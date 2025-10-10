PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Watersnake's avatar
Watersnake
13h

May your healing be swift.

Thank you for the fortitude reminders. Always welcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan Gray's avatar
Alan Gray
11h

Glad to hear you survived without serious injury Paul. My latest scare a few years ago was falling about 3m off a ladder with only a scraped leg and bruised ego. Life is full of surprises!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture