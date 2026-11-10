It has been a year of elections. Much proverbial ink has been spilled by the international 24 hour punditocracy, explaining why events of, at best, marginal, consequence are anything but that.

The latest is going on as we write and read, across the Ditch. My old mate Christopher Luxon, with whom I spent an enjoyable day in Napier while he was still CEO of Air New Zealand, is now a pretty inconsequential leader of a National-led Coalition and is facing Professor Jacinda Adern’s successor, of Labour. Luxon is a wet globalist liberal, and neither a conservative of populist. He is better than Labour, of course, but not by much. At least he reversed some of Adern’s Albo-like anti-housing investment policies. Only morons like Ardern and Albo indulge in such economy-wrecking adventures. But Kiwis shouldn’t have expected much in the way of new national direction. That be too hard for jobbing pollies.

We await the final outcome, inevitably sullied by New Zealand’s German-imported MMP electoral system, which in just about every election means an un-mandated coalition government built upon deal making and compromise AFTER the election, without any reference to what voters actually wanted, and voted for.

Victorians have a chance to clean out the stables in three weeks (on 28 November). The Rum Corps State comes after that. Victoria seems destined to be run by a Liberal Wilson of the female variety, inevitably wet, corporatist, green and globalist. Inevitably “Jess”. So, no real change seems possible there. It may prove to deliver a trial run for what a Coalition Government depending upon One Nation support looks like in practice, and so, might be useful.

Meanwhile, the EU has been corruptly fumbling around in Romania, Hungary and, latterly, Poland. Demonstrating that, in Europe, the enemy is already inside the gate, and successfully snuffing out any attempts by individual member states to recover a modicum of national sovereignty.

Britain has had its various “once in a generation” by-elections. One did, in fact, have the consequence of allowing an interloper (Andy Burnham) to defenestrate an elected (and shithouse) Labour PM. Reform UK has largely been a non-event. Nigel Farage did beat Count Bin Face in a farcical by-election. Since then, the used car salesman of UK politics has tanked in the polls, while his main (only?) right wing competitor, Rupert Lowe, is becalmed in single digits in those same polls.

As the Lotus Eaters say, the UK is trapped in a two-party electoral system with six parties of roughly equal standing. The Tories, Labour, Reform UK, Restore Britain, the Lib Dems and the Greens. All now or potentially capable of 15 plus per cent of the vote. How the hell do they work out a way out of THAT mess?

If ever there was evidence for the proposition that we cannot vote our way of existential social and cultural and economic threats, the British case would be it.

Democracy in the West looks decidedly dodgy, on recent evidence.

Which brings us to the American mid-term wipeout for Trump, MAGA and the Republicans. Is it a wipeout, though?

Florida’s excellent Governor, Ron DeSantis, called the outcome “an extinction level event” for the Republicans.

https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/desantis-speaks-on-close-to-an-extinction-level-event-for-republicans-after-midterm-elections/3883643/

Err … Well, he would say that, as a 2028 likely Presidential candidate. He is the Republican centrist (and the ultimate politician-Covid hero, along with Britain’s Andrew Bridgen) who is seeking to extricate the GOP from the quixotic Trump hit-the-wall flame-out.

Putting it in perspective, it isn’t really a “bloodbath”, or a “meteor strike”. As always, a little historical knowledge helps. At the time of writing, Trump is reported to have lost 42 House of Representatives seats, with an admittedly high 30 odd seats still to be decided. In 1994, Bill Clinton lost 54 House seats. In 2010, Obama lost 63. Trump in 2018 lost 41 seats.

https://www.studentnewsdaily.com/daily-news-article/trump-joins-obama-and-clinton-in-huge-midterm-losses/

This is an old story, then. The American pundits even have a name this recurring phenomenon … the Presidential penalty.

https://www.moneycontrol.com/world/us-midterms-how-trump-fell-victim-to-the-midterm-penalty-that-has-hurt-presidents-for-decades-article-14070121.html

The mid-terms are a punishment opportunity, even for half decent presidents.

The American Constitution is famous (or infamous) for its checks and balances. It is what they did, and why they did it.

And one gets the impression that American voters relish the opportunity to use every opportunity to remind their leaders that it is they-the-voters who have the power. The voters luxuriate in their ability to curtail the power of one or two of the three branches over which they have a direct say (the executive and the legislative). They pull the mid-term levers almost automatically. And the baseline position, certainly of independent voters, is to ensure that no branch of the US Government has too much power at any given time.

Be that as it may …

Why this result, and does it matter?

JD Vance thinks it is all about the Iran War. He is probably right, though any political scientist would baulk at a single factor interpretation of an election outcome. But … what is not to hate about this (Iran) fiasco?

· It is fresh off the back of the last neocon disasters … Iraq and Afghanistan, where America’s best and bravest proved incapable of shifting the needle in foreign fields that are complex and messy, and where war objectives are notoriously tough to even define;

· It gives the impression that US foreign policy is dictated by a foreign government (you know who);

· It never had clearly defined objectives, so how on earth would a President ever be able (convincingly) to call victory?

· Nothing has changed in Persia since the initial attack;

· Inflation across the West is through the roof;

· The world’s oil market is now in chaos, with consequences on the streets of all of our nations.

The American Conservative is in gloating mode:

The subject line says it all. From the February 28 outbreak of the Iran War, The American Conservative has argued that the United States’ latest adventure in the Middle East would prove futile, destructive, and politically catastrophic for an administration that came to power with a promise of economic normality and no new wars.



We were right.

So much for the war. Yet another un-won American, goon show foreign policy adventure gone wrong.

We must remember, also that most Americans are not MAGA. There are many old fashioned “normie” voters. 2024 may have been a serendipitous coincidence, of Harris, Biden and some Trump 2020 remorse on the part of voters. Voters NEVER really like the new guy. He is just marginally better than the last one who failed us. American voters, ever pragmatic, eventually come to one question … am I better off than two/four years ago? As a result of a series of Trump actions and inactions, he made that choice pretty straightforward for enough voters to seal the deal.

AND, he has catastrophically let down the MAGA base. Forget Iran and forever wars. What about Covid justice? When the guy in charge was the one responsible for the Covid disaster … Fauci lied, and people died … he starts a fair way behind the starting gate. There has been NO real reversal of the Big Pharma genocide of 2020. There are reasons that MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) has achieved less than a true counter-revolution against Big Pharma, and RFK Jr is not necessarily to blame. As Robert Malone explains:

On Thursday, November 6, 2026, three days after Republicans lost control of the House, Susie Wiles resigned as White House Chief of Staff. Richard Walters, her deputy, resigned on Friday. President Trump elevated Stephen Miller to Chief of Staff. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted on X: “Stephen Miller is the strongest MAHA supporter in the administration. It’s time to unleash the Kraken.”

The obvious question … why only now, two years in? Covid survivors might recall Scott Atlas’s book about his time in the first Trump administration, and his often thwarted efforts at getting Covid policy sane at that time. Malone suggests that Stephen Miller’s predecessor, and lots of others in the White House, were not quite as enthusiastic for MAHA as he is.

DOGE flamed out. Elon Musk left the building without any real explanation or accountability. The unsustainable debt has ballooned even further. It currently stands at 40 trillion.

These are merely the most obvious areas of domestic policy failure, or, at least, of stalled reformist momentum. The counter elites have failed, miserably, alas.

The unavoidable conclusion from analysing the failures of just about ANY US administration? US government is too big to succeed. Dispersing power is one thing. But the inevitable outcome of dispersed power is the creation of multiple nodes of blocking action. America is the hardest place on earth to get a counter-revolution done. Just ask Scott Atlas.

On Trump, then, where is the plan for reversal and renewal? No, there is a simple fail grade here and the voters did what they do. Yes, of course, the outcome will not be pleasant. More communists and Muslims in power. As Johannes Leak suggested in his cartoon, a returning Dorothy to Kansas will not recognise the place after a couple of years of woke + communist Democrat oversight.

The 2026 US outcome is a combo of new (and undoubtedly ghastly) ideological politics and old-fashioned punishment of flawed governance. A lethal combo for the GOP.

Will it matter? UniParty theory says, not much, especially given Trump’s flaws as a counter elite leader. It won’t be pretty with more Democrat power, but it isn’t that pretty now, stateside. As John Leake has explained:

Regardless of which political party gains control of Congress or the White House, the American people—especially of the working and middle classes—are thoroughly abused by the US government. Both political parties serve shadowy, undeclared interests that have little to do with the interests of ordinary citizens.

Paul Keating used to say … you change the government, you change the country. It might have been true once. It ain’t now. These days, it is more a case of … you change the country, you change the government. After all, this is the era of mass immigration, the ethnic cleansing of natives, electoral replacement theory, floor-to-ceiling educational indoctrination and, of course, the UniParty.

That is how Sadiq Khan gets to run Londonistan. And how other Muslim immigrants get to be the British Home Secretary and Africans get to lead the Tories. You know, the Black Thatcher. When the last things Britain now needs are Thatcherism and rule by an African.

The most consequential election this year has probably been Hungary’s. Orban’s defeat shows that even brilliant, planned and thoughtful resistance to the EU fascist dictatorship is ultimately futile. It is way more depressing that the relatively minor slap in the mush delivered stateside to the prince of the inconsequential counter-elites.

The Trump slap equally shows the folly of faith in counter-elites as a vehicle for redemption against our mortal enemies, in probable descending order of threat … the de-Christianisers, the globalists, the Muslims, the neo-Marxists and the Chinese.

Even when a counter-elite actor is best-in-show, like Orban, you will come-a-crashing. When your fate is the hands of a flawed, self-obsessed narcissist with a half-formed-at-best understanding of his task, you should not expect anything but a backlash.

There will be endless democratic toing and froing. And nothing much will change. The bigger forces, the demons, will do what they do. The puppets in Canberra and Washington and London will play their games. Collect their career rewards. Attend their feel-good conferences. Write their opinion pieces. Do their thang.

The real tragedy of the mid-terms is not the leftist Democrats’ decisive victory, horrific though that is, but rather the fact that trump has reprised his quixotic, error ridden and, ultimately, disastrous, first term.

So, for those experiencing the mid-term blues, think more broadly and deeply. Contemplate the real losses but also the fake gains. Separate the short-term gloom from the longer-worse gloom. Recognise higher enemies than those midwits and useful idiots who plague the airwaves around election times.

And beware false dawns, counter-elites and faux-populist leaders who promise deliverance but deliver just more of the same. Or do their best but fall prey to the many, interconnected forces of ruling class control, and not unexpectedly, fail. You can play a blinder into the headwinds, but still come second.

The times are grim, irrespective of Democrat landslides. As Woody Allen once said (in 1979):

More than any other time in history, mankind faces a crossroads. One path leads to despair and utter hopelessness. The other, to total extinction. Let us pray we have the wisdom to choose correctly.

Oh dear. It often now feels that these are the two choices we have open to us, what with failing democracies, tainted liberalism, globalist tyrannies, terrorism and violence on the streets, corrupt justice (see under Russell brand versus the Pakistani grooming gangs), un-mandated policies rampant, reverse colonialism and all sorts of demonic forces let loose.

I agree with Richard the Fourth on black pilling, though. All is never lost. Just look at the twists and turns of history, as R 4 often points out. Don’t give up on the joy of small wins, or on the efforts good people make in retail politics. Make the bad guys actually fight for the spoils, for once. Slow the speed towards the cliff. Buying time will allow us to regroup, consider the medium term, and refine our approach.

Despite the steepness of the odds against making lasting gains. Heroic virtue doesn’t stay sitting on the couch at home.

Paul Collits

10 November 2026