PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
11h

Howard's greatest failing was not shutting down the involuntary divorce courts, which are little more than state-sanctioned kidnapping & extortion mills. A pox on his cowardice in the face of the legal and feminist juggernaut. As a former pecksniff from wayback, he was only too aware of what was going on in what is undoubtedly the greatest attack on the individual the west has ever conceived. Memo to little Johnny: No fault justice is an oxymoron.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
12h

Johnny Howard is just as much as a filthy Rat as is Albo , none are our friends. Howard was involved in the Port Arthur massacre and the Bali Bombings with Police SAS and Israeli Intelligence, Albo and Minns were both involved in the Bondi Beach PSYOP with Israeli Intelligence.

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