PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Alison
Sep 30

When we get to the seventy-times-seven plus one, the gloves come off. I should think if Putin were to invade Europe, there would be quite a few (actual) Europeans who would regard him as a liberator from the tyranny of their own wretched governments. What a world.

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