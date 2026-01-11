PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Alan Gray
16m

An excellent description of the current situation Paul. Humans have a natural tendency to “assume” a common playing field when conflict arises. Take the Palestinian issue for example. The west typically make a fundamental mistake when they just assume that the Palestinians want some land which they can rule themselves and settle down and live in peace. In reality that is NOT their main objective. Likewise with the woke mob, conservatives assume that we should be able to discuss and argue the case based on logic. WRONG!! Logic and truth do NOT rate very highly on the scale of importance for them. As you point out, it is more about power and following the narrative. That is why they are completely blind to hypocrisy which we regard as a big red mark - they clearly regard it more like a badge of honour.

Petra Liverani
10h

What Dr Niall McCrae, former senior lecturer in mental health at King's College London, says in his article, More fool you: 10 modus operandi of the mass manipulators, under the 4th modus operandi, Problem-reaction-solution, about the Bondi terror event.

https://off-guardian.org/2026/01/08/more-fool-you-10-modus-operandi-of-the-mass-manipulators/

"4. Problem-reaction-solution

Using the Hegelian dialectic, problem-reaction-solution mechanisms produce the desired synthesis (outcome) from the thesis (status quo) and antithesis (disruption).

...

A common means of contriving a problem is a false-flag operation. Muslims are often used, as they are widely regarded as a threat to Western civilisation. The Bondi Beach terror incident two weeks ago, in which Jews were allegedly targeted by Islamists, was probably such an intervention. It may be hard for people (including many critical thinkers) to believe that an event of such magnitude could be staged (although 9/11 was an indicator that the possibilities are infinite).

The likely truth is that a section of Bondi Beach in Sydney was populated by stage managers and crisis actors. The terrorists, given an offer that they couldn’t refuse, fired blanks. Ordinary people on the beach to left and right, and on the promenade, heard shots and joined those running away (led by crisis actors screaming about a maniac shooting people at random). Interviewees on television news were given prepared lines that reinforced the report of a massacre. Video recordings of the incident give numerous hints of stage management, but for normal people the intended message was received, with prominent coverage leading into the Christmas holiday.

Problem: antisemitic terrorism. Reaction: horror. Solution: news laws to curtail free speech and gun ownership. It should not be surprising that the state of Israel engages in such acts. Twenty years ago in a television interview, Benjamin Netanyahu explained that bus bombings were staged to demonstrate the murderous threat to Jews and quash criticism of the Zionist regime."

Note: there is no reference for the Netanyahu television interview referred to which is rather unfortunate as such a claim definitely needs a reference.

