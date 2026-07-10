One of the things I love about my wife of forty-five years is that we share so many loves. One is dogs. I thought there could be no one on earth who loved canines more than I. Well, it is probably a dead heat.

Having been denied the chance to own a dog as a child, I got us a dog in the very first second that I could as an adult. It wasn’t convenient. How many dog lovers can say that they took their dog on their honeymoon?

(The other love I share with my wife is books. We are both addicted bibliophiles. When we are facing a huge, indeed grisly, house move, this is one addiction that is coming to bite us on the bums, right now).

About the only, practical thing that I can do to honour my late daughter – who, indeed, DID surpass her parents in this area – since her passing, is to have taken on her own dog. This hasn’t been easy. Loving someone else’s dog is easy. Taking on its care – for life – is next level commitment. Like an arranged marriage, duty has to evolve into love. It is.

There was even a film about the subject of loving dogs (2005).

Dog movies can be a task. Bring the tissues! Red Dog isn’t one for faint hearted. It was gut-wrenching stuff.

Perhaps the best dog film I have seen is The Art of Racing in the Rain.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Art_of_Racing_in_the_Rain_(film)

They love you ALL their lives. We outlive them, and out-love them. They say that flying involves hours of boredom followed by moments of terror. I know this to be true. Owning a dog involves years of bliss followed, inevitably, by gutting loss. Many dog lovers end up give up owning because of this basic rule.

Who couldn’t love dogs? Like Christian non-believers across the West. Who value Christianity. Likewise with dogs. Even if they personally don’t get dogs.

What happens when we are confronted by an invading colonial power (Islam) that doesn’t love dogs? You might think that this is the least of our problems with the invasion. Either way, we have a problem.

One of the most arresting stories that Rupert Lowe shared with Joe Rogan in his recent, arresting interview was the story that some of the rape gangs had dogs rape the victims. And they filmed it.

These creatures also trafficked. They called these girls “meat”. They made them convert to Islam. In their own countries – all fifty-six of them – they have form.

The British establishment has simply looked the other way for decades. They say that a conspiracy is simply something that midwits and ideologues cannot afford to believe. They just have cognitive dissonance conniptions. And turn away. Ideology famously makes you believe things that you know, deep down, cannot be right. Cannot be true.

We are watching the rape of our culture in slow motion. In Kiwiland, they are now fearing a Butter Chicken tsunami. At least, Shane Jones of NZ First is.

Anyone paying attention will have noticed the Indian PM’s strategy. Get free trade agreements. Tie these to open immigration concessions. Modhi is in Australia right now, prosecuting the case. We are idiots. This is strategy. The colonial payback? Of course. But they are also reverse-colonial grifters. Scratch the surface of the human condition, and you will find a grifter. I think the third worlders must all have watched Hustle.

The Brits cannot stop the boats. Nor the rape gangs. Tony Abbott sorted the boats, at least.

We in Oz cannot stop the visa-led Asian student invasions. Oh no. We welcome it. Our vice chancellors salivate at the chance to preserve their otherwise shitful balance sheets. Our businesses trot out the fiction that immigration grows our GDP and so, bingo, all will be well, economically. Socially and culturally? Not so much. But they do not care for those. Australian university education is a joke, of course. Another story.

Many Asian-origin Australian colonisers, of course, come in via New Zealand. Indian taxi drivers across the ditch explained their strategy to me. In graphic detail.

Joe Rogan simply could not get his head around the grooming rape gangs story, as told by Rupert Lowe. It is just too awful. And, at the same time, ridiculous. The once greatest empire on the planet – clearly in front of the Romans, and everyone else – has said … come in. Take our hotels. Jump to the front of our welfare queues. Rape our children. Have your own legal system. Take over our urban and rural communities. Just don’t call us … racist.

Back to the canines.

Why don’t Muslims like dogs? Apparently, the prophet was a cat guy. Really.

We have all probably confronted cat ladies. Some own dozens. They are deranged and have that main-character energy that brooks no resistance from the non-cat-loving community. Of which I am a proud, paid-up member. A life member. Some Cat Karens own dozens. You haven’t lived until you have been up on the terrace roof scraping off bag loads of cat shit from a neighbour’s charge.

I have experienced the outworkings of this directly. Thanks, Muhammad. Good one.

The cat ladies are the animal kingdom’s equivalent of mafia-level community control. Seemingly protected by the law, by councils, by animal welfare, by real estate agents. Cat ladies, like Muslim immigrants, are a protected species.

Who wants a country of dog haters? Seemingly, we do. At least, post-Kylie Albo does. Dog free zones in Lakemba? Coming soon. Along with the megaphoned calls to prayer. What they demand, they mostly get.

The mark of a civilised society is its commitment to the protection of its most vulnerable. The unborn, of course. Fail, right there. The children. Rape gangs, anyone? Our veterans. Oh dear. The frail aged? Well, we now have VAD laws to allow us to kill them off. The homeless? Too hard basket. What of our companion animals? There is work to do there.

Superannuated politicians? Oops. They are okay.

I take it we all still believe in looking after our most vulnerable. Maybe. Yeah, nah. We value progressive pieties higher. We keep voting for it.

An early intervention by the coming Hanson-led government might be to add a question to the migrant entry test. Must love dogs.

A jolly good start, n’est-ce pas?

Paul Collits

10 July 2026