There is a great community radio station that plays what they call “easy listening” but what I would call the songs that we of a certain age grew up with. 93.3 FM.

It is based on the Central Coast of New South Wales, and being a Gosford boy, I identify even more with the old not-so-classics they play. Songs like No Milk Today, penned by Graham Gouldman, and Mrs Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, penned by the guy on The Vicar of Dibley who kept saying “no, no, no, no, no …yes”. His name was Trevor Peacock.

My normal practice is to turn it off on the hour to avoid the “news”. I used to do the same with Classic FM on the ABC, until I got sick of announcers from Africa with unpronounceable names, trannies and endless indigenous “classical” music.

When you are up a ladder painting, you can’t always get there in time to turn the radio off. The other day, there was a breathless story on the hourly news about the coming climate catastrophe, revealed in an “independent report” by a mob called the Australian Climate Service. No doubt, we all paid for it. There was the usual warning of pestilence, plagues, famines, droughts, floods, sea level rise (really?) and anything else they could think of, plus devilish declines in the value of real estate. $600 billion dollars, I believe. They just won’t insure us! Well, the insurance companies are owned my private equity outfits run by the likes of the new WEF chair, Larry Fink, so … they would do that, wouldn’t they?

https://www.acs.gov.au/

The news called this report independent, as I say. Err, no it wasn’t. It is a government organisation. The same “independent” radio news service often seems to be streaming Al Jazeera direct, on matters Gazan.

Elon Musk refers to Associated Press as “Associated Propaganda”. They, along with Thomson Reuters, together control what every last radio news listener hears, across the globe.

Recently, a podcaster – it may have been Dave Rubin – lamented the fact that so many low information voters get their “news” from the legacy media, while a only a small, but definitely growing, cohort gets a much more accurate take from new media.

I have often been astounded at the ignorance of various extended family members – all very intelligent people – who spout tosh about subjects from climate catastrophe to vaccines. Until you remember that they only ever consume news from the ABC and the Fairfax press. They simply don’t know what they don’t know. Often it is ideological self-selection that drives their media choices, of course. Leftists don’t tend to go looking for alternate voices to augment their news experience.

The BBC’s “coverage” of the London protest, Unite the Kingdom, is merely the latest case in point. Minimising crowd numbers, calling the marchers far right, etc, and amplifying the almost non-existent “confrontations” with police. As Philip Kiszely at the New Culture Forum notes, the media were trying to shame those who were there. To diminish them, in every sense.

Why did they lie? Institutional lying, with purpose. One podcaster asked.

The treatment of the late Charlie Kirk is another example of the now-routine narrative construction designed to shape how the non-attentive and non-awake absorb their information about the world.

There has been much lying about Charlie Kirk. Lying with glee, with smear. “He had children, as do many vile people.” By the “respectable” media. Soros controlled, of course, in some cases. The news, if you will. As J D Vance has noted, with power.

Rod Dreher was impressed by Vance 48:

If you did not get to watch J.D. Vance’s closing remarks as he guest-hosted The Charlie Kirk Show, sit down, strap in, and listen to one of the most powerful political speeches you will ever hear. … Vance spoke with incredible passion — the passion of a man who just had to bury a friend who had his throat blown out by a 30.06 rifle bullet in front of his wife and children. I have zero doubt — none — that he and this administration are going to break these leftist lunatic networks.

Unleashing the kraken. This time, perhaps, for real. 2021 was a botched dress rehearsal of same. It was emotional stuff. Vance even referenced the target now probably on his own back.

Silencing others, whether by intimidation, gaslighting, confusing, misdirecting, balkanising, normalising that which is deranged, shadow banning, nudging you towards certain positions, memory holing the truth, demeaning dissidents, psyops, hypnosis, threats of prison for wrong-think, or by the ultimate power of the bullet, Tulsi Gabbard calls terrorism.

S

ee also the great Chase Hughes, he of the Behaviour Panel.

Denying reliable information, including through overt lying, to millions of absorbers of news is ultimately purposed towards keeping them silent through ignorance. Indirect acts of terrorism, you might say. It is a brilliantly effective way of ensuring that the messaging you prefer becomes the only version of events or ideas. It is, in short, mass formation. Mass formation pointed towards keeping the silent majority silent.

Worse still, as Chase Hughes argues, the media, when in the mode of broadcasting endless celebrations of an opponent’s violent death, are justifying that violence. When they blame the victim, they are justifying violence. They are not just lying to people to keep them silent, here. They are radicalising them. They are planting seeds that will make political violence against other mainstream figures like Kirk, with views contrary to the direction of ideological travel, mainstream and more frequent. They are making normal people with normal views who speak truth to power into objects of hatred.

This strategy isn’t new. As Isaiah predicted several hundred years before the events in Jerusalem of 33 AD.

He grew up before him like a tender shoot,

and like a root out of dry ground.

He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him,

nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.

3 He was despised and rejected by mankind,

a man of suffering, and familiar with pain.

Like one from whom people hide their faces

he was despised, and we held him in low esteem.

The powers that be never did like being shown up as liars and crooks.

They now think it is okay to kill us, and to openly celebrate this. I say “us” because “je sui Charlie Kirk”. This is at one end of a continuum. At the other end is the routine hiding of the truth from the people who, if they knew the half of it, would either rise up themselves or would cheer on those who did. Just tune in to the hourly news to see what I mean.

Does it matter that many remain utterly ignorant in a now non-functioning democracy?

Yes, it does matter. As Ivor Cummins said, “awareness is everything”. Yes, the world might be run by those who turn up, but knowing comes before acting. Having the masses, the scrolling generation, not knowing the half of it is the metier of the ruling class. Keeping them distracted works. So does keeping them in the dark. That is the only way that lunatic policies like net zero get adopted and endorsed through very imperfect electoral processes, of course. Or pandemic planning and execution. By the radio news broadcasting the “findings” of “independent” experts who use fear to scare us into compliance, such that we don’t even notice that the “gloom” is always in some undefined “future”.

We don’t realise that the “news” we hear or see or read is highly selective, curated ideology, social engineering, disguised as fact. Keep feeding them plausible lies. Or at least lies that are sufficiently plausible to a sufficient number of people. Just on the near side of unbelievable.

Once, Daniel Moynihan (a Democrat) said that you are entitled to your own opinions but not to your own facts. He could say that in the sixties. Before relativism became the philosophy du jour. When your truth and my truth are deemed matters of opinion. Facts? What are they?

Let us assume that there is about 20 per cent of the voting population in a democracy that is awake, and opposes the direction of travel. At the other end is another 20 per cent of ruling class elites, fellow travellers, globalist and progressive activists who see their job as keeping the remaining 60 per cent of people in the dark. They know they won’t change us and we know we won’t change them.

It is the large middle that is in play. It is those who are being brainwashed and deliberately rendered silent. Reaching them and showing them what they do not know, showing them how they have been deceived, becomes the main game for the 20 per cent who are awake, and increasingly angry. Get a majority of the 60 per cent and the struggle to push back the progressive state can begin in earnest.

Clearly the British establishment has jumped the shark, over mass immigration and much more besides. Sir Keir Groomer is now sitting at 19 per cent in the polls, according to Matt Goodwin.

The Brits get it. A goodly proportion of the million on the streets of London last weekend were from the 60 per cent. Down under, we are not so fortunate.

It is sometimes said that these days, few still trust the legacy media. Tucker Carlson gets more views now than he ever did on Fox. True enough. But it is the residual reach of the old media, when combined with the constant messaging of the narrative creators of the new ruling class and its bought and owned institutions, that still commands the attention, if not the respect, of enough of the 60 per cent to hang on to what, for all money, should be a fragile majority. Their tools of control, outlined above, remain very powerful. Persuasive.

The ruling elites have unleashed an informational jihad. On us. The alleged liberals have re-imagined, indeed upended and so rejected, the core message of their stated Enlightenment hero, Voltaire. “I do not agree with what you have to say. But I will defend to the death your right to say it”. Now it might well read, “I do not agree with what you have to say. And I will defend our right to hound you to death for saying it”.

As information is the currency of the 2020s, we should be very careful what we absorb, know where it is from, follow the money, follow the ideology, don’t look “over there”, make the legacy media irrelevant, be Charlie Kirk, follow the advice of J D Vance and resist the temptation to counter-hate and escalate the violence – that would be, Netanyahu-like, walking into a trap – and, for God’s sake, turn off the radio news.

A million Poms showed us the way forward.

Paul Collits

16 September 2025