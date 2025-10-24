PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison's avatar
Alison
17h

Tell most females that someone is a victim and they will express sympathy. I should think the globalist puppeteers would be fully appreciative that women are thus easier to manipulate into wokeness, and less likely to call bullshit on globalist aims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
19h

Feminisation was/ is a UN agenda

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture