Two questions keep arising for anyone who reads the news – I don’t, at least not in the traditional way – first, why are there so many women now leading most of our public-facing institutions, and second, why are they mostly so bad at it?

Just look around. The new Archbishop of Canterbury. The appointment of a former nurse, Sarah Mullally, will likely split what is left of the highly diminished Anglican Communion, if it hasn’t already. The eSafety Karen continues her reign of online terror. The AFP (Australian federal Police) has a new Commissioner. Called, almost inevitably, Krissy.

https://womensagenda.com.au/latest/laser-focus-krissy-barrett-declares-leadership-agenda-as-she-becomes-first-woman-to-lead-the-australian-federal-police/

As if Christine Nixon wasn’t bad enough. And this week the AFP has announced it is coming after dissidents and other troublemakers. Those who “threaten social cohesion”.

https://www.afp.gov.au/news-centre/media-release/afp-launches-national-security-investigations-teams-target-groups-causing

Not a good start. Not a good sign. And who defines what threatens social cohesion? Probably a woman.

Two things have happened recently to bring these matters to a head. Or, at least, to my attention.

The first was the publication of a hit piece by Helen Andrews on the feminisation of everything, especially the feminisation of the public square. Of all of our cultural institutions – politics, the law, academia, the third sector and business.

The second, just the other week, was the one hundredth anniversary of Margaret Thatcher’s birth.

A good summary of Andrews’ thesis can be found here:

Her article, for those who prefer the written form, is here, at the indispensable Compact magazine:

https://www.compactmag.com/article/the-great-feminization/

Talk about replacement theory. Renaud Camus, eat your heart out.

Andrews thinks that feminisation equals wokeness. It is her hypothesis, and this one might just be a working hypothesis that DOES work. She goes much further. She says that the FoS might just be the end of Western Civilisation. And not merely another case of an interesting social development. And it isn’t just about greater numbers, but contains within it a fundamental change of course. The replacement of male thinking, with its focus on reason and rules, with a new focus on emoting. Yes, we have always had queens like Boudica and Gina Rhinehart. But this is new. It is all encompassing and consequential.

Helen Andrews agrees with Tyler Cowen (a libertarian economist of note and merit) who has called this one of the great revolutions of his time. Her evidence from the law is compelling. And it goes to a fundamental change in philosophy and not just to a change in chromosomes. That is the controversial part.

The feminisation thesis is talking about two things at the same time – the acquiring of majority status by females in the workforce, and their rapid (in the last five years, even) advancement en masse to senior management positions in core institutions. A double whammy. And, as Andrews notes, it is unprecedented in human history in its extent and speed.

I am always alive to the danger of the post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy, that is, that when B follows A, we can conclude that B is the result of A. But Andrews makes a strong case that feminisation has caused wokeness. We have gotten woke because of feminisation.

So, to Thatcher. I recall a colleague at RMIT, by definition a leftist, who once shared with me that he would be cheering at the death of Margaret Thatcher. A case of pre-Charlie Kirk neo-marxist compassion, perhaps. Not unexpected. They are excellent ideological haters, who actually mean it. Pretty disgusting, really.

Thatcher was perhaps best summed up by an anecdote about her. I have no means of confirming its authenticity. She took one of her early Cabinets out to dinner. Naturally, she ordered. The waitperson asked what they would be eating. Thatcher said, “the beef”. “And what about the vegetables”, the waitperson asked? Thatcher said, “oh, they will be having the beef too”.

She shone beyond (then) measure, in domestic then in international affairs. Her economic reforms were needed. Her management of the last days of the Cold War was deft. She missed what was going on with the cultural revolution, and she got climate change badly wrong, for the wrong reasons. Just like Reagan, she suited the times. Neither of them offered solutions to our more recent Western demise, post the Cold War.

That’s life.

She was hated, of course, by the then emerging woke crowd. Even as a woman, she was “not one of us”, a reaction that neatly showed how the new elites were just as prejudiced as the elites they replaced. She became the Uncle Tom of the sex wars. Just as leftist blacks despise Warren Mundine types, so do feminists despite the Maggies of the world. Funny, that.

Thatcher’s problem? She ruled like a man. Not like a leftie feminist.

The British conservative, Peter Hitchens, never a fan of Thatcher’s, has contributed the following reflection:

Hitchens loved her personal story but declined to endorse her policy legacy. And this from a conservative of note. And his revisionism about Thatcher is compelling. He contrasts Thatcher’s reversible reforms, for example, with Blair’s calculated, embedded, revolutionary changes. That have stuck, just as he intended.

Thatcher, it seems, was loved and hated in equal measure, for the wrong reasons.

Thatcher’s “revolution” seems now inadequate and inconsequential, given events since. But Hitchens’ analysis of her reign was not about her gender. It was about her policies. Which raises the question, does gender matter?

Helen Andrews addresses this. Her view is that the revolution is now all but complete, and it isn’t about “role models” or some such. Thatcher may have been an embarrassment to her ideological gender. We forget her, and move on.

It turns out to be not just about getting women to the top, but about getting the correct women to the top.

And the feminisation of everything was enabled by government, first, and then by HR-controlled corporations. It wasn’t a natural development. It was always ideological.

The evidence all around us is that the great and enabled feminisation revolution, driven by ideologue politicians, by the woke, craven fears of employers and by the double income trap, has delivered millions of unhappy female wage slaves, unsustainable housing process, and a series of core institutions run by mean girls.

We now have crap public institutions. With no accountability. Driven by chancers and spivs. Many of whom are females, often promoted beyond their abilities. Who may or may not be just biological but are rather ideological females. With all that entails.

Women rising to the top in numbers have not arrested the decline in our public life. Have they contributed to it? It looks compelling. But even if they haven’t caused it, they have certainly not stopped it.

Party over. Project fail.

It seems like there might be still something to be said in support of pale, male and stale. In public life. There is more to chromosomes in analysing the decline, possibly terminal, of Western public life. What we can say, without much risk of contradiction, is that the feminisation of everything in public life, hasn’t helped much.

What would Margaret Thatcher at one hundred say about our 2020s predicament? She would say that enforced feminisation doesn’t work, that her achievements and failures were not the result of gender, and that we should always tilt towards freedom. And she did.

Sound advice.

Paul Collits

24 October 2025