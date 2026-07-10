PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
9m

(The other love I share with my wife is books. We are both addicted bibliophiles. When we are facing a huge, indeed grisly, house move, this is one addiction that is coming to bite us on the bums, right now).

Not wrong. Book collectors suffer doubly when it comes to shifting, which I too am doing. I'm starting to wonder if it's worth it, but how on earth is one expected to throw out such as the reminiscences of the 1970s cricketers? Any suggestions - apart from staying put - gratefully accepted.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
11h

There won't be a need to take care of the most vulnerable, because they just euthanize them.

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