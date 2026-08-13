PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Muzz Morris's avatar
Muzz Morris
15m

Be sure to watch the videos

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
25m

These leftard Women are Traitors to our nation and to those brave Servicemen and Women that gave their lives to give us our freedoms from oppressors. Bet they don't let their own daughter's marry these Men , nor do they live in the same suburbs as them

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