Cuba was, for a long time, an American outpost. Friendly territory. They had a tame guy there in the 1950s, called Fulgencia Batista. He was overthrown by Fidel Castro, with a little help from Ernesto Guevara.

No wonder he changed his name to Che; perhaps Fulgencia should have changed his. It almost sounds like the start of a joke. Fulgencia and Ernesto walked into a bar …

After that, things went downhill, for the US of A.

There was the Bay of Bigs. JFK’s CIA recruited a couple of thousand Cuban bunglers from Miami to “invade” Cuba. That was the Bay of Pigs. They perished. Castro survived.

Then JFK and RFK thought about assassinating Castro. The mafia was co-opted. It never happened.

Then we had the Cuban Missile Crisis. The closest we have come to nuclear end games. Khrushchev put missiles into Cuba. The rest was almost history.

Then Nixon’s henchmen, the so-called Plumber’s Unit, initially activated to break into the psychiatrist of Daniel Ellsberg, author of the Pentagon Papers which blew the lid on Vietnam, to stitch him up.

The later work of the Plumber’s Unit involved a break-in at the Watergate building in Washington DC in mid-1972. Oh, they included some of the surviving Cubans from the Bay of Pigs fiasco on the Watergate team.

A very cool plumber in Hervey Bay had on the side of his van, “a flush beats a full house”. Watergate didn’t end well.

Like the Bourbons, the Yanks learned nothing and forgot nothing. It reads like an episode of Leslie Nielsen’s Police Squad.

So, Cuba has been a repeating disaster. Meantime, it is alleged that Fidel Castro fathered a child … called Justin Trudeau. The jury remains detained.

Then there was the 1959 movie, starring Alec Guinness and based on a novel by Graham Greene. Our Man in Havana.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Man_in_Havana

It was a spoof. A bit like government in contemporary Australia. It might well be interpreted as spoof, on steroids. Can Albo, Wenny Pong, Gaza Burke, Charmless and the Mad Climate Hatter be taken seriously? Not to mention Professor Bob Carr, swinging metronomically between Beijing and Gaza. And they worried about Reagan’s hand being on the red button, back in the day. Seriously.

Canberra is our very own Havana.

Moscow on the Molonglo, as Canberra was once described by the economist Max Corden. The national capital is full of old communists and modern woke green globalists. A haven for those who vote for David Pocock. All working for the Aussie taxpayer. Mostly educated at ANU, once the pride of our universities. (Well, I am a double graduate). Now, a second rate, ideologically driven child-minding centre for the descendants of once great mandarins. Run by the likes of Gareth Evans and Julie Bishop. Up the road is the University of Canberra, once (pre-Dawkins) the Canberra College of Advanced Education, now run by … Bill Shorten. The place is in good hands, then.

Well, we have our own Havana man. He is Hamas’s man in Canberra. Rowan Dean unearthed some old footage of the great man, in his thirties, with a megaphone at a pro-Palestinian demo, angrily shouting anti-Israeli epithets, probably not of his own making. His odd, square shaped head was unmistakable.

That would be Anthony Albanese. Our warrior chief. Flying the flag for terrorists. It is people like Albo who give Hanlon’s razor – the theory that stupidity explains bad policy – a good name.

They said that Harold Holt was a Chinese communist spy. The December 1967 Cheviot beach incident was simply an escape plan. Probably not. The case for Albo being a Chinese agent is far stronger. The case for him being an agent of Palestinian terror is still stronger. He might well be both. They are not mutually exclusive.

What is the Palestinian equivalent of the Manchurian Candidate?

Albo is the perfect Old Left-New Left man. He has all the old Marxist baggage, updated with the latest talking points from Davos, the EU and the CCP. It shows just what an old, common garden dickhead can still achieve, slithering up the greasy pole of Labor politics. And landing at the top of the tree. On our watch, God help us all.

Three term Albo. Transforming Australia. So long as we know who is leading us. Representing us on the global stage.

But, the endless, tedious anti-Israelis will cry, isn’t Albo right about Gaza?

Err, nope. He is siding with terrorists. The same mobs who are raping girls in Rotherham. Still. The folks who are invading Old Europe. The stabbers in rural Germany. The drug dealers who run Luton. The gangs who control Paris. The killer of Southport, UK. The five star hotel dwellers of Essex. The Islamist push is coordinated. The clue is in the Koran. Gaza is merely one theatre of operations.

First, they came for the Jews. Remember the 1930s? It isn’t rocket science, really. There was a reason that Rod Dreher’s friend moved from Paris to Budapest. Running an anti-Semitic line is ultimately a fool’s errand.

Albo may be stupid. The evidence seems compelling. But he is doing two things at the same time, on our watch. He is doing a poor impression of running a country. But he is also running a revolution.

Our man in Havana.

Paul Collits

27 August 2025