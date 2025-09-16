PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynda H's avatar
Lynda H
8h

Excellent article, Paul. The huge numbers who attended the London rally gave me some hope...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture