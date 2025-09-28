Professor Brett Sutton is a Director at the CSIRO, Australia’s formerly, well respected scientific and industrial research organisation. He has an Order of Australia. He was once Victorian of the Year. He proudly displays his pronouns as “he, him his”.

Readers may have forgotten the name. But many will remember his former job. As Victoria’s Chief Health Officer during Covid, he was Daniel Andrews’ enforcer-in-chief of the world’s toughest and most ridiculous plandemic lockdown. Even the CCP thought Daniel Andrews went too far.

They are building a statue in honour of Andrews in Meldanistan, aka Victoria’s capital. I don’t think Sutton will get a statue.

Like many of Australia’s Zero Covid gauleiters, Sutton has landed on his feet. Two of the others are now Governors of their States. The Covid official family, in Sutton’s case, is literally “family”. Brett is the brother-in-law of one Jane Halton, Bill Gates’ girl down under and a key figure at the infamous Event 201 put on by CEPI (The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) in late 2019.

Sutton has just given an interview about Covid, and it has garnered quite a bit of attention.

Most of the Covid class in Australia have remained silent since 2022 and, where possible, hidden from view. In a word association test, I am guessing that “Covid” and “memory holing” would be a popular pairing. Obviously, the entire political class and their fellow travellers were hoping that we would all follow the pattern identified by the political economist Anthony Downs in his epic piece, The Issue Attention Cycle.

In other words, we would all simply move on to the next issue. Their confident hopes have proven warranted and prescient, alas.

Those in charge, especially the CHOs, sure had a lot to say to us all at the time. You could not shut them up. Daily lectures. Rules. Endless bullying, gaslighting, lying, fearmongering. We would see them every single day during the era of Covid obsession. Covid exceptionalism, as Daniel Andrews termed it upon its completion.

Since then? Not so much. But Brett Sutton has broken cover. Sort of. In a very, very low-key way. No apology, of course. Brett is firmly in the “mistakes were made” cohort. We should expect no more. One report called his admissions “bombshells”. Well, possibly. Sky News reported:

‘Probably never necessary’: Victoria former chief health officer Brett Sutton makes bombshell admission about Andrews government’s Covid response.

For the Covid-awake, this is not news. For the Covid-sleepy and for the legacy media, I guess it could be considered a bombshell. “Probably never necessary”. That is quite the admission.

But Sutton hedged his bets. He slithered. As snakes do.

He stayed away from the controversial things. And has kept up the bullshit on things that every second Joe in the street know to be false. For example:

Former Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has refused to answer questions about the efficacy of the public health orders he enforced in Melbourne, and insists that the idea of having no restrictions is “absurd” and should never be seen as reasonable policy.

No restrictions “absurd”? Err, no. Professor. See under Sweden. So, the Victorian Covid tyranny was both “not necessary” and … err, “necessary”.

Former Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says people shouldn’t have doubted the mRNA Covid vaccines because while they were developed in just 12 months, they were backed by over two decades of prior research.

Backed by research? The man lives in a fantasyland. He was, at the time, daily spruiking injectables that were not needed, ineffective and dangerous. Sutton should by now have been sued a thousand times over. The shots were mandated despite their creators lying to get them accepted under emergency use authorisation.

Only now, on RFK Jr’s watch and with Trump 47 appearing to be starting to walk back his self-adulation over Operation Warp Speed, are the Americans in charge catching up with popular opinion across the fruited plain.

Even President Trump is now calling for a full, transparent accounting of COVID vaccines and therapeutics. In a recent Truth Social post, he directly challenges Pfizer and other drug companies to publicly justify their products’ success and results—something he claims they showed him but have withheld from the public. This is a monumental moment. The architect of Operation Warp Speed, who once celebrated its creation on the campaign trail (and was booed for it), is now demonstrating a crucial moment of reflection. He is openly entertaining the possibility that the “brilliant” execution may not have yielded the “salvation technology” we were promised. This isn’t a retraction; it’s a demand for the debate we were never allowed to have. He funded the vaccine’s development at record speed, but critically, he never mandated it. He believes in choice. Now, he is advocating for something just as important: informed choice. He is essentially saying: ‘I want every perspective out in the open. I want to see the data, the arguments for AND against. I want the world to hear the challenging opinions I’m hearing behind closed doors.’ This is the accountability the world has been waiting for. It validates the doctors, scientists, and journalists who have been marginalized for three years for asking these very questions. The dam is breaking. The most powerful representative in the world is opening the door for a true scientific reckoning on mRNA technology, efficacy, and safety. Change is no longer coming; it is here.

Source: Dr Rod Hodkinson’s Telegram channel, 12 September 2025.

The Americans are way ahead of sleepy Australia. Instead, Sutton expresses concern about “misinformation”:

Former Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says he’s concerned about the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence, and wants social media companies to delete “misleading medical information,” calling it a “threat to democracy.”

Is this guy for real?

Yes, he is, alas, and unless and until his cohort of Covid criminals is brought to proper justice, soft interviews done with the very few of his ilk would come into the open will continue to be the only (very inadequate) opportunity we get to hear them sort of explain, sort of apologise, and sort of admit errors.

I think we all know that Sutton himself was the father of misinformation and disinformation down under.

Interestingly, Rebel News calls Sutton “disgraced”. Well, Sutton admitted he still gets a lot of abuse in the streets. To which I reply … good! What the hell else would he expect?

But it will be water off a duck’s back. No one is listening.

Australia is now two elections on from any possibility of Covid justice. Downs’ issue attention cycle has rolled forward through a whole series of deep state distractions. We have a dripping wet, leftist government with a thirty-four per cent “mandate” to govern. And an Opposition consumed by internal ideological squabbles and a leadership vacuum. Lacking a will to power and lacking a will to policy development spine. Australia is now a one-party state.

Covid accountability just isn’t a thing, here. No one is listening.

In a period of electoral ennui and low information voters, the sudden, mild intervention of one of the Covid gangsters will, sadly, go largely unnoticed by the great unwashed.

The apparent excitement over Sutton’s “bombshell” announcement will fade, quickly. He will, no doubt, continue to experience the barbs and insults of those who he helped to crush during the plandemic. And one can only hope that this will make him feel like crap. He and his cohort deserve nothing less. Absent real Covid justice.

Paul Collits

28 September 2025