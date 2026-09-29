The Christian doctrine of forgiveness – not seven times, but seventy times seven – is hard enough to practice mano-a-mano. But it is possible, and happens.

Probably the most famous example in any of our lifetimes was St John-Paul’s prison visit to the bloke who shot and all but killed him. Christ on the cross suggested that “they know not what they do”.

We have seen great acts of forgiveness this week. Anyone remotely interested in rugby league will know of the horrific injury suffered by the Panthers’ star player, Nathan Cleary, on Sunday last. It cost his team their season and caused him what must have been indescribable pain. His tackler was sent from the field, a rarity in today’s game, for a dangerous tackle.

Cleary, in an Instagram post, stated that it was an accident, that the player responsible for his injury had contacted him to apologise, and that those demonising the perpetrator on social media with vile slurs and worse, should desist.

A champion player, and a champion bloke. He has, one would hope, helped to defuse a combustible situation.

In an emotional week, our dog – the dog that we inherited from our late daughter – was attacked and nearly killed by a vicious rogue dog on a walk this morning. There were a lot of hunting dogs kept in an insecure yard in a suburban property. Neighbours emerged, with shovels, in an attempt to remove the attack dog’s jaws from our dog’s neck. Eventually it worked. The apparent screaming of abuse by the many neighbours at the owner of the hunting dog in the aftermath of the attack suggests a certain tardiness in forgiveness. Apparently, there have been many complaints against the dogs and their owners.

Forgiveness is hard. Hatred is easy. Just look at social media, the platform of hate.

Sometimes forgiveness even extends to nations, if not regimes. The post World War Two Germany was readmitted to the community of nations. Even if the Nazis were mostly put to the sword, if they didn’t first arrange passage to Patagonia. It doesn’t always work at higher levels, though. Leftists and post-colonial “victims” of European expansionism have decidedly NOT forgiven the regimes involved. Instead, they have conspired to organise a reverse invasion of the earlier perps.

What about forgiving one’s own side of politics for sins of commission and of omission? Here I fail the big test, I am afraid.

All of this forgiveness stuff came to mind in the aftermath of the Tory media performer and former Minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s, suggestion that the young lads of Britain had a duty to go to war if called upon. The Lotus eaters were not in a forgiving mood.

They are, indeed, coming for your sons. (Do daughters get conscripted in the modern liberal-woke world?)

There isn’t much that can be added to the Lotus Eaters’ dissection of Ress-Mogg’s logic, morals and understanding of reality. They were miffed, and unforgiving. It is somehow worse when a so-called “conservative” leaps in to defend the globalist regime. And to do so in the name of tradition! FFS.

They particularly called out Rees-Mogg’s failure to distinguish between loyalty to the “nation” and to “the state”.

Rees-Mogg’s tone deafness to the state of modern Britain – he was a champion of the Boris wave when in Tory Government – is palpable.

It was unfortunate that this appalling “call to arms” – in the face of an unlikely Russian invasion? – occurred in a week when a British man – called Del Somerville – was rushed to court, then jailed for two years, for throwing a plastic bottle (and a few, no doubt germane and well chosen epithets) at police during an anti-immigration protest in Portsmouth, where he was offering a little (quite legal) push-back resistance as yet another wave of post-Boris and post-Rees-Mogg foreign thugs were being escorted onto the British mainland by the UniParty state.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8vgy7ww21rqo

Fellow protester Danny Tommo has been refused bail. See also:

https://news.sky.com/story/anti-migrant-activist-danny-tommo-pleads-not-guilty-to-criminal-damage-over-boat-slashing-13591663

This is the state, the system, the machine, that Rees-Mogg seeks to defend and for which he is demanding that zoomer men need to be conscripted. To do their duty. And for which resistance needs to be punished. By prison. Prisons from which Muslim rapists are now being released. Because the prisons are full.

Is this what modernist conservatism has come to? Rees-Mogg has hosted John Anderson in his home. He has spoken at ARC conferences. He was recently joined by Tony Abbott in a book discussion.

Rees-Mogg is a performative conservative who is a traitor to a cause in which many of us once believed, and defended against a left that is now joined in a UniParty relationship designed to keep the ordinary people suppressed.

It is all pretty sickening. Hard to forgive, even.

But there is a wider issue, that of political obligation. As the Lotus eaters pointed out, political obligation goes two ways. It is a mutual social contract at the heart of liberal democracy. Formed centuries ago, and long accepted by the punters. So long as we had representation, and a say in our government. We don’t, any more. Wherein lies the obligation? To fight their wars? Even to pay taxation? When they change the rules about tax without any reference to the voting public.

All of the markers of mutual obligation have dissolved, over a generation. Elections where promises matter? Where voters get a say? Where politicians keep their promises? Where we can yell “stop” when about 80 per cent of us violently disagree with the direction of policy travel? And have it heard? When any of the corrupt bastards give the slightest indication that they give a stuff what we think? When our on-the-take “leaders” say … oops, we got that wrong? We know you don’t want us to do this? We will end it all, today! When we renounce the globalist puppeteers whose interests we-the-puppets serve, day in and day out.

The UniParty state taxation money laundering operation and their Covid and post-Covid tyranny that operates to this day continues to render the people impotent and subjugated.

There is much to forgive. Too much, me thinks.

Back to Britain.

Would young men fight in the Donbas (or anywhere lease) to support the corrupt UniParty state? Why on earth would they? A Russian invasion? When there has already been a Muslim invasion?

That our leading former conservative stars continue to give the time of day to this goon-toff, Rees-Mogg, is a bit of a worry. They shouldn’t wonder that One Nation has now reached as high as 36 per cent in the polls, with no sign of topping out.

I think these people get political obligation. There is scant evidence that anyone else does.

I think that Australian and British voters have as much faith in our managerial class-driven institutions as the (God-bless-them, dog saving) neighbours in Lismore have in local councils and their employees enforcing dog safety laws.

The once sacred bond between the state and the citizen is now broken, probably irreparably. New rules apply now, and the likes of Del Somerville and his fellow (also imprisoned, without bail) comrade Danny Tommo will do what they now need to do to safeguard the rights of fellow countrymen. Something that it hasn’t occurred to the authorities to do.

They will pay. Unless one of them … just one would do … admits the fraud and begs our democratic forgiveness. But our inherent, human inclination to forgive state sins has been all but extinguished.

Paul Collits

29 September 2026