I spent several years writing over fifty thousand words defending the late George Pell against his accusers. My argument assumed that we shouldn’t automatically believe the actual accuser. Witness JJ. Go on, you all want me to say his name. Nope. Not today.

Daniel Andrews – possibly dying, now – said, even after the 2020 High Court verdict exonerating Pell had been delivered, “we believe you”. We were caught in a me-too moment. And a moral panic. Then, about PDF file priests. And it is all happening again.

We now inhabit the crazy days of the late Epstein, where the real problems of the world have been parked - notwithstanding World War Three blues and Iran – as the whole globe focuses on a sordid tale of powerful, elite, networked lotharios. Today’s moral panic 2.0, might be reduced to a tale of four accusers. Carl Beech, Witness JJ, the late Virginia Giuffre, Kathy Sherriff. (Yes, there are many accusers of Epstein that have emerged, but, it will be argued, the current global obsession largely rests on the accusations of Giuffre, and on the efforts of a Floridan journalist called Julie Knipe Brown).

Oh, and there is also one non-accuser, Ashley Davis.

Ashley who? Well, Ashley was the reason that Jeffrey Epstein was jailed in Florida in 2008. Convicted PDF file? Err, no. He was convicted of soliciting a prostitute. He paid Ashley for the legendary Epstein “massages”. The specific incident for which he was convicted occurred one day before Ashley’s 18th birthday. In most US states, she wouldn’t have been “under aged”. Yes, there were other girls, often not engaged in sex acts. Oh, and they lied about their ages. They wanted to do it, they kept coming back, they were paid, they received and none of them filed complaints against the “convicted PDF file”.

For the full story on Epstein’s one and only conviction, see Michael Tracey:

As always, with me-too events, we rely on the veracity of those making sweeping accusations, and on the robustness of the judicial system(s).

So, we come to the aforementioned complainants. Carl Beech was (coincidentally) released in Britain the other week, years short of serving his full sentence for perjury and other crimes. He was a fantasist who pretended to be a victim of an elite PDF file ring of celebrities, politicians and the like. He smeared many, both alive and dead. It was Operation Midland.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cn4gy09q84no

He was talking total bullshit. For whatever reasons. Oh, he himself was a child abuser.

If ever we were to be believe a complainant, it sure wouldn’t have been Pell’s Witness JJ. He, and it, were crocs, with many of the fantasist elements observed with Carl Beech. Both were widely believed, because people wanted to believe that the Church (especially), other public institutions and the world in general are run by PDF files. Now we have reached the heights of hyper-turbo-charged PDF-o-phobia. It has taken on the shape and depth of a quasi-religious belief.

The Team Get Pell, of course, was impressive in its breadth – the ABC, Melbourne University Press, VicPol, the Victorian judiciary, the Victorian Premier, victims’ groups, priest chasing lawyers – and they drove it all the way to the High Court. Where they got smashed. Pretty well silence since from them, despite a smattering of protesters outside George Pell’s funeral Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney.

Then Labor leader Bill Shorten was among those caught up in the hysteria of the McClelland Royal Commission into institutional child sex abuse. We-the-taxpayer spent around 400 million dollars on getting the Catholic Church. But Bill had his own backstory in these matters, ironically, and his own accuser. Perhaps we should believe the Bill Shorten accuser. Who knows? Bill was, as they say, “credibly accused” of the rape of a sixteen-year-old girl called Kathy Sherriff. Check out her website:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/w9h9m8-justice-for-kathy

Bill has always been in the clear. He stood up in the House of Representatives in the wake of the Royal Commission and enjoined us all to “believe you”. Not Kathy, clearly. Bill is now Vice Chancellor of the University of Canberra. Is Kathy a fantasist herself? I have no idea.

Christian Porter, accused of the same crime, had his political career destroyed by the sisterhood. Bill Clinton survived, too, against the odds, then and possibly still now. Feminists supported him. Are you spotting the pattern, here?

Finally, there is Virginia Giuffre. Widely believed. A star witness in the ongoing Epsteinian saga. See the book:

https://www.penguin.com.au/books/nobodys-girl-9781529985252

Recently deceased, under circumstances that have been questioned. Guiffre is the main reason that Epstein was brought to justice, second time around, in 2019. Well, brought to prison. Never tried, at least in the conventional way. You can’t try a dead man. Nor can he claim the traditional right to innocence until proven otherwise. Giuffre’s credibility has been questioned. Seriously questioned. Like Sherriff’s. Like Beech’s. And Witness JJ’s. Err, the last one took a long time. He had a cheer squad that as deeply committed to the cause. It took the High Court to knock JJ out of the park. Like Carl Beech, Giuffre accused many, many people of sordid crimes. Like Alan Dershowitz. She later retracted much of what she had earlier alleged.

If even partly true, her life story was a tragedy. But …

Yes, there is certainly a moral panic afoot. Just turn on the news or go through your YouTube feed. It is wall to wall Epstein, Maxwell and the Andrew formerly known as Prince. But perhaps the moral panic is selectively applied. The degree of “we believe you” is directly proportional, it seems, to the identity and ideological positioning of the accused.

We are now in the era of Epstein. A perfect storm of PDF file moral panic, a soupcon of anti-Semitism, a bit of Royals excitement, some conspiracy stuff about global elites, a bit of Trump Derangement Syndrome, all driven by the media cycle. Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled, is on almost permanent interview circuit. Hundreds of interviews per week. It is better than Days of Our Lives.

There are voices of caution, here. Those who are not quite willing to join the circus. For one, the ever-responsible rapporteur, Eugyppius:

I first aired my general scepticism of the Epstein mythology last July, and I think that piece has held up well. As I suggested back then, members of the Trump administration unwisely promised major Epstein revelations before realising they had nothing much to reveal about the workings of the feverishly postulated Blackmail Paedo Cult steering our politics. This has placed them in an impossible position with respect to Epstein. No revelations can ever satisfy their critics, because the Blackmail Paedo Cult is not real. At the end of January, the U.S. Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of investigative materials in response to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Despite occasional indications of unsavoury influence peddling and the odd trading of insider tips, evidence of the Blackmail Paedo Cult remains outstanding as I thought it would and as many predicted. The internet brainrot industry has responded by advancing two incompatible theses simultaneously: On the one hand, the paucity of additional revelations can only mean that Trump and his Justice Department are complicit in an ongoing cover-up. On the other hand, the document release is nevertheless held to contain sweeping revelations of the very Blackmail Paedo Cult that the Trump administration is so successfully shielding from public scrutiny. The latter thesis rests, broadly speaking, on two tranches of “evidence.” I discussed the first in my rant about the metric tonnes of Epstein bullshit presently polluting the internet: A lot of the Epstein files turn out to be protocols of baseless tips called in by crazy federal informants or random freaked out retards. In this way, the ambient Epstein mythology stirred up by the MeToo-era alarmism of 2018 has worked its way back into the investigative record, providing confirmation of itself in perfect if profoundly frustrating circularity.

Source: Eugyppius substack, subscription required.

Then there is Michael Tracey, who is doing most of the heavy lifting in the attempt to push back against the Epstein hysteria. For hysteria it is. Tracey’s analysis of the Berman New York “trial” of the dead Epstein – assuming, contra Katy Hopkins, that he IS dead – is especially instructive.

We are not only living in the age of moral panic, and the age of hunting for global, public enemies. We are also in the age of not knowing who the hell to believe. Narratives. Memes. Competing truths. AI made up stuff. Corruption. Hidden agendas. Victims’ rights. Victims? Sometime now referred to as “survivors”. Err, no, assumed victims/survivors, aka accusers.

In the case of Pell, we simply believed JJ. Well, we didn’t all take the bait. I didn’t. Gerard Henderson didn’t. The late Keith Windschuttle didn’t. Despite all our efforts, it nearly didn’t work out. The accuser and his many allies were full of shit. End of.

You get to say “really?” to all the like-accusers. Once bitten, and all that.

In the case of Epstein, we (the world) simply believed Virginia Giuffre. Michael Tracey suggests we should all keep our hats on, and retain our faculties. Stick to the evidence. And question the veracity of the now-rich accusers. Virginia’s claims about the aforementioned Alan Dershowitz were shown to be without the remotest foundation. Her credibility was trashed. The case against Epstein rests largely on her. The Berman “trial” was simply a pathway to massive “victim” payouts. And they came from everywhere. They won, big time. Their claims may well be true. It is just that they were never tested.

See also Tracey’s compelling interview with the entirely sober Brendan O’Neill, and make your own minds up.

Yes, there is a tsunami of accusations. From alleged victims who have generally done very well financially from “settlements”. With over $600 million dollars’ worth of settlements. And endlessly growing. They might be Carl Beeches and Witness JJs. They might be Kathy Sherriffs.

The key missing phrase is “cross examination”. Nope. Nothing doing here.

Yes, we should keep our hats on. The rule of law demands no less. And we all believe in that, don’t we? Even if the accused is a complete shit like the possibly late JE. A convenient shit. A distraction.

The right-side-of-history people thought that George Pell was a convenient enemy. That is why they went after him. Bills Shorten and Clinton? Credibly accused rapists. Walked free. They were on the “right” side of history. All (alleged) sins forgiven.

Moral panic can be very convenient. Strategic, even. Meanwhile, the Epstein circus will roll on. Still no evidence he was a Jewish spy. No evidence of cameras in bedrooms. No evidence of blackmail. No evidence of cannibalistic, satanic, elite, Jewish-led cabals. No evidence that he was a PDF file, actually.

In these days, we all need a scapegoat. A convenient monster. Jeffrey will do, just fine.

Michael Tracey might be right. Virginia Giuffre and friends might be right. I don’t know, though I doubt it. Rigour, the rules of evidence and real judicial process, which are still robust enough to work, probably in most cases, remain our best pathway to the truth in these matters. Fabulist stories which may be true, or not, run a distant second. Even if they have the backing of a strong tailwind of public alarm. Especially if they have the backing of a strong tailwind of public alarm. All this is unintentionally hilarious in a world where one of the biggest growth industries is … fact checking.

I say that judicial process remains our go-to place for justice. Perhaps not so in Spain, though. As Paul Joseph Watson reports, a convicted rapist of a fourteen-year-old girl – of African appearance – was slapped with … a fine!

Spain: Senegalese Migrant Who RAPED 14-Year-Old Girl Avoids Prison; Only Fined - modernity

In this case, it is all about the identity of the accuser, not the accused. In the age of rampant and ongoing third world rapist colonialism and what amounts to Muslim rape tourism, the man from Senegal simply gets a pass from the establishment. While hardly anyone will even know about this case let alone contemplate its significance, the rest of the world continues to obsess over the alleged crimes for which a (notorious) dead man has been accused, but never convicted.

It is a funny old world in which we live and move and have our being. And moral panics work in funny, quite selective, ways, n’est-ce pas?

Paul Collits

3 March 2026