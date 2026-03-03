PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Peter Campion
1d

Speaking of Muslim rape tourism, you really have to wonder why the leaders of almost every Western nation decided, almost simultaneously and in a suspiciously similar manner, to invite hordes of military age men from a hostile cultures to live within their borders.

This constitutes an unprecedented betrayal of the native populations of those nations at a truly epochal scale - and they had to have known that.

So, why did they do it?

Who coordinated it and what power did they hold over those (pre-selected) elected leaders?

Was it blackmail or bribery?

If it was bribery, what was the offer that was so attractive that they agreed to collapse the very societies they and their families relied on for day-to-day survival?

So, blackmail then?

What did they do? Get filmed raping a child who then disappeared?

A child like the hundreds of thousands of children who crossed the border and vanished under Biden?

Where were those cameras? Who has that film?

Whoever has the film controls the world - the last thing they'd do is let the DOJ have it.

In other news, Trump has bombed Iran for Israel again, despite promising no new wars and already having taken out their nuclear threat.

But Israel doesn't control the US with blackmail tapes such as JE is alleged to have collected, right?

21h

Such an important blog, Paul. Add to the list of victims of Australia's moral panics - Craig McLachlan, one of our leading musicians and actors who hasn't worked for 8 years as a result of jealous women targeting him and destroying his career. See the excellent podcast...https://craigmclachlan.com.au/not-guilty-podcast/

