PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
Oct 13

Couldn't agree more with regard Oz politics. It's pretty apparent that what's occurring isn't for real and I liked they way you expressed your disdain. (I can't even read a newspaper nowadays and yet used to work on them) Private Eye magazine were 60 years ahead of your examples though. They operated on the assumption that all those attracted to power were dangerous and should be ridiculed for all it was worth. Muggeridge was consistently sceptical of the political process and putting our hopes in "government".

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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
Oct 13

Paul, I am inclined to agree with your analysis. My view is that it has been thus or very similar for at least 40 years, and probably not that recent. My perception is based on the relative non-performance, at least on any sustained basis, of federal governments. There are too many examples of egregious policy and decision making that are clearly inconsistent with sovereignity of the nation state, Australia. The global chain of Big Business BigGovernment Big Media interwoven with the UN/WEF is a cohesive global control mechanism. You mentioned Trump's presidency, what a waste. Maybe not coincidental? The active manipulation of constituencies by the present federal government is a clear indicator of its intent to compartmentalise Australians, not unlike western governments generally. Was covid a purposed epidemic? Or happenstance? As a political and social conservative I feel instinctively as you have written.

There are too many examples of globalism way beyond trade to ignore their implications. The 'loose' chat about Australia and Canada joining the EEC? The Royal Commission now underway, steering well clear of direct engagement with radical Islam? Energy policy in direct contradiction of uncommon sense? A continuum of government seeking control of media content? Is all this and more guided education by the once 'invisible hand'?

Something is, and has been, radically wrong for a long time. There is always a way back but I do fear the mendicants and their minders are unlikely to step away easily.

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