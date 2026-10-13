I don’t pay much attention to Australian current affairs.

Certainly not to the daily grind of UniParty politics. A Josh Frydenberg comeback? Who fucking cares? What Matt Canavan and Pauline Hanson and the smarmy management consultant, aka Angus Taylor, think of one another, scarcely makes it onto the radar. Deals among the “right-of-centre” parties? Of next to no consequence. Performative conservative conferences like CPAC? Pass.

These are all bread and circuses, distracting entertainment for the punditocracy and the political tragics who either think this merry-go-round matters or are paid to say that it does.

The based in Australia, mostly radicalised during and after Covid, understand that the levers of power are ultimately pulled by those for whom we have never voted. The bureaucrats, the bond markets, the city financiers who salivate over mass immigration, the developers with their crumbling towers built for the immigrants, the supranational institutions, the NGO industrial complex, the Teal-funding climateers, the grant-troughers of the academy, the Big Pharma funded legacy media, the taxpayer funded ABC.

Most of whom believe in, and actively prosecute with all available force, radical social liberalism, the death of tradition, endless (protected) capitalism, open borders, the Ponzi economy propped up by the bond markets, permanent revolution, anti-white, two-tiered justice, activist third sector institutions … and the UniParty system of politics.

Most Australians with an eye on ideological shifts and alt-politics have noticed the (welcome) radicalisation of the old-leftist comedian Dave Hughes.

Well, there is another David Hughes about whom we should be aware.

He is a former academic who fled that scene and joined the awake, during Covid. He is well connected to fellow Covid dissident travellers, like Debbie Lerman, the great Ivor Cummings and Neil Oliver. Hughes was ostracised by his former leftist fellows when he started to question certain narratives beloved of the postmodern, corrupt left. The left is now a wholly owned subsidiary of what C J Hopkins calls Globo-Cap. Totally subjugated by neoliberalism, green-globalism and the stakeholder capitalism of WEF and its friends.

What is more sick-bag reaching than a rich green leftist with great reach and the capacity to transform our lives in the pursuit of blood-soaked utopias?

Hughes believes that we are involved (already) in World War Three. This is a war with a difference. Not between nation states but a war of the global ruling class on the citizens of nations. He calls it Omniwar. Everywhere, and on many fronts.

A good summary can be found here:

Hughes also draws our attention to a great diagrammatic representation of the modern public policy process, post the globalist revolution, developed by Iain Davis. They both call it G3P. The global public-private partnership, run by the technocracy.

https://iaindavis.com/what-is-the-global-public-private-partnership/

It should be the first slide shown in any political science 101 course.

What has emerged, global governance wise, is a perfect storm for the punters. We have now a globalist ideology enforced through G3P and … here is the kicker … enforced by a psychopathic authoritarian political class within nations.

Say what? Yes, there is a reason that “rulers” are born to it. It is the psychopathic gene. Girl bosses get it. They want a piece of that male action.

Here we come to another great new voice for the awake, Joseph Sansone, who has just published a book that makes the case.

https://psychopathicauthoritarianism.com/

Here is the argument in outline:

Why do psychopathic authoritarians continue to come to power across time and culture? Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is a landmark work of political psychology that identifies, names, and explains the psychological engine driving authoritarian systems throughout human history, and operating in full force today. Drawing on clinical psychology, history, philosophy, and spiritual inquiry, author Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD proposes a bold and original framework: that authoritarian systems are not merely political phenomena, but psychological ones, driven by a specific cluster of personality pathologies. Applying the Dark Tetrad of Sadism, Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy in this unique framework, toward individual and societal systems, together, these four traits form the psychological profile of the psychopathic authoritarian, a type of individual who has appeared in every culture and every century, rising to power through manipulation, cruelty, and the systematic exploitation of human weakness. Using the COVID-19 tyranny era as a live and extensively documented case study, and historical examples, Dr. Sansone demonstrates how each element of the Dark Tetrad manifested in the lockdowns, mandates, propaganda campaigns, and targeting the civilian population with deadly medical interventions. This work examines how psychopathic authoritarianism operates not only at the level of individual leaders, but through institutions, media, academia, finance, and the emerging globalist technocratic agenda, including digital surveillance, depopulation programs, technocracy, transhumanism, and the destruction of national sovereignty. The book then asks the deeper question that most works in this genre never reach: why does this pattern recur across all of human history?

See also, on the great Ron Paul’s podcast:

It doesn’t take much to apply Sansone’s theory to our political circs. It is no accident that it was Covid that brought it all together for him.

For all the grim analysis, David Hughes sees some hope, in the emergence of dissident voice breakthrough. Has the transnational deep state jumped the shark, with open borders and the Covid tyranny?

This is THE question of our age, where liberal democracy is teetering on the edge.

The things going for the existing power elites are many and substantial. Rule by permanent bureaucracy, for starters. For a truly astonishing report on this, see:

Then there are the weaknesses of counter elites. See the flawed, becalmed Trump and the compromised Farage. Then we have the rigged electoral systems that crush dissidence. See under France and Germany.

The ace card for the global elites? The Huxley (Brave New World) solution. Give the masses endless pleasure and distraction, and they won’t notice.

The ruling elites are very, very good. That is why they run the world, and we don’t.

Paul Collits

13 October 2026