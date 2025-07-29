PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Petra Liverani
10h

I recently came upon a quote from Judge Judy.

"If something doesn't make sense, it isn't true."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoPQZuDsscA&list=RDFoPQZuDsscA&start_radio=1

Many things reported don't make sense and clearly aren't true, however, people can't get their head around the phenomenon of the Big Lie despite Hitler telling us exactly what it was in Mein Kampf ... so loads of things that make absolutely no sense just get pushed out over and over and over and over.

"All this was inspired by the principle – which is quite true within itself – that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.

It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying."

Mein Kampf

