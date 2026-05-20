Observers of political developments in both Britain and Australia will, right about now, see much overlap. One area of apparent difference is the more clearly articulated Christian focus of the British insurgency movement.

But first, some context.

In both countries, there is a deeply unpopular political class, as represented by the two legacy branches of the UniParty, insurgent parties on the rise, growing recognition by the punters of the system-failure shared by both polities, shared first order problems like mass immigration, Muslim power plays that are getting way out of control, rampant authoritarianism, technocracy in London and Canberra, online tyranny, top-down woke sneering at the populace, and economic stagnation driven by an ideological (religious) commitment to climate catastrophism.

A familiar shopping list of breaches of the public trust. Worse, a smashing of the social contract identified by John Locke and others and animating Western democratic politics down the modern ages.

And, despite massively unfit-for-purpose electoral systems in each country, the insurgent parties are smashing through the glass ceilings. At least in the polls. It is a great start.

Recent events in each country suggest game-changing breakthroughs. The UK local council elections may well have ended a premiership, though Queer Starmer is fighting on. Australia’s Farrer by-election smashed the Liberals and Nationals and did not deliver comfort for the greenie candidate. One Nation has emerged from grievance status to a serious party that has to get its ground game skates on, nationally. In Great Yarmouth, Restore Britain emerged triumphant and hopeful, while Reform UK continues its plunder on the UniParty system.

One Nation, according to a recent poll, now leads Labor. The Liberal led Coalition is way back in the weeds.

Straight after the Federal Budget One Nation had more primary support (32%) than ALP 28.5%, and almost double support for the L-NP Coalition 16.5%, the Greens 11.5%, and Independents/ Other Parties 11.5% according to a Special Roy Morgan Snap SMS Poll conducted from May 13-14, 2026, with a representative Australia-wide cross-section of 2,348 electors.

https://www.roymorgan.com/findings/10221-federal-voting-post-budget-special-sms-morgan-poll-may-14-2026

This is huge. A potential electoral revolution is now suddenly in play. (The latest Newspoll has Labor still leading, by about 30 per cent to 27 percent. The Coalition is still on an anemic 20 per cent.

(Louise Clegg, aka Mrs Angus Taylor, thought, pre-Farrer, that One Nation’s surge in the regions would peak in Farrer. The protest, she thought, would be time and place specific. Her reasoning? Well, it is that bush voters know and trust their local Nat MPs. Of course, she would say that. It is also likely to be shown over time to be rubbish. More on this on another occasion).

Then two more significant things happened. London had its latest Unite the Kingdom rally.

Despite the legacy media’s narratives, there was plenty of wow factor on the streets of central London. The numbers. The behaviour of the crowds. The intent.

The hated, farcical British PM had his own take.

He blames the “far right”. He excludes overseas speakers from entering the UK. He chastises his own native Britons as racists and extremists. He has no clue. Far worse, he has no care. He takes his orders from beyond the English Channel.

The buffoon is hated even by his own Party, who, at the time of writing, simply don’t know how to get rid of him.

And Australia had its tax-grab budget. Summed up by Rowan Dean of Sky News.

https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/andrew-bolt/undergraduate-socialists-albanese-government-is-out-of-control/video/c25af3c9d5f3c0d06d224c59f457bcaf

Another sobering summary is available here, from Topher Field:

For a more irreverent summary of the current state of play, see (with language warning):

The budget has been described by James Morrow of Sky News Outsiders as “Leninist”. Yes, it is. Think the New Economic Policy of the Soviet 1920s. Like Lenin, Albo is coming for the kulaks.

Kulaks (Russian: кула́к, “fist”) were a category of relatively wealthy peasants in the later Russian Empire and the early Soviet Union. Often owning larger farms, livestock, and employing hired labor, they were demonized by the Soviet regime as capitalist exploiters and enemies of the communist ideal.

Does this mean a return to old socialism and a rejection of the modern hybrid UniParty ideology of capitalism + postmodernism, in which being rich is cool on the left? We can park that one. I think the answer is no.

The lying Albo’s broken promises on capital gains tax (to take just one example) are laying the foundation for a massive popular revolt. Londoners are taking to the streets, in their hundreds of thousands (at least). They and their countrymen are kicking out mainstream parties in elections and by-elections, wherever and whenever they can. They are forming insurgent parties and broader movements with the aim of smashing the existing system of party control. They are (probably) ending premierships. They are jumping over official oppositions. They are tuning in in growing numbers to online right podcasts. They are engaging in ostentatious displays of patriotism.

To date, Australians have not been nearly so angry. Until last week. Now they are. We know they are because of Farrer. And we suspect that will only grow because of the Budget. And not just the Budget’s contents, but what it means for trust in the political class.

There is another seeming difference between Australia and the UK. There is an increasing focus within the British insurgency that is Christian, or Christian adjacent. More and more pundits, whether or not they are practising Christians, are emphasising the Christian bit of the existential threat to “the West”. There are echoes in Australia, but they are, again, subdued.

Here is Gavin Ashenden’s, to take one British example:

Gavin Ashenden, a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II who converted to Catholicism, is a vocal critic of mass immigration and current border policies. He argues that unchecked immigration threatens British cultural identity, deepens societal fragmentation, and is driven by liberal governing classes aiming to fundamentally alter traditional Western societies.

Then there is Bishop Ceirion Dewar. He has used his voice to great effect, pitting Christian values against the globalist, Muslim embracing establishment. Including the King himself. He even led a UTK (Unite the Kingdom) rally in prayer.

https://confessinganglican.church/cac-bishop-cei-dewar-leads-prayer-at-uk-rally/

Occupying the public square and taking sides – against Caesar. Embodying the moral obligation to oppose bad laws and bad regimes. It used to be a thing. The Red Sea, the Battle of Lepanto and all that.

Rita Panahi of Sky News Australia has noticed the “Christian symbolism” that is apparent across the British protest movement.

So, it isn’t just a couple of antsy outliers.

Britain is exhorted by the insurgency movement to remain, or become again, one nation under God. To be precise, the Christian God. The insurgency is seen broadly as a moral fight. Remember “For God, King and Country”? Well, for some kings, at least.

In Australia? Not so much. Just take one example.

Contrast the mother country with the recent treatment by a key organ of the Catholic Church of a series of March for Australia rallies, their organisers, speakers and attendees, who dared to align themselves with the kinds of immigration policies advocated by One Nation. The March for Australia folks decided to push back against the direction of ideological travel approved by the establishment, with a specific focus on Australian identity and mass migration.

For this, they were smeared by Sydney’s Catholic Church masthead, The Catholic Weekly, in the name of warm and fuzzy multiculturalism. Two CW journalists, in particular, took aim at March for Australia. One was Monic Doumit:

I have to say, the March for Australia protests that occurred across the country at the end of last month made me uncomfortable on many levels. As the daughter and granddaughter of migrants who came to Australia in the 1940s and 1950s, whose family has thrived by being welcomed into the greatest country in the world, I am uncomfortable at the suggestion that this opportunity should be denied others. I am also uncomfortable because my Middle-Eastern cultural heritage would not be included in the “Anglo-European” ideal advocated by some speakers at the rallies. According to these people, despite being born here, my family would still be viewed in some corners as being Australians only through the benevolent concession of those who represent “true” Australian culture and our welcome contingent on our assimilation into this group. As one of the speakers at the Sydney rally said: “NSW was not for sale to the highest bidder – but was set aside for sons and daughters of Brittania (sic), the nation-forming people of this land, and other Europeans who assimilated into our number.” I am uncomfortable as someone who would be identified as a conservative, because the March for Australia is another illustration of the tendency to link a socially and politically conservative worldview with an anti-migration (and often, anti-migrant) one. I reject the idea that true conservatism rejects generous immigration wholeheartedly. And finally, I am uncomfortable as a Christian, because – unfortunately – some of the most prominent voices in this debate are Christians.

https://catholicweekly.com.au/telling-omission-from-marchs-mantra/

Another CW journalist, Daniel Ang, went further:

The recent “March for Australia” campaign, drawing heavily from ideological currents in the United States and uniting a patchwork of disparate causes, has once again brought immigration to the forefront of public contention. Debates over migration levels, anxieties around demographic change, and thinly veiled fears of “white replacement” have revealed an undercurrent of racial resentment – one that not only circulates in broader Australian society but is increasingly evident within some quarters of the Catholic Church. … What makes this kind of rhetoric particularly concerning is that it draws on a well-worn tradition in Australia’s history, in which racialised understandings of national belonging tend to emerge not as a constant, fully systemic reality, but in waves – often in response to economic stress, political uncertainty, or social change. These waves typically target specific groups, who are scapegoated for broader structural problems.

https://catholicweekly.com.au/migration-levels-in-australia/

And on he goes. Ang isn’t just a random journalist venting. He is the Director of the Sydney Archdiocese’s Centre for Evangelisation. Presumably speaking with the approval of the Archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher. Certainly, without his disapproval.

Shock, horror. Christians down under are concerned about the destruction of our national identity and culture. And, more shock and horror, many see our identity as largely formed by our British heritage, what with its rule of law, its democratic institutions, its parliamentary traditions, its industrial revolution, its Enlightenment and … its Christian mission, derived from England, Scotland and Ireland.

Good Lord! That we should want to preserve this in the face of daily attacks on it, many of which are sanctioned by a political class with which the Church hierarchy seems especially (and oddly) comfortable.

This article was written pre-Bondi. Oops. The fruits of our open borders, Islam-welcoming policies came home to roost. With a Muslim bang. Reversing the Third Reich’s methodology, down here, first they came for the Jews.

With the massive recent growth in polled support for the views of March for Australia participants, with its probable near total overlap with stated One Nation voters, the CW journalists’ views excoriating March for Australia as extremist and unAustralian look a little out-of-date.

Australia’s mainstream churches seem to be much more comfortable with legacy political parties and their leaders, hence the continued cosying up of prelates with the current political class. Anthony Albanese (for example) has described Archbishop Anthony Fisher as his “closest spiritual adviser”. They certainly look comfortable in each other’s company.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-16/top-faith-leaders-call-on-pm-to-delay-hate-laws/106237526

Of course, Gavin Ashenden doesn’t speak for the Church in Britain or in Rome. But he willing to lend his loud Christian voice to the insurgency cause. To lay out his views and to back them up with reasoned, even Christian, arguments. Oh, and to point out the obvious. He is willing, as the late George Pell was, on occasion, to engage with the Muslim question in a fashion bordering on the frank.

As I say, few, if any, do this down under. The traditionalist Catholic influencer (and Covid hero), Monica Smit, might be cited as one example of an Australian Christian commentator comfortable siding with One Nation and its priorities. Dave Pellowe, founder of the Evangelical Church and State movement, might be another. As AI notes:

[Dave Pellowe] is an Australian Christian conservative commentator and political educator who has notably interviewed Pauline Hanson and invited her to speak at Church and State conferences.

But these are outliers. And Pell is gone, alas.

One Nation under God? Well, Pauline Hanson isn’t a Christian but her voting record suggests broad sympathy, as do her recent statements about Australia being a Christian country. As AI search says:

Pauline Hanson strongly asserts that Australia is—and should remain—a “Christian country”. Through her political party, One Nation, she has frequently used this stance to advocate for specific policies, including ending the teaching of Islam, halting the construction of mosques, and stopping welfare benefits for Muslim families.

See also:

https://www.onenation.org.au/why-we-protect-religious-freedom

It might well turn out to be the case that official Australian Christianity might be backing the wrong horse.

The lads from the Lotus Eaters show evidence that the insurgency is rising right across the West, including a reference to Pauline Hanson in Australia, and it is mainly about mass immigration and the disdain the ruling classes have for their subjects, shown mainly, though not solely, by their open borders regimes.

Those raping the six-year-old Austrian girl are part of the great multi-culti wave invading the West. One day, if current policies are allowed to continue, we might well become one nation under Allah. With Sharia law baked in.

What will our churches and their spokesmen say then? Will they look back on the current period in which they have been siding with mainstream politics and woke outcomes, and cringe?

Paul Collits

20 May 2026