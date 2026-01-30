The Australian libertarian podcaster, Topher Field, recently did a show which he titled The Great Collision.

It is an apt image and a good summary of the critical two years ahead, with the post-Covid, tyrannical political class pitted against a newly resurgent outsider class.

The Gordon and Denton By-election on 26 February is Britain’s upcoming great collision. Between left and new right. Without the distraction of the imploding legacy parties. A better reading of the current, unalloyed Western mood could not be imagined. As Brendan O’Neill has noted:

People are saying the Gorton and Denton by-election will be a showdown between the Greens and Reform. Between Zack Polanski’s barmy army of End is Nigh graduates and Nigel Farage’s insurgent movement of people peeved with the old order. I hope they’re right, for that really would illuminate the new battlelines in British politics. As Labour loses the will to live, and the Conservatives wither one defection at a time, it feels like the east Manchester seat will fall to one of those upstart parties. … In many ways, Gorton and Denton is the ideal place for an epoch-shaping clash between the Greens and Reform.

https://spectator.com/article/the-greens-vs-reform-by-election-will-expose-the-real-dividing-line-in-politics/

It behooves the various minor parties down under to watch Gordon and Denton closely. It is a different country, but still a barometer. After all, our two nations currently face precisely the same problems, and the same electoral system issues. Perhaps, even, the same possibility of an eventual rapprochement between the establishment right and the dissidents.

Australia’s version of Gordon and Denton will be the next half Senate election, due in mid-2028. Currently the Greens here have eleven seats in the Upper House, and One Nation, Australia’s version of Reform UK, a mere four. But recent opinion polls here suggest a coming turnaround, with the Greens stable at around 13 per cent of the primary vote (not chamber-specific) and One Nation surging (past the Coalition) with 22 per cent (and 24 per cent in some polls).

Hanson is now even preferred as PM to the notional Opposition Leader, Sussan Ley.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/pauline-hanson-overtakes-sussan-ley-as-preferred-prime-minister-new-poll-shows/719dfec2-b343-4c8d-8a9e-278f7b06df91

One Nation is led by an old – in both senses – campaigner, Pauline Hanson. Hanson, 72 next May, has been around in politics since 1996, when she was a Liberal candidate, summarily ditched during the election campaign, then elected as an independent at the time of John Howard’s landslide win over the woke Paul Keating, who was notionally on the right of Labor but was truly a radical. Therefore, a figure familiar to Brits who have experienced the full force of Blair and Starmer.

Hanson didn’t last long as a Liberal. Howard’s Government, like its leader, was pragmatic-conservative, cautious and determined not to frighten the horses. Hanson was too-fringe for the Liberals, even then. So, she started One Nation.

Since then, the centre of Australian politics has been pulled in both directions. Weirdly. Far left policies like mass immigration, radical anti-Semitism, energy madness, wokery, fiscal incontinence, extreme health safetyism and digital tyranny, have come to be accepted by the broad population. At least Australian voters re-elect governments which enact these things.

Yet, the centre has moved right as well. As a backlash against the direction of ideological travel, Pauline Hanson’s anti-wokeness, her desire to cut immigration, her statements against radical Islam, her climate realism, her stance against hate speech laws and attacks on free speech, are accepted by far more people, and by people in no way radical in their philosophies and lifestyles. Hence the meme that a far-right voter is simply one who has a normal family, goes to church, keeps the law, is patriotic and so on.

Hence Hanson is really now a moderate, centre-right politician. Despite the cat-calls from the progressivists who are far more extreme than she is.

But who is Pauline Hanson? She has a touch of the outrageous Trump about her. Like wearing a burqa into the Senate chamber, for which she was suspended. She has done that twice now.

Pauline Hanson made her maiden speech – sorry, first speech – on 10 September 1996. A long, long time ago.

She didn’t go full Enoch Powell, but she certainly made a splash. And she put a stake in the ground that established her most famous and enduring political ace in the hole. She says the quiet part out loud. She says what ordinary people are thinking. That meme has stuck, and now, at a time when the political class commits awful atrocities daily, and treats the voters like mugs, that meme counts big-time.

Jump 29 years from that infamous maiden speech, and the story of Hanson’s message remains, at its core, a plea for equality of rights. But she has much more material now. In 1996, her focus was on Aboriginal welfare rorts and immigration. The foundational theme was equality for ordinary folks. The dangers of massive Muslim immigration – it was pre-9/11 – were not so clearly apparent back then. And other matters of twenty-first century concern were yet to emerge.

Hanson’s speech at CPAC at Mar-a-lago last November was a tour-de-force that praised Trump 47’s astonishing first year and explained Australia’s deep swamp to her Floridian audience.

https://www.facebook.com/LeeHanson.PHON/posts/senator-pauline-hansons-full-speech-conservative-political-action-committee-circ/122162192186834740/

She ticked all the boxes, from gender theory to Chinese colonial power to DEI to climate madness to globalism. The old themes were still there, like immigration and the dangers of the Aboriginal industry. Her biggest ticks. And her biggest appeal. Because we now know she was RIGHT, all those years ago. She finished:

We want a prosperous, fair, equal and powerful country that puts the interests of Australians first. We don’t want the socialist nightmare Albanese and Labor have planned for us. We want to re-unite Australia, the land of the fair go. These are my goals. One Nation’s strength is growing, and I want to build on this strength so that we become a party that will form government in Australia. Australians are responding to us in numbers: our national membership has doubled since the federal election in May this year, and our polling is at record levels. We still have a steep hill to climb, but I will never stop fighting to make Australia great again. God bless America and God help Australia!

Indeed.

Hanson is the only Australian politician to embrace Trump, and to do so unashamedly and with vigour. This is not nothing. The fear experienced by just about every last Liberal in Australia of being compared to Donald Trump is almost its own version of TDS. No problem for Pauline. And good on her.

Many are now arguing that One Nation now represents our last, best shot at making Australia Australia again. As the Liberals flounder, utterly divided along ideological lines and leaderless, as Labor drives us further into a dystopian nightmare, and as the other alt-right micro parties – the United Australia Party, Bob Katter, People First, Family First and Liberal Democrats – wallow in scarcely even visible poll numbers, it looks like One Nation is the last man standing.

Two problems remain for Pauline Hanson.

First, there is the compulsory preferential electoral system for the House of Representatives, where governments are formed. It will make it very difficult for One Nation to win even one seat, let alone 76. Its vote is simply not concentrated enough, in contrast to inner-metropolitan seats where the Greens and Labor prosper. The Senate offers more opportunity, but not power.

Second, Pauline Hanson herself is no great leader. She lacks charisma in the conventional sense. If that matters in these weird political times. She is no articulate orator. But, perhaps, the polish of gifted communicators is overrated when our threats are existential and few of us (on the alt-right and in the centre) need convincing that the whole system needs to be razed to the ground. Eloquence might well be OTT. Lack of smooth, inauthentic political-speak might be a winner.

And now she has some new colleagues to back her up on the stump, like Barnaby Joyce, former Deputy PM and defector from the Coalition. He is the Suella/Jenrick/ Zahawi of Australia. So far, though, he is the only big name. But Pauline also has some former Liberal stars in the backroom, like the redoubtable duo, George Christensen and Craig Kelly.

She also has come to grips with the power of technology. Her new film is being launched today.

Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 on X: “Don’t forget to catch the full movie, releasing today: https://t.co/AjqW55e22W” / X

Pauline is getting on in years, of course. Tired? Not that seems to matter for popes and presidents. But she is a very well-known figure here, and so may not resonate as a “break out” dissident in a way that is sustainable. Not establishment, but familiar. She is so familiar that even the left media doesn’t seem quite so determined to bring her down as they once did. That may change with the new, higher poll numbers.

But she has weathered the storms – including a brief stint behind bars for alleged election fraud in 2003 – and suffered the slings and arrows of all her many critics from the mainstream. For a long time. She is well and truly inured to hatred from opponents.

No, it isn’t Pauline that provides the new spike and the new spark. It is her platform, and the fact that in these times her platform has shifted from the fringes to the mainstream. A favourable Overton Window, to be sure.

John Howard famously said, while still in Opposition – his second time around – that “the times will suit me”. Well, thirty years or so on, the times seem to be suiting someone else.

And Pauline Hanson is still at the batting crease. With the political longevity of Howard. It turned out to be HIS greatest strength, too.

Paul Collits

30 January 2026