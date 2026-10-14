PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
Oct 15

Very good commentary, Paul.

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Scipio
Oct 14

Well said,Paul

End of day, rather than hitting the LNP hard the likes of Albrechsten and Credlin etc are desperately clinging onto the LNP rising again

They are very much part of the problem- unserious people

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