A couple of (in)famous Australians have died in the past few weeks.

One was John Owen Stone, economist, public intellectual, legendary civil servant, Senator and creator of consequential think tanks. The other was Bradley John Murdoch, the “outback killer” of a British tourist called Peter Falconio. In 2001. For the left, John Stone was a pariah. For just about everyone, Bradley Murdoch was a pariah.

Many each of their souls rest in everlasting peace.

Bradley Murdoch was no relation, as far as I know, of that other Murdoch, who currently has his own legal uneasiness, following the Wall Street Journal’s possibly ill-advised, recent hit piece on Trump over matters Epstein.

The BBC reported thus, upon Bradley Murdoch’s death:

https://www.bbc.com/news/videos/cvgnl4jr70do

The press just loves being able to describe accused persons they don’t like as “convicted”. See under George Pell and Donald Trump. It provides a certain finality to arguments over guilt and innocence, n’est-ce pas? It allows pissant reporters to call the late Murdoch “notorious”. As if that proves anything. Another report was headlined “monster dead”.

Yes, Murdoch was convicted. Of a crime alleged to have occurred, in bizarre circumstances, on a lonely highway at night in that creepiest of places, the Northern Territory. I am afraid the catchy tourist campaign, CU in the NT, that adorns a favourite bottle opener given to me by my late daughter, will never lure me to the place. I am surprised that anyone still goes there, given rioting juvenile Aborigines, social unrest, crocodiles, stifling heat, and backpacker murderers, real and alleged. The reign of the political madman, Daniel Andrews’ mini-me, Michael Gunner, and the release of the film, Wolf Creek, between them should be enough to convince anyone never to visit the place, let alone live there.

Back to Murdoch, and a crime that may or may not even have occurred. We do not even know that Falconio died that night. There was a pool of his blood at the scene. No blood trails. No blood spatter from the alleged shooting. No gunshot residue. And no footprints around the crime scene other than those of Joanne Lees. Very odd facts, indeed.

Here is the account provided by Falconio’s girlfriend, Joanne Lees, in summary.

The two tourists were travelling north on the Stuart Highway. A car “following” the Brits pulled up alongside theirs’ on the highway and indicated for them to pull over. Which they did. Then Falconio got out of the car, went around the back to see what this stranger wanted, while his girlfriend stayed in the car. She then heard what she said was a shot. She was then tied up by the stranger, from whom she escaped into the bush and hid. The “killer” pursued her, couldn’t find her, then drove off.

The police interviewed Lees at length, of course. Some were dubious of her witness statements, others more sympathetic. Police “scan report” experts at the time found there to be gaps in her story:

These statements are all indicative of a false account. There is missing time, missing information and no commitment to an account. This part of the story is particularly sketchy. The subject swings into present tense, strongly indicating deception.

They said. The scan report was never mentioned at trial (as per Andrew Fraser, of whom see more below).

Subsequently, the public in both Australia and Britain were equally divided about Joanne Lees’ credibility.

The whole scene described was wildly implausible. She only identified Murdoch in a lineup after she had seen his photo on the internet. Her initial description of the killer to the police was nothing like Murdoch’s appearance. It is plausible to conclude that she had never seen him before or during the supposed incident on the lonely highway.

Murdoch, a drug runner, was never a violent criminal. (He had been prosecuted for sexual assault against two women in South Australia, but he was easily acquitted of that). He may or may not have met them previously. He always claimed his innocence. He claimed to have an alibi. No body was ever found, despite massive efforts to do so. He appears to have been poorly represented at trial.

We only have the word of his (cheating, drug taking) girlfriend, Joanne Lees – who, after the trial and inevitable book deal, retreated to life in rural norther England, more or less never to be heard of again – that there was a crime and that it was perpetrated by Murdoch. It was, as has been observed, “a one witness case”. And they should be very hard to move seamlessly to a conviction. Especially when the witness’s statements are full of lacunae. And the doubts about her evidence didn’t just relate to perceptions of her cold personality.

(There have been alleged sightings of Falconio since July 2001, though these stretch the imagination a little).

Anyone who assumes Murdoch did it should read Robyn Bowles’ 2011 book, Dead Centre. Lake Press notes:

The subject of relentless investigation by Australia’s foremost true crime writer, as part of which she spent over fifty hours interviewing Bradley Murdoch, this case presents a fascinating mix of high-octane criminals, forensic experts, seedy drug underworlds, worldwide media networks and the realities of a high-profile, high-stakes legal process. Sometimes there are no winners.

https://lakepress.com.au/products/true-crime-dead-centre

Indeed, here, there were not. As per Bowles, the case against Murdoch was shaky, at best. Far better to keep an open mind, and to follow the evidence. The one question ringing in the ears is – why on earth would he do it? And do it that way? Bowles’ book is a great place to start, based on 60 hours spent interviewing the man himself.

Bowles was also interviewed after Murdoch’s death, and she has held to the view he was not involved. This was based on her own expert assessment of his own story and the wobbly evidence on which he was convicted.

Then there is the masterclass unpacking of this weird crime provided (in two parts) by the outstanding body language analysts on the Behaviour Panel:

The panel delivered an evisceration of the evidence provided by the girlfriend and eye-witness (to what, exactly?), on whom the panel focused. The panel members concluded that the likelihood of her telling the truth was between around 10 percent and 30 per cent. Remember that, absent Lees (and some DNA evidence which did not prove Murdoch killed anyone), there is no conviction.

Don’t read Joanne Lees’ own book and treat it as a reliable source. You just could not and should not trust it. Sue Williams’ account is an apologia for Lees.

https://suewilliams.com.au/and-then-the-darkness/

Then there is the excellent, four-part Channel Seven doco, Murder in the Outback, featuring a criminal lawyer, Andrew Fraser. Fraser decided to look into the “Murdoch mystery”, at Murdoch’s own request, with a view to mounting a “petition of mercy” and subsequently an appeal.

https://7plus.com.au/7news-presents-murder-in-the-outback-the-falconio-lees-mystery

It is must-view television.

Conveniently, Fraser has been smeared in the legacy media for his past cocaine addiction and for being then disbarred as a lawyer. Oh, and he did jail time for helping to import cocaine. A colourful past which is utterly irrelevant to this case. The ABC’s Paul Barry (of course) smeared the excellent and consequential doco.

… Seven’s Murder in the Outback is a nasty, exploitative documentary that offers no new insights into the murder of Peter Falconio.

This is bullshit.

Contra Barry, the program introduced new evidence, and reviewed old evidence inexplicably not presented at trial. It nailed Less’ inconsistent, contradictory and constantly changing account. It brought to light new facts about the case. It unearthed other persons of interest and demonstrated why the police’s dismissal of these made little sense. It found witnesses who contradicted Lees’ evidence, witnesses with no reason to lie. It hit the big issues of the case with unerring accuracy and power. It had an internal, compelling coherence that suggested that Murdoch was wrongly convicted. It included views that supported the Lees narrative, too. It didn’t prove Murdoch’s innocence. Nothing could. But it suggested his likely non-guilt. It showed the prosecution case to have been a dog’s breakfast.

There is context to Murdoch’s likely denial of proper justice. It turns out that Murdoch’s was merely the last in a long line of dodgy convictions for curious and infamous crimes. Is there a pattern here?

The Australian justice system has form.

Just look at David Eastman, convicted of murdering Colin Winchester, the then chief of the AFP (Australian Federal Police). Eastman was also a Treasury official, though far more junior than John Stone. I once spoke to Eastman on the phone, and he was a genuinely unnerving guy. Not a killer of cops, though. He served over 15 years in prison, then was given seven million in compensation for wrongful conviction. At the time of his conviction, many thought he didn’t do it. Ouch. The cops needed an arrest. Especially for the killing of a cop. End of.

Then there were the Chamberlains. That case divided the nation. Gave rise to many sick jokes in the front bars of myriad Aussie pubs. Like Jewish jokes, it is cringeworthy that once upon a time, back in the day, we might have laughed along. And the case received global comedic attention. It even led the fictional Elaine Benes on Seinfeld to a moment of comedy, in which she famously reprised Meryl Streep:

The dingo ate my baaabeee.

On reflection, and after many years, the treatment of two people who were the grieving parents in the case amounts to a cause of extreme national shame. In due course, and after years spent prison, Lindy Chamberlain received compensation. Like Eastman. In Chamberlain’s case, the profound grief felt in the loss of a child, a young baby, was unspeakably multiplied by the outrageous allegation that she had murdered this child. Parents do (very, very rarely) murder their children. Just not this one.

And, of course, there was the aforementioned George Pell. Enough has been written on that egregious saga not to have to repeat it here. Read about it in the late Keith Windschuttle’s masterpiece, The Persecution of George Pell. There are those who, alas, will never do time for their roles in that desecration of justice in the corrupt, failed state that is Victoria.

Then there are all the cases of mistaken “we believe you” prosecutions, often directed at innocent men accused of crimes by the sisterhood. See under John Jarratt – who, ironically, starred as a backpacker murderer in Wolf Creek – Christian Porter, Craig McLachlan, Geoffrey Rush and Father John Fleming. I had the honour of assisting John over several years in the preparation of his recently published book, Supreme Injustice: Guilty Until Proven Not Catholic. And to have played a small role in the fightback. The book was launched in Adelaide this year by Tony Abbott.

When Murdoch died the other week, the media sprang into action, in predictable fashion. The main story, apparently, was that Murdoch went to his grave without telling the authorities where he put Falconio’s body.

Err, no, the main story was – did he actually commit the crime for which he was convicted, on scant evidence and NT copper whim, and beyond reasonable doubt?

Really.

Murdoch may have had no idea where the body is – assuming that Falconio died – for the very good reason that he didn’t kill him. Fessing up to the location of the body may well have earned Murdoch an early release from prison. So, he had considerable incentive to confess, if guilty. Funny how that can work out. Murdoch, as noted above, has always proclaimed his innocence. With no apparent motive, no confession, no forensic evidence and no body, the conviction was always going to raise the odd eyebrow among those paying attention.

Here is an AI search summary of the death of BJM:

Bradley John Murdoch, the man convicted of murdering Peter Falconio, has died in prison while serving a life sentence. He passed away on July 15, 2025, at the age of 67, after being diagnosed with terminal throat cancer in 2019. Murdoch maintained his innocence throughout his imprisonment and never revealed the location of Falconio's body. Murdoch was found guilty of murdering British backpacker Peter Falconio in 2005, following an attack on the Stuart Highway near Barrow Creek in July 2001. Falconio was traveling with his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, when Murdoch flagged them down, claiming their vehicle had a problem. Murdoch shot Falconio and took Lees hostage before she escaped. Despite the conviction and the passage of time, Murdoch consistently denied any involvement in Falconio's death. Murdoch's death has been met with a mix of reactions. While Peter Falconio's family expressed some relief that the ordeal of dealing with Murdoch was over, they also expressed disappointment that he never revealed where her son's body was. Colleen Gwynne, the lead investigator in the Falconio case, stated she was not surprised, but disappointed that Murdoch took the secret of Falconio's burial location to his grave. The police have stated they remain committed to finding Falconio's remains and offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to their discovery.

Hence, the guilty narrative continues.

But there is much surmise in this endlessly repeated account, based solely on Lees’ testimony. There were no independent witnesses. The account provided by Lees has been shown to be full of holes and scarcely to be believed. She was positioning herself to be the new Lindy Chamberlain. The Lees/Falconio backstory was a little complicated, to say the least. She had just had an affair with a guy in Sydney, for example. She continued to contact him, secretly, before and just after Falconio’s disappearance. She had plans to see the new BF again, in Berlin. Lees and Falconio were druggies, both.

None of this proves anything. But it certainly casts doubt on the approved story. And the interviewing police at the time were uneasy about the Lees version of events.

Naturally, the Murdoch family was gutted at his death:

To Bradley John Murdoch's family, he was known as "proud Poppy" and a "gentle giant with a heart of gold".

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-07-19/bradley-murdoch-true-life-behind-bars-peter-falconio-murder-case/105538648

No doubt, they were equally gutted by his conviction and all of the subsequent media pack pursuit of him. What a damned sad story. Bradley Murdoch was a drug runner, with history and form. Not a nice man, then. Not necessarily a murderer, though.

The key to identifying the core matters that define our corrupted society, and the central task of social science, is to identify patterns, causes and connections. What does the Murdoch case reveal?

There is the power of lazy, ideological narratives. The instant search for scapegoats. The sheer power of “we believe you”. Even though the victim here was a male, it quickly became a case of believing the girlfriend. The shallow media are not to be trusted. The cops look for the quick, clean fix to complex and weird cases. Typical of the administrative state. Rough justice still prevails, even though we claim to be not the wild west.

Oh, and never, ever trust Northern Territory justice. That place is a basket case and a judicial cesspit, at the very outer reaches of civilisation. Anyone who remembers the Chamberlain case will know what I mean.

Whither justice for Bradley Murdoch? Now that he has passed, there is precious little incentive for those who doubted his guilt and who kept digging after his conviction to persist now. The “just move on” brigade can chalk up another victory, confident that the wave of Falconio stories over the past weeks will turn out to be a blip, as the relentless media cycle rolls on to the next drama, war or climate emergency.

Yet the unease at our justice system will, surely, remain. And I won’t CU in the NT any time soon.

Paul Collits

29 July 2025