No, I haven’t joined the Australian Branch of the Chinese Communist Party. I haven’t done a selfie with Supreme leader Xi. I haven’t been firing rubber bullets at little old ladies in the main street of Lithgow. I haven’t been smashing the heads of innocent protesters on concrete floors at Flinders Street Station. Nor have I sooled my political police onto innocent Catholic Cardinals. I haven’t bankrupted a now failed state. I haven’t crippled any teenagers riding push bikes with my car.

No, I fell down the stairs. Very steep and very hard stairs. Sleepy in the middle of the night, searching for the inevitable seniors’ trip to the bathroom. No quite Ronald Reagan and “honey, I forgot to duck”, when he was popped by a would-be assassin. But decidedly not dexterous. I simply forgot to turn left, something that I often find hard to do.

Those who can still remember the 1963 classic comedy, It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, it was a Milton Berle moment. His immortal words describing the car going over the cliff still ring out:

He just went sailing out there.

AI Search even remembers the scene:

The line “He just went sailing out there” is spoken by J. Russell Finch (played by Milton Berle) in the 1963 film It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World after Smiler Grogan (Jimmy Durante) drives his car off a cliff. Finch is one of several characters who witness the accident, becoming involved in the chaotic race for Grogan’s buried money.

Perhaps I am lucky even still to be here and tickling the plastic (aka the keyboard) at week’s end. Who knows? I have seen enough Agatha Christies and Columbos to realise that precipitous falls down stairs do not always end well. Certainly, I am lucky not to have suffered serious injury.

This was my fourth encounter with the abyss across nearly sixty-nine years. The first was in August 1958. Third degree scalding burns from a just boiled teapot. Touch and go for several days. I still have the scars to prove it. Not too many substackers can boast having only one tit. Two short of the Bond villain, Francisco Scaramanga, in The Man with the Golden Gun (and with three tits).

The second was being caught in a rip at the famously dangerous Avoca Beach, on an altar boys’ picnic. I was saved by Brother Walters, a good swimmer and a good friend, who ended up (as a layman), much later, teaching with Cheryl Kernot at St Leo’s College. St Leo’s is most famous (perhaps) for educating Mel Gibson. (Brother Walters and I were there on The Hill at the SCG the day John Snow felled Terry Jenner with a bouncer, closely followed by the England captain, Ray Illingworth, leading his players from the field and threatening to end the test. At school, young cricket fans thought it was pretty cool having two Christian Brothers there called Walters and Chappell).

The third brush with the final call was on a Sunday morning in early 1998 when my son and I were caught in a head-on, courtesy of a young woman (in the other car) falling asleep at the wheel after a night of partying and ploughing into us. The car was a write-off, but, luckily, we weren’t.

Not a bad record of survival. To what end?

Perhaps to be doing this. Throwing verbal punches at our many shared enemies who are so determined to do us irreparable harm. Fighting the fight.

Looking after our ancient, blind, barely continent, beloved kelpie, Jack.

I know I am needed to provide meagre, rest-of-life support to a totally broken mother who has lost her precious, irreplaceable daughter. Now that isn’t a job for the faint hearted.

Maybe my continued presence on this mortal coil is God’s way of allowing me to suffer some more black dog. Fair enough, too. As Winston Churchill used to say, when you are going through hell … keep going!

For those interested, AI says this:

“On this mortal coil” refers to the “troubles and activities of this mortal life” and comes from William Shakespeare‘s Hamlet. In the play, the phrase describes the burdens of earthly existence, with “coil” meaning tumult, fuss, or a spiral. The idiom is most famously used in Hamlet’s soliloquy, contemplating death and the potential troubles of the afterlife.

Between the Bible and Shakespeare, most of our best known idioms are covered.

We won’t start on the meaning of suffering. Above my theological pay grade. One thing is always clear to me. God does indeed move in mysterious ways.

Brushes with the afterlife always bring back to me the late, wonderful Jim Salestrom (1956 -2023) and his masterpiece, Bristlecone Pine. Written by Hugh Prestwood (1942-2024).

Now the way I have lived, there ain’t no way to tell

When I die if I’m going to heaven or hell

So when I’m laid to rest, it would suit me just fine

To sleep at the feet of the Bristlecone Pine.

The lyrics are here:

https://genius.com/Michael-johnson-bristlecone-pine-lyrics

The oldest bristlecone pine is apparently 4700 years young. We don’t have bristlecone pines in the upper Blue Mountains, but it often feels like we should. I saw Jim live once in the back blocks of Nebraska during one of my several trips there for professional purposes and conferencing. I think it was 2004. I still have the signed CD.

See also Jim’s website:

https://www.jimsalestrom.com/

Coincidentally, bristlecone pines also feature in the climate hoax debate that is currently so exercising His Holiness Pope Leo. They use the tree rings to guesstimate past climatic conditions. I even own “the mug” talking about Mike’s “nature trick” and “hide the decline”, post the climategate scandal of 2009 and the notorious leaked emails. That would be Michael Mann of Mark Steyn defamation case infamy.

It is explained here:

https://skepticalscience.com/mikes-nature-trick-hide-the-decline.htm

But I digress.

Let us raise a glass to survival in the face of troubles. And I can assure Daniel Andrews that I crashed down many more steps than his mere two when he broke his back, and can note that my own fall from grace contains far less mystery than his.

The fact checker class came to Andrews’ help when scurrilous types were suggesting that there was more to his fall (in March 2021) than met the eye.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/jun/11/daniel-andrews-injury-inside-the-conspiracy-theory-around-the-premiers-fall

Another report said this:

https://www.9news.com.au/national/victoria-premier-daniel-andrews-questions-herald-suns-stairs-injury-investigation/881d28cc-d11f-44a2-a567-e45ed99cdc09

Andrews “laughed off” the media investigation into his accident. Sadly, his Victorian constituents are probably not laughing too much now, as they ponder what they allowed him and his kind to get away with, over the years.

As individuals, our problems don’t amount to a hill of beans. As Humphrey Bogart (as the fictional Rick Blaine) said in Casablanca. For context:

“Humphrey Bogart hill of beans” refers to a famous line from the movie Casablanca where Rick (Humphrey Bogart) tells Ilsa, “it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world”. This line and the movie itself are iconic, with Rick’s speech being a powerful moment where he sacrifices his personal desires for the greater good of the war effort.

My own unintentional self-harm is a mere drop in the bucket compared to the evils perpetrated by Team Ruling Class, and I am just relieved to be able to continue sitting at the keyboard and helping to expose the extent and the seriousness of all the shit that TRC continues to rain down on us all.

There is still much work to be done.

Just, please, though, take a leaf from the Bacharach/Warwick songbook and “say a little prayer for me”. Painkillers help, too.

Oh, and I don’t expect to be bronzified in a statue any time soon.

Paul Collits

10 October 2025