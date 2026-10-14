I have to confess to not being a great fan of the writing of Janet Albrechtsen of The Australian.

Lots of words appear when she tickles the plastic, to use a phrase I first learned from Roger Franklin (of Quadrant). But they flow with something less than beauty, eloquence, and Henry Ergas-level scholarship.

Tough marking, I know. But she lacks levity, modulation and the ability to work through the gears, as the modern cricket commentator says (far too often). She never makes you laugh, something much needed from the contemporary political writer. She is seldom refreshingly outrageous. And she doesn’t often tell me things I don’t already know.

Like I say, tough marking. Not every reader has been following and participating in politics for as long as I have. A half a century, to be precise.

If she were a fast bowler, Janet would be Glenn McGrath. Metronomic. She takes wickets, certainly, but she ain’t no Mitchell Johnson. She doesn’t frighten the opposition, I fear. The right, even those as timid as to be an Australian journalist, needs to be able to put the fear of God into the opposition. To put the boot in. To put a bit of stick about, as the fictional FU would say.

Against all this, she does great, sterling service for the cause, certainly far more than the other Tory simps who write for Murdoch’s arm down under.

Janet has turned her hand to analysing the plight of the Liberal Party. (Paywalled, so no link).

She calls out (finally) the elephant in the room. The Liberals must get rid of all the leftists in the Party. Not news to readers here. This is old data. But … virtually no one in the legacy media will say this, despite it being blindingly obvious. And having been so for decades.

She goes into the Turnbull effect. The associated betrayals of the base, and of the nation.

She goes into the lost trust, and the implied inability of the Liberals ever to regain that trust because of the structural problem she articulates. Half the Party (and in controlling numbers) are leftist progressivists, and are NOT sorry for what they have done to the polity, or to us.

They meant it.

Big government. Green government. Socially liberal government. (Just like the British Tories, who, at their recent conference, basically owned up to globalist progressivism, as I will explore on another occasion). They hate One Nation and its supporters and fellow travellers, not just because they are a threat to their personal and political ecosystem, to the infrastructure of corruption they have painstakingly created over a generation, but because they hate what we believe in. They are believing leftists. In blue garb.

Janet tries to isolate the moment of Liberal betrayal, and links this to Covid. Fair enough. That was, indeed, a betrayal for the ages.

Others might go further back, to the Turnbull takeover.

But to get to the original sin, we need to go even further back, to the ascendancy within the NSW Division of a failed leftist MP who somehow has engineered a total transformation of the Australian Tories, from a broadish church to a personal fiefdom, based upon a vertical and horizontal integration of hard power of which the CCP would be proud. This predated Turnbull and Covid. The leftist architecture had been created well before these accidents of history.

This guy set up the whole show.

This is the world of Michael Photios, who discovered a business model to suit his twin life goals … to make shedloads of money on the back of the modern, sleazy, connected world of political networks, and to do so in the service of merging the neo-liberal economics of Thatcherism with radical individualism, in order to create an Australian version the British Blairite revolution.

To rub our noses in it.

No Liberal leader has ever been able to reverse this particular direction of ideological travel or its scrupulously embedded business model. Mostly, they haven’t even bothered to try. They know that any attempt to do so would be futile. The NSW model has been exported to the other states. To repeat … resistance is futile.

Janet also suggests some specific counter-measures to reverse the Liberal malaise. Like expelling the Malchurian candidate from the Party, and forming some sort of alliance with One Nation.

Easy(ish) to do, but useless.

But, and this my biggest gripe with the latest Albrechtsen salvo, she has no strategy for expelling the leftists from the Liberal Party. If she actually knows how to do it, well, she doesn’t say.

This is not her fault, to be fair. It is easy to say it. How do you execute? Well, you don’t. Because you can’t change a broad church. Make it narrow? Expel the heretics? By definition, a broad church admits all comers, and gives them a role. It gives them standing. It looks like a category error.

Some years ago, someone asked Cardinal George Pell about his strategy for fixing failed Catholic tertiary education in Sydney, given the appalling mire into which ACU had driven the show. As always, George was crystal clear on the way out. And determined. You don’t try to reform the existing, problematic institution from within. That would mean decades of fruitless battles with entrenched bureaucracies and defenders of existing systems built, with care, over generations. They ARE good at what they do.

No, George started afresh, with a new institution. That was Notre Dame Sydney. You create competition for the failed existing institution. Force change, and provide choice for the punters.

It worked. Things changed. George WAS good.

Sadly, for the Liberal Party, and (alas) unreported by Janet, Aussie voters and disgruntled Liberal Party members have already adopted the Pell strategy. They have abandoned the Libs and have gone over to an already existing competitor. It is called One Nation. They have decided, rightly, that the Liberal Party ain’t about to be reformed, anytime soon. They are a busted flush.

The Liberal defector-voters have recognised, clearly, that the leftists still have standing in the broad church, but they don’t. Just look at the British Tories and the way they talk about their defectors. The party of Kemi Badenoch and the fellow traveller Niall Ferguson, a hero of the Australian Tory simp class, has no place now for patriots and traditionalists and those for whom John of Gaunt’s England had a meaning, a meaning identifiable and a meaning worth preserving.

As The Lotus Eaters note:

That is now the space occupied by the dissenters from the not-so-broad church celebrated by the Liberal heroes of the 2000s, who now look and sound like yesterday’s men.

Good try, Janet, but, at best, a six out of ten. You aren’t there yet.

Paul Collits

14 October 2026