PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
1d

Very funny. What a creep we have for our PM.

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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
20h

We know fellows like Albanese, office pests and worse if they can get away with it.

Now we have Prime Pest.

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