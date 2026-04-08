PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Murray J Allatt's avatar
Murray J Allatt
2d

Amazing. After a decade of ‘investigation’ the chief investigator stands at the podium and states quite clearly they have no evidence. And yet, ‘plough on’. No evidence? No problem.

Reply
Share
Alan Gray's avatar
Alan Gray
2d

To quote Elon Musk - "insane"! There are a few times I think about handing back by Australian citizenship and this is one of them. May as well shut down our armed forces and invite the Chinese to take over.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture