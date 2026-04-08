There are moments when the realisation that the bad guys are winning kicks in. To go with the realisation that the bad guys are everywhere, embedded, baked into the system.

I was wandering the streets of a small rural New Zealand town (where I was working at the time) when I first read the news that George Pell had been charged with child sexual offences. About a decade ago. I remember it quite vividly. It wasn’t a Diana dying moment. That was awful but differently awful. This was nausea. The bottom falling out of everything. Disbelief. A jumping off a cliff moment. This cannot be happening.

You knew that it was just ALL WRONG. It was so very bad because you knew just what the enemy was doing, thinking, saying. These moments reveal the strengths of the enemy, and his misdeeds. The lengths to which he will go to defeat the good guys. To defeat what remains of the ancien regime, with its outdated misogyny, racism, homophobia, religiosity, clinging to guns and heteronormativity.

Every so often, the progressivists get a perfect target. (Alan Jones?)

And their eyeballs are right over the target. They don’t let go. They deploy all of their resources – the ABC, The Age, The Silly Moaning Hilmer, The Guardian, Crikey, and the rest – to achieve their war aims. And achieving their war aims outweighs any semblance of sticking to the rules of conducting wars. Truth (the first casualty)? Justice? Nope, the judicial system is rigged. The rules of evidence? I think not. Innocent into proven otherwise? Pass. The cops? Utterly politicised. Owned by leftist governments, whom they owe. The media? Owned. Tipped off when the arrests go down. Camera ready. The legacy politicians? Collecting their rent from their masters. Say nothing. Oops, they said plenty in parliament over Pell. “We believe you”. The alleged rapist who then led the ALP was one of them.

George Pell was the exemplar target. They had a Royal Commission to get him. It had NO other purpose. Nearly half a billion spent on that one. Bugger! He got off.

And they manufactured another one. On the back of a state created moral panic over war crimes. Even better than Catholic priests.

We come to this week. The very best summary can be found here, per George Christensen.

Not one word needs to be added.

There was another hugely expensive and ineffective publicly funded witch-hunt which has (inevitably) caught its big target. The Pell of the SAS. After three hundred million spent on investigating war crimes in the Middle East, they sure as hell needed a scalp. Desperately. No scalp? The people will start asking questions. Why did they spend all that dosh on trying to get soldiers to take the blame for useless wars engineered by rotten governments? See under George Bush 43 and John Howard.

Rinse, repeat. Did Robert McNamara ever pay for Vietnam? Nope. Off, scott free. A whole generation of noble American vets paid for his and LBJ’s “war crimes”. They copped all the shit. Vets who faced the sort of warfare that BRS was thrust into.

Who bears the responsibility for “war crimes”, if we can even agree on a definition of same and can also agree on the evidence of the alleged crimes? It seems a tad harsh to ascribe all the blame to the soldier in the field making life-threatening decisions in real time on the run, under fire. When the McNamaras and Bushes (and Howards), back in Washinton and Canberra, escape blame.

Australia faces a moment. Ben Roberts-Smith is accused of murder. In the accuser’s corner is a ex- Queensland cop, now super-bureaucrat called Ross Barnett. He has already disgraced himself by calling his “investigation” being about “murder”. Err, buddy, not yet. Not by a long shot. Please always use the word “alleged”.

So, justice is already compromised. Moral panic is in play. Politicians are in the headlights. Dare one suggest that Muslim politics are in play here? Does BRS have to take one for the Muslim-adjacent team now running Australia? It is a question.

There is a perfect ideological storm. The moral panic of war crimes, whipped up by Channel Nine owned papers and focused on BRS, has claimed its big victim. They have gone after him, and they are now gloating.

Can we now even trust the legal system to right things? Give me a break. We are cooked.

Paul Collits

8 April 2026