperatures by a fraction of a fraction of a single degree – if you accept this is even possible – is willing to go along with the charade. And not even put up a fight for climate truth.

It is beyond time to rehabilitate coal. Which is, alas, a much harder task than simply rehabilitating a mine. Now, the climate-awake, the twenty per cent, are fighting not only the patently effective tactics of the twenty per cent at the other end of the climate continuum, but also the climate ignorance of the middle sixty per cent.

We know the size of the task. And the fact that the sixty per cent are stuck. They seem to be immovable. They are so used to the “fact” of climate change, following two generations of brilliant propaganda and wall-to-wall disaster messaging, from malevolent actors, hoax shysters, ideologues and useful climate idiots, that they not remotely open to counter-messaging by climate realists. Or so it seems. Despite the reality of massive and mounting energy costs, and despite the one hundred per cent fail record of the catastrophist predictions, about which so much fun can be made every single day. It is as though the punters, even on struggle street, have simply factored in needed climate policy to their world views.

We also know that those potentially open to persuasion are prone to emotional responses rather than the cold hard facts.

The task, for those of us up for it, is to prise open the door to the minds and hearts of the sixty per cent. In any case, who are the “we”? We are a mixed bag:

· Real scientists like Ian Plimer who still go for the rational argument approach;

· Those who know that climate change is bullshit but have higher protest priorities, like anti-Semitism, mass immigration, digital fascism and Covid justice – and, given the state of the world and the geopolitical disasters that abound, who can blame them?

· The Liberal Party is a lost cause, climate-wise – they can barely bring themselves to conclude that net zero is a clusterfuck, let alone come out as climate realists; in any case, spine or no spine, half of them believe in climate catastrophism;

· Those who are on board but have given up the fight – like James Delingpole, who once was a climate trooper but now finds himself using his time to prosecute the case that the moon landing never happened;

· Donald Trump is a key figure on the international stage, but the Ursula von der Liar types who run the globalist institutions are prepared to ride out the Trump interregnum and take up where Biden left off come 2029; in any case, the USA, for all its power, doesn’t run the world anymore.

So, there isn’t a unified, focused, interconnected, networked cadre of strategists who up for the challenge. Or, if there is, there are awfully quiet. They have mostly left the public square. Meantime, the climateers continue their lifetime task. They never, ever give up. Even while they are winning. Especially while they are winning. As every Trot knows, the climate cause is permanent revolution.

The problem is that climate scribbling in Quadrant and The Spectator counts for squat, in terms of winning the climate war and burying, once and for all, the nightmare we have been living. An echo chamber of the realists merely registers knowing chuckles among the twenty per cent and achieves nought in the long term.

Changing the hearts and minds of the sixty per cent is where the only action is. Then the question becomes, where to start and how to proceed?

What not to do is the easy bit. Trying to counter the climate ideology of the education system is a problem for which no one, to date, has found a solution. The legacy media is in the climate cart. Independent media are a potential channel back to common sense, but, again, the problem is the echo chamber syndrome. And anyone who shouts “climate conspiracy” – which it is – will be dismissed forthwith. Political party activism is useless on climate. “Joining the Liberal Party”? Really? Marching in the streets? It didn’t work for Covid. It hasn’t worked for mass immigration protesters. Outfits like the Institute of Public Affairs have done great things on climate. But those who need to read their factual reports don’t. End of story.

Arguing the minutiae is just getting down in the weeds. This is what the enemy wants. Michael Mann kept Mark Steyn in the Washington DC courts for over a decade. Lawfare victories do not shift the needle, even in victory.

These are all dead ends.

And no, I don’t have the ultimate answers. But here is a modest proposal. We could all study a little bit of propaganda theory. The climate enemy has. The cultural Marxists have. The globalist elites have. The CCP has. We need to meet the sixty per cent where they are. In the streets. And no, not with placards and ranters, speaking to no one.

Let us take some advertising. The streets of our cities and towns scream “welcome to country”. And “celebrate transgender awareness week”. It is all in the messaging.

Some climate realism could be advertised. The adverts could read:

· Climate change is a hoax;

· What if climate change policy is a waste of trillions of dollars?

· Are the windfarms and solar farms worth destroying our wildlife?

· Have you actually seen any global warming?

· We have always had floods and droughts;

· Did you see the seas rise? No, I didn’t either;

· Climate changing? Yep. Naturally. And not scary;

· The seas continue not to rise;

· Floods and droughts? Yep – this is Australia;

· The polar bears are doing well;

· Have any of the climate catastrophe predictions come true? Nope;

· Do you want to sacrifice your life for one thousandth of a degree?

· Do you actually think we humans can control the climate?

We know already we have all the facts on our side. The rest is marketing. At this, we are shit. It isn’t that hard. We just need the targeting smarts.

Memes are a powerful tool. But not if they merely shared among climate friends. Memes on the streets have helped to embed colonial guilt. White guilt. Heteronormative guilt. Male guilt.

The point is, there has to be a realistic recognition about the size of the task, some strategy, and some tactical nous. And intent. Energy for the long haul. To win hearts and minds. Back to reality. And there has to be a strategy for re-integrating climate realism into the broader dissent movement.

And a starting point. Not the answer. Merely a thought-starter. We have wasted so much time on this. And the hour is late. Very late.

Coal is worth defending. And fighting for. It always was, as the core driver of the industrial revolution that has given us modern, reasonable life. It is black, beautiful, and worth defending. And not just in Lithgow.

Paul Collits

14 November 2025