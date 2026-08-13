There is a woman with a broad brimmed hat who walks the streets of our town. She wheels a shopping bag around with her, from which she feeds the birds.

All good.

But lately, standing on the curbs and corners, she has taken to holding up a small sign to drivers which reads … “please don’t kill me”. A benign interpretation might suggest that she is simply pleading with suburban street drivers to slow down. Given the state of the Lismore roads, and the weaving around potholes that is part of life here, this is wise advice.

Or it might be something else. I don’t know what.

There is a bigger problem across the West. Women do-gooders are playing an active role in welcoming to our shores the male dregs of the Third World. The third sector, aka the NGO industrial complex, mostly led by women, is at the forefront of a new international phenomenon. The invitation to our shores of enemies we didn’t know we had. And their activation. Ceuta is but one example. A captivating example at that.

The Noticer News reports:

Spanish gender violence campaigner allegedly murdered by Moroccan boyfriend.

One murder doesn’t make a (northern) summer. But …

The Scottish comedian Leo Kearse does a deeper dive on this:

White liberal women have the survival instincts of a goldfish when it comes to “refugees”.

White liberal women are getting attacked and murdered by those that they seek to defend, encourage, admit to our shores and succour. In numbers too big not to notice. It is arresting stuff.

Richard the Fourth takes it wider still. He unpacks the emergence of the modern liberal woman. He provides the backstory. The political problem of the Western woman. Who mostly votes left. Woke adjacent. Open borders. And the rest. Including “liberal on the right” women. The warriors against “vile misogyny”. Except when it comes to invading Muslims. The most misogynistic people on God’s earth. Bring em in! WTF?

There are trends here, he says, to the way the West is going.

These are telling and sobering commentaries. There is deep stuff.

It isn’t by accident that the woke takeover of the public square in our lifetimes has coincided with the feminisation of public life. Women now make up the majority of university students and Albo’s ministry. And everything in between. As we know. Search CEO of any public institution and you are more than likely to find a woman in charge. Armies. The Commonwealth Treasury. The Reserve Bank. Universities. Police forces. Corporates. The Covid mafia. Boards.

How all this occurred, on our watch, is a bit of a mystery. We know how women colonised public life, and why. They were sold a bill of goods. Anyone want to buy a bridge? We know how and why women went woke. But putting it all together takes more work. Serendipity, I guess. It all suggests that women en masse in public life are stupid. Since most of them merely become wage slaves, third division clerks in the public service who never see their children, and force up the cost of their own housing. But I don’t accept this. Too easy, and not politically correct. Mean girls theory? Where theoretical empathy meets one-on-one bitchiness? One might be arrested for thinking it, let alone saying it.

The bottom line is, in the case of the NGO mass immigration warriors at least, that their actions do not lead to the outcomes they naively sought.

Alas, those women who take to the public domain with vigour and intent, whether in politics, corporates or in the third sector tend not mostly to be like Margaret Thatcher, Golda Meir or Jeane Kirkpatrick. Or that other female outlier, the red head from Woolloongabba. Or my friend Bettina Arndt.

No, it has all gone the other way. It isn’t accidental that we have “karens” rather than “kennies” in our vernacular. When was the last woman in public life that defended freedom, sought to reduce bureaucracy, resisted the nanny state, pushed back against corporatist tyranny, stood up for males?

The urge of young women to pivot to ideology is a thing, alas. Is this a case of suicidal empathy, as per Gad Saad?

Dying to be kind, indeed.

You might have expected the females of the West to have a little “empathy” for their daughters and sisters, n’est-ce pas? A bit of sisterly protection of their own against young randy males? Not so. The hierarchy of victimhood apparently rules that out. It seems to be a case of performative, selective misandry.

I am not sure what is going on with our lady friend in Lismore. I hope she is okay. The local coppers at the coffee shop with whom I raised this naturally kicked it down the road … to the ambos.

At any rate, we (as yet) aren’t facing a Third World military-age male invasion here in the country. So, she is probably much safer than our poor female friends in Europe, where migrant rapes and murders and other attacks are a daily occurrence. And not just in the cities. The Muslim invasion is deep into the countryside. Encouraged by liberal women.

A daily occurrence occasioned by official policy and by the “good works” of those who only see “refugees”.

Paul Collits

13 August 2026