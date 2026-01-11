The admirable and cerebral John Anderson thinks that the world is now divided into people who think, and who argue rationally, and who reason, and those who “feel”. There is a place for each form of world-view building, in Anderson’s view, but the problem occurs where people who think by feeling think they are thinking.

We know what he means.

There is a bit of it going around, and when the world is run by people who “feel” – emote, ideologise, bully – we are headed for the world of strife that we now have.

Anderson was agreeing with his interlocutor, Dave Rubin, who believes (correctly) that the old way of dividing the world up between “left” and “right” is over. It is in the interests of many, of course, to maintain that outdated binary.

There are two serious thinkers from the pod-class, right there.

Anderson’s take explains why so much public policy making and corporate decision making seems so stupid. Emoting your way to public policy is a recipe for second-rate outcomes at best, disaster at worst. And an existential threat to societies built upon the Enlightenment. And to their preferred polities … liberal democracy. Our democracies have been taken over by the non-rationalists.

As readers will know, I typically divide the world into insiders and outsiders. The Catholic apologist Gavin Ashenden loves Trump because he is a “bizarre disruptor” who is precisely what is now needed at a point of inflexion for Christendom and for the West. Where there is a lot of bad stuff going down and what we require is for someone with power to mess with the heads of the evildoers. A system disruptor who doesn’t give a shit.

In other words, Trump is striking a blow, potentially consequential, for the outsiders. Whether Ashenden is right is a topic for another day.

I am interested in the Anderson view. There seems so much evidence for it. And it raises the big question – how do rational actors argue with the other mob? In an era of “no such thing as truth”. It seems like the dopes – but are they really dopes? – have all the aces.

What is the evidence for the view that the world is now run by the touchy-feelies?

After the Ashes cricket test series, many – especially the Poms – are asking, wtf? What just happened. A very good England team lost comprehensively to an ordinary Australian team. Many of the pundits’ conclusions suggest that England’s leadership is just pretty stupid. I don’t disagree. They seek to analyse things with a rational actor model. Look to local conditions. Pick the right players. Prepare. Prepare. Prepare. Plan. Research. Play hard cricket before the tests. It has worked for many decades. But, oh no, let’s just feel good. Trust your (mostly idiotic) instincts. Failure will not be punished. A total lack of accountability. Play on faith. Stick with notable failures. You couldn’t make this up. It is a classic example of systems run by non-thinkers, by postmodernists in the room.

It is simply the most recent, obvious case study in corporate dumbness. By a flight from rational thought. And decision-making based on vibes. On narratives. Ultimately, on power.

Look at our own political backyard. How dumb is Albo? Put all your chips on a referendum that would let Aborigines run the country. Back the Islamic terrorists when innocent Aussie citizens are mowned down at a picnic on a beach. And keep backing them.

The Venezuelan guy says, “come and get me”. NATO leaders prepared for a nuclear war. Seriously. They are. Australian politicians literally throw away energy self-sufficiency. Who refuse to use our own coal because it is politically incorrect but sell it to the Chinese to burn fossil fuels. Politicians who invite aggressive aliens to our shores so that they can incite violence and advance the caliphate. Bureaucrats who mandate welcome to country ceremonies and we all simply say, okay.

Our decision-makers do all this because they think with their feelings and their ideologies. Tap a leftie and ask him to explain his policy prescriptions. To justify them. He will not be able to answer other than by silencing, by shouting, by accusing, by defaming. Shutting down debate. Denying even the possibility of rational debate. They win because they have written the new rules of engagement. Who let that happen? Who agreed that debate was now about “feeling”?

I guess they will say, well, Enlightenment rationality is merely a white, male bourgeois construct. That normally ends the argument. Conveniently.

Game over. It is all down to power. And, currently, the emoters have the power. They are pulling all the levers. And the punters don’t have the will or the smarts to resist. The elites are non-thinkers. And the punters are non-thinkers. The rulers know their audience. John Anderson’s point has force.

Back to the question, are the rulers really dopes? Well, they are winning, despite some recent hopes from the outsider class. See Katie Hopkins, for example. She sees hope for pushback.

Keir Starmer is winning. The EU is winning. China is winning. The WEF is winning. Albo is winning. Well, he has been. Is the optimism about green shoots itself an example of emoting our way back to sanity?

Thinking the elites are stupid is limiting.

What if emoting is strategy? It seems that the whole neo-marxist plan since the 1960s has been to make politics dumb. Climate change? The stuff of idiots. The woke revolution? Everyone laughed for two decades then we were all hooked. Or forced to comply. Covid? Believe the science on that. Oops.

A key part of the strategy has been to make people stupid. So they will accept stupid-but-ideological policies as if they actually made sense. The methods have been partly deliberate, and partly just lucky.

They meant to make us stupid by eliminating critical thinking from the education system and replacing it with ideology.

The 1960s cultural marxists could not have foreseen the impact that technology – like distracting smart phones which turn otherwise intelligent people into automatons – would have on executing their project. They could not have imagined how successful the march through the institutions would be. They could not have anticipated how evil capitalist companies would roll over, utterly bullied by the woke HR class.

Nor did the 1960s class anticipate how the greens could be conscripted. And how well-meaning conservationists and tree-huggers could be turned into marxist robots.

Nor did they see how Muslims could be made useful to overthrowing the West. Winning! Unexpectedly winning.

The ruling class has dispensed with the Enlightenment. They have created a subservient class, meticulously crafted, that is conditioned to believe their bullshit. It is a perfect circle of control. They have killed off the entire possibility of rational debate, the basis of democratic life, and the opportunity for pushback.

That is how they win.

Paul Collits

11 January 2026