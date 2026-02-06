Jack Kennedy was telling porkies unashamedly years before he was even in the Big House. Call it a preemptive strike at creating the mythology of Camelot, which Jackie fashioned days after his death.

JFK told someone in the early 1950s that he would rather win the Pulitzer Prize than be President of the USA. Well, he got both. The literary accolade was for his book, Profiles in Courage, published in 1956. It is a great book. The only problem is … he didn’t write it. And got very tetchy when anyone suggested that it was really Ted Sorensen’s work. Sorensen was JFK’s speechwriter and adviser. (He was also there in Chappaquiddick in 1969 telling Teddy Kennedy what to do to save his political career after he caused the death of Mary Jo Kopechne when his car went of the bridge and he fled the scene).

It is time for a negative image book on our current Western malaise. We might call it, with apologies to Jack and Ted, Profiles in Cowardice.

Call this the first instalment.

There are three global actor typologies in play across the suicidal West. For suicidal it is. Paul Kingsnorth, in his new book, Against the Machine, urges us to “let the West die”. In fact, he thinks it is already dead.

https://thelampmagazine.com/issues/issue-31/let-the-west-die

Authors from James Burnham to Jonah Goldberg have even incorporated the idea in the titles their own books.

Just a gentle scrolling through Instagram notifications will provide all the evidence needed.

Inviting third worlders from shithole places into our countries to take up our turbo-charged welfare systems and then to turn OUR countries into third world shitholes. Unsafe shitholes at that. See under Londonistan. It has got to be the first time in history where countries have said … come, invade us. And we will pay you to do it! WTF?

Or, what about stopping using our abundant coal to fire our energy, and, instead, selling it to China for them to use in the manufacture of windmills and solar farms, which they then sell back to us. The IPA thinks it is stupid. True enough. But it qualifies as suicide, too. We are watching the death of our culture, in real time (as they now say).

Fill in your own examples.

Back to the three groups of global actors. Let us call them, in turn, the heroes who speak the truth in public, the antagonists who seek to shut them down, and the fence-sitting, halfwayist, buttock-clenching, reputation-protecting cowards who refuse to defend the first group and (inevitably) roll over and give in to the second group.

The first group acts in ways that defend truth, often at great personal cost. Unless you are retired and simply don’t care what people think or say about you. Retirement has multiple rewards. I know.

The second group consists mostly of leftard robots who engage in fact checking and offence archaeology. And in shaming racists and homophobes and such like. Creating hate crimes and hate groups. Destroying careers and lives just so they can claim a scalp and silence the next hero thinking of telling truth to power.

The third group includes employers, publishers, media editors, and the like, who refuse to defend their own and who roll over and say to group two – “take me … I am yours”. I am so sorry for what he did. It won’t happen again.

No prizes for guessing against whom we should harbour the most hatred. And when it is personal, hatred is, indeed, the word. When real moral courage is thrown under the bus, well, we should turn on the bus driver.

People wonder why our culture is all but gone. It is mostly down to group three. The institutions that believe in something – or so they say – but refuse to fight for it. Think the Liberal Party, as just one random example. Or the Liberal Party’s equivalents in cognate countries. For two generations, they have been MIA for the fights that matter. God knows what they are scared of. Giving in to those to the left of them and refusing to defend territory to their right. Endlessly ceding ground to the enemy.

It isn’t rocket surgery. And we keep supporting them. Voting for them. Funding them. Cheering them on.

Actually, we know what they are afraid of. Think of the two great halfwayist exemplars at The Australian, Sheridan and Shanahan. They are afraid of, above all else, anyone being able to say they are right-wing shills. They will do or say anything to avoid it. No price is too high to pay. They want to be loved by those who will just keep on hating them anyway. WTF?

The ultimate fear of the group three folks?

Being called a racist, of course. When “being a racist” now means defending Australian heritage and history and values, calling out multi-culti BS, being a family man, obeying the law, going to church, waving the flag, having centrist political views, being proud of what the nation has achieved. That is what is defined as “extremist” in the roaring twenties. And group three will do anything to avoid being tarred with THAT brush.

Group two has gotten into the heads of group three. And it has a vice-like grip. Group three is simply playing group two’s game, with group two’s rules. And the idiots don’t know that they have been played. Clueless. Simply clueless.

But it is complicated, they will insist. Think of an institution which has a public dissident within. Who makes embarrassing yet truthful public statements about a controversial policy issue. The institution has dependency relationships with government. Or with corporates. Or with funders. Or the legacy media. Which create awkward ‘conversations”. About optics and reputation protection.

The Liberals threw a genuine Covid hero, George Christensen, to the wolves, for speaking truth to globalist Big Pharma power during the fake pandemic. They were scared of being tarred with the conspiracy theory brush. They sacrificed everything they could claim to have stood for. They defined disgusting. They should never be forgiven.

When it comes down to it, it wreaks of Epstein blackmail, to be honest. Seedy stuff. Profiles in cowardice.

Complicated dependency relationships should never … NEVER … drive policy. If you give up your core beliefs – like free speech – you have simply lost everything. It is as if you were never there. You no longer matter.

Some say that personnel IS policy. Judge an institution by its recruitment choices. Who gets appointed. Who gets sacked. It is a pretty good rule, actually. Judge an institution’s cred by its people.

We have abandoned the spirit of Omaha Beach in 1944. Clear objectives. Utter commitment. Fearless intent. Knowing precisely who the enemy is. Willingness to lose limbs and life. Whatever it takes.

Oops. Not much sign of the spirit of Omaha Beach today. Those running the show these days would just throw the keys to the Germans and yell “take me”. I didn’t mean it.

They say the world is run by those who turn up.

Well, turning up actually means standing up for what you say you believe in. Defending your core beliefs, in season and out. It is Churchill (and de Gaulle) versus the Vichy French. The wishy-washy, would-be centre will be the death of us all. The Sheridan-Shanahan class will be trying to negotiate with Berlin. Sorry, Adolf. We didn’t mean it!

Until we all recognise that it is group three that is the root cause of our existential crisis, we will be doomed. In other words, we need a group four. Aware. Active. Engaged. Focused. Our job? Call out group three. And kill them off. Hose their miserable arses outta the building. And if you don’t actually understand and believe in the mission, well, go home. And leave us to get on with it.

Oh, and … the next instalment will name names. Group three names. Institutions we thought were okay. This time, it is personal.

Profiles in Cowardice needs to be written.

Paul Collits

6 February 2026