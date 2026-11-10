PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
5d

Sums up my feelings Paul.

"I'll tip my hat to the new Constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up my guitar and play

Just like yesterday

Then I'll get on my knees and pray

We don't get fooled again"

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