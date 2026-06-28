It is a long time since I last heard of Rats in the Ranks, a famous and compelling doco from the early 1990s about sleazy inner western Sydney local council politics. It came up incidentally on Outsiders (Sky News Australia).

https://player.nfsa.gov.au/film/rats-in-the-ranks/

Available for rent from the National Film Archives. See also:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rats_in_the_Ranks

Looking back, RITR suddenly became very relevant to the current mess we are in. And to Square Head Albo, the worst-in-breed of Australian prime ministers. Albo was in it, albeit offstage. More importantly, he remains the prime rodent among the troops.

Frank Bongioro, clearly a fan, wrote an Inside Story piece in 2023 on our venerable leader. One early piece of Albo coup-de-theatre captured Frank’s attention, shortly after his election to the Parliament in 1996:

In April 1998, he made a memorable attack on Howard: “You can trim the eyebrows; you can cap the teeth; you can cut the hair; you can put on different glasses; you can give him a ewe’s milk facial, for all I care; but, to paraphrase a gritty Australian saying, ‘same stuff, different bucket.’” The usual phrase would have been “same shit…” but Albanese was sufficiently familiar with parliamentary rules to know that he would not have got away with that. He continued: “Here is a man who lived at home until he was thirty-two. You can imagine what he was like. Here were young Australians demonstrating against the Vietnam war, listening to the Doors, driving their tie-dyed kombi vans, and what was John Howard doing? He was at home with mum, wearing his shorts and long white socks, listening to Pat Boone albums and waiting for the Saturday night church dance.” It was very impolite but contributed to Albanese’s image as a bomb-thrower.

https://insidestory.org.au/the-making-of-a-prime-minister/

So, here is the 35 year-old low-rent Albo, even then that ghastly combo of communist and thug, using the Parliament to launch an attack without any apparent purpose, other than to demonstrate what a piece of shit he was, and is.

I am sure that Howard would not have lost to much sleep over it.

It was a case of one of our worst prime ministers – quite likely THE worst – attacking close to our very best. Now, readers here will know that I haven’t always been enamoured of Howard’s premiership, nor of some of his interventions in politics since. But he is a whole world above the current incumbent, as a politician and as a man.

One thing John Howard had the fundamental human decency, and the respect for what is left of our democracy, to do was to go to an election (in 1998) with an honest statement of taxing intention. Unlike the schmuck to whom we are now tethered.

The whole article is worth reading, just to remind yourself of where we have landed, leadership wise. To the bastard-child of a ship’s steward who shagged Albo’s sainted, disabled mother while on board. The father then vanished, upon the high seas. Perhaps a good move. Other aspects of Albo’s “journey” are covered. The fact that he has never had a real job. That he was a protégé of the Whitlamite pugilist and communist, Tom Uren. His largely uneventful portfolios held over a long, long period. His serving under six largely awful Labor leaders – Kim Beazley Jr was an honourable exception, and Latham once had promise. Possibly Crean on a good day. Albanese’s eventful rise to the top after the failures of his predecessor, the credibly accused rapist and now vice chancellor of one of the national capital’s seats of higher learning, Bull Shitten. And, of course, his off-air involvement in the Rats in the Ranks, where, as 2IC in the NSW Labor Party, and barely thirty years of age, he became involved in a bloody coup at, wait for it, Leichhardt Council.

(One take on the fact that Albo served six ALP leaders and eighth ALP leaderships – Beazley, Crean, Latham, Beazley, Rudd, Gillard, Rudd and Shorten – is that Albo has been the seventh choice Labor leader of his generation. And there was quite a dollop of political sludge above him).

It ain’t pretty, but there you go.

Frank’s piece was written, of course, with rose-coloured glasses – Frank being a leftie whackademic from ANU – and written well before the disaster that was the voice, and much before the recent Budget. Which seems to have turned Oz politics on their head.

It was a shapeshifting event. It turned a generation of voters against Labor and towards an erstwhile protest party of racist deplorables that had already turned the official Opposition Liberals and Nats into a pathetic, inward looking rump party, totally unable to get what was happening and why, engaged in a cringeworthy attempt to stare down One Nation while ignoring their real enemy, and wallowing in one of the early stages of grief. Simultaneously hapless and nasty – see the ludicrous miscreant from the West, Andrew Hastie, unable to get over his Ben Roberts-Smith obsession, and Mr Clegg from the farm – and now destined, by repeatedly and cluelessly insulting ON’s intending voters, aka a third of the population, to ensure those insulted never return to the blue rinse set.

But now Pauline is coming for Albo as well, intent on firing the liar and having a lot of fun in the process.

https://donate.onenation.org.au/fire-the-liar

Albo, looking more and more twitchy and grumpy each time you are forced to see him, now finds himself, his embarrassing Treasurer – probably the prime rat in the rank, with much competition for the title – and his embattled government, in second position in the polls. And a distant second to an insurgent outfit always despised by the left and its ruling class friends.

If he keeps up with the grumps, only strengthened following a question in the House as to whether any of his Ministers had benefited financially fromand utterly bemused by Australia’s rejection of his Leninist budget, he might well consider an early exit

As AI notes:

Independent MP for Fowler, Dai Le, directly questioned Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Question Time regarding whether any government ministers or their close relations used prior, market-sensitive knowledge of the government’s capital gains tax and negative gearing changes for private financial benefit. Mr. Albanese did not directly provide the assurance requested. Instead, he dismissed the question and demanded that if the Member for Fowler had specific allegations, she should state them outside of the chamber where defamation laws apply. He also responded with a sharp jab by declaring, “This isn’t a council, this is a serious parliament,” referencing her prior experience as a local councillor.

This isn’t a council? Like Leichhardt, perhaps. Albo had perhaps forgotten that (as James Morrow at Outsiders pointed out) several of his ministers were ex-mayors. Mayors with airs, you might say. Like the Big Rat, Chrissy Bowen. A Green Rodent among us.

Albo has globalised rodentry. He is still working on the intifada.

I am guessing that John Howard might have been, at worst, a little bemused by the antics of the youthful Member for Grayndler, back in 1998. Little did Albo and his (no doubt) fawning colleagues know then, that he had to look forward to another decade of dreary opposition.

At least we can be pleased that, since his arrival in Canberra, Albo has been in opposition for two thirds of the time he has spent there. Small mercy, I know. But, given the rank idiocy of the Liberals and the youth of ON as a political force and the vicissitudes of our electoral system, we might have to put up with the rat a little longer. Our fear must be that he may overcome the current grumps, come to grips with his own buttock-clenching reaction to Pauline’s insurgency and not follow Sir Queer into oblivion.

If this all comes to pass, we may well be, by 2030, considering the Citizen Vigilante model.

People are starting to notice this new German directed film about the new European disease.

The fork in the road for those interested in turning out the Labor rats is very nearly upon us. Can we vote our way out of this? Alas, we still need the legacy Liberals to grant ON supply in a new Parliament. The legacy Libs seem more intent on circle jerking their way to irrelevance than on recognising where most of their former, faithful and endlessly patient base want them to go.

That would be … towards a future that is authentically Australian, liberal (in the best sense) and (arghhhh) monocultural.

When you get the endlessly (now) boring Gerard Henderson teaming up with his lifelong, obsessively abhorred ABC (and Angus Clegg and Albo) you know you are right and they are wrong. I have been clearly defining and banging on about Australia being multi-monocultural for the longest time. The normally sane Nick Cater is now on board the anti ON train. The Rodent Express.

https://www.skynews.com.au/insights-and-analysis/pauline-hansons-monoculture-push-is-as-politically-nave-as-the-bloated-multiculturalism-beast-she-wants-to-replace/news-story/935fc78c6b9c377f80ce9e62c58d2534

It really isn’t that complicated. They need to get with the fucking program. Ironically, most of The Australian commenters know exactly what Pauline means. And why it is both uncontroversial and in desperate need of our support.

Will the rats in the Coalition ranks, and their supine fellow travellers in the establishment punditocracy, allow this to happen? Probably not. And so … to more of Albo. The original rat in the ranks.

And the legacy nuts talk about “vote splitting”. I think we know who the splitters now are.

Paul Collits

28 June 2026