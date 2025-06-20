There are wars everywhere. Now there is one, not always civil, between the to main factions within the Trump base.

Many tens of millions of Trump supporters voted for him because they assumed him to support the peace party. No more forever wars. Trump’s continued efforts to attain peace in the Ukraine imbroglio and his intention to withdraw American support for President Sniffy of Kiev (old English) seemed to be keeping faith with the MAGA (Make America Great Again) base.

For his efforts, Trump has been accused of appeasement in the face of HitlerPutin.

Then we turn our gaze to the Middle East. Where Israel, as ever, is fighting for its right to survive the threats of Iran and its acolytes and proxies. Which all seem to start with H. Things now become complicated for the MAGA base.

The American Conservative reports:

As the military conflict between Israel and Iran raged Monday, the Republican senator Tom Cotton (Ark.) wrote on X that “President Trump created and shaped the Make America Great Again movement and defined America First foreign policy.” “He is absolutely right that Iran’s terrorist regime cannot be trusted with a nuclear weapon,” Cotton added. Cotton wanted people to know that the true definition of “America First” is for the United States to be part of yet another regime-change war. Makes perfect sense, right? Not for anyone who has actually been paying attention.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/the-neocons-are-working-hard-to-co-opt-maga/?utm_source=The+American+Conservative&utm_campaign=28070e2e88-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2022_10_31_05_37_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_f7b67cac40-28070e2e88-63712602&mc_cid=28070e2e88&mc_eid=185d292dbb

Senator Cotton is far from alone. As good a case as any for America bombing Iran has been made by Newt Gingrich.

Gingrich and his interlocutor on the interview, Sean Hannity of Fox news, suggested that polls had indicated that 75 per cent of Americans supported America taking on Iran “by whatever means necessary”. Well, you can make polls say just about anything, as the fictional Sir Humphrey Appleby pointed out to the fictional Bernard Woolley.

Maybe the majority of Americans would support a military strike on Iran’s deeply bunkered nuclear “capability”. If it actually exists. Tulsi Gabbard recently suggested caution in assuming Iran’s “imminent” nuclear capability. This is often argued to be the case for urgent action against Tehran.

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/trump-contradicts-his-spy-chief-irans-nuclear-program-2025-06-17/

Remember Iraq’s WMDs? Their non-existence led to a futile decades long war. Would you ever trust Tony Blair or Bush 43? Err, no. (Alas, many of us did).

The whole war on terror was simply a meme. A construct. You cannot ever win a war on “terror”. Ever. There will always be more terror and terrorists. Even after you are done. And we believed that!

There is always Lindsey Graham baying for foreign blood in the background. He just never goes away. He was recently visiting Ukraine. Then again, so was Tony Abbott. Then there is John Bolton, briefly part of Trump 45’s team in the White House. Ted Cruz is on side. The global elites are always for wars. They make money out of them, and they are also a good way of losing a few million people. A core goal dear to their hearts.

The war party in America crosses partisan divides. It always has, though, these days, most Democrats are in the forever wars column. Infamously, the right-of-centre neocons captured George W Bush in the 2000s. As TAC suggests above, they are now trying it on with Trump.

On the other side of the MAGA divide we find Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon, among others.

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/06/19/politics/video/tucker-carlson-iraq-iran-donie-ebof-digvid

The Guardian is onto the MAGA civil war, no doubt with relish. See also:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/18/ted-cruz-tucker-carlson-iran

The MAGA peaceniks are joined by the paleoconservatives (like Pat Buchanan) and the libertarians (like Dave Smith and Tom Woods). Yes, they do obsess about the power of the Israeli lobby in Washington DC. Well, why wouldn’t the Zionists work their arses off to keep America on-side? The peace party is right, though, to assume that a so-called clean, brief, clinical strike on weapons bunkers in Tehran might (again) lead to a “forever war”. Seamlessly. Another one. Trump doesn’t want this, clearly. Who would, apart from the military industrial complex and the World Economic Forum?

There are funny ironies in all this. Sir Keir Stalin wants Trump to “stay cool” over Iran.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cd978ej1jv0o

Yet, at the same time, Sir Keir wants Trump to start World War Three with Russia. If he doesn’t, Sir Keir may well start it himself. Go figure. If it quacks like a moron …

What does it all mean?

Just after the evil that was 10/7 (or is 7/10?), I likened Hamas’s barbaric raid on the Jewish music festival attendees and their families to the deeds of the Manson family during and after the inaptly named Californian 1960s “summer of love”. Manson, who may or may not have been an agent – probably unwitting – of the CIA (as Tom O’Neill has argued), claimed to be trying to start a race war through his otherwise unexplained suburban murders. That might have been self-serving bullshit on Manson’s part, of course. Who knows what was true and false in his probably LSD addled brain?

https://substack.com/home/post/p-138096630?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

My point was that Hamas must surely have known that Israel’s reaction to the atrocities they committed would be swift and telling, and that after that there wouldn’t be much left of Gaza. Then, they would also have known, Hezbollah and Iran would inevitably join in the carnage. As night follows day. Then would come … the United States. The cavalry.

Hamas was clearly willing to ignite World War Three, so long as Israel and all Jews were destroyed and they and their global Muslim and other fellow travellers could (finally, gleefully) claim ownership of the river to the sea.

It has all gone to script. Alas. Which doesn’t prove that Hamas was Manson. But … It just sure looks that way.

Of course, none of the above suggests that Israel shouldn’t be paranoid about Iran. I would be. Or that Bibi should restrain himself and Israel. He is on mission, and his only mission in life is to protect Israel from destruction. Gingrich seems right about that. The only way to eliminate the Iranian threat is to eliminate the mad mullahs. Whatever stage of nuclear bomb building they are at. When the world hates you – traditionalist Catholics, leftists, Muslims “on the Western street” endlessly chanting “gas the Jews”, students at most Western universities, Iranian mullahs, the three H’s, the citizens of Lakemba, and the BBC and its antipodean equivalent – not to mention enemies with real, lethal weapons, you are probably wise to take pre-emptive action to self-protect. I think I would.

Anyone doubting Netanyahu’s resolve might do well to consult his fascinating autobiography, ably reviewed by Andrew Roberts. He calls Bibi the Churchill of the Middle East. And Roberts knows a thing or two about Winston.

https://claremontreviewofbooks.com/the-churchill-of-the-middle-east/

Whether Trump should bomb Tehran is entirely another question. Where have I heard that “regime change” mantra before? Just export a little democracy, and all will be well. Nope. America’s record in Middle East interventions is rubbish.

And, if Mark Steyn is right, why would you want the support of the crap American military, with its decades long record of military failure, anyway? Steyn took issue with a recent Spectator headline:

Why is the US so reluctant to fight Iran?

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/why-is-the-us-so-reluctant-to-fight-iran/

Steyn’s retort:

Short answer: because it hasn't won anything that matters in living memory. Ask the 2003 anti-Saddam resistance, or the 2001 anti-Taliban Afghans. If it weren't for us, you'd be speaking Russian, ha-ha! Oh, wait, in eastern Ukraine, they are!!! Cue the corpsing. I wish my friend Pete Hegseth all the best in his efforts, but ultimately the Pentagon needs to be razed and the ground salted, and the chiefs of staff moved to a room above a hair salon in a Cleveland strip mall with a budget that's a thousandth of what it presently is. The inability to use forty per cent of global military spending to accomplish any strategic national objective is a disgrace. It can't all be going on Thoroughly Modern Milley's ribbons budget, can it? Re the above, here's the takeaway, from a panel I did with the late Bernard Lewis nearly twenty years ago: I was on a panel with the great Bernard Lewis a couple of years ago - actually six or seven years ago - and Bernard said that the danger here is that America risks being seen as harmless as an enemy, and treacherous as a friend. Netanyahu surely knows that. So in Israel he is rumoured to be worried that, if Trump decides to go all-in, next thing you know the Washington bigshots will be clamoring for an exit strategy before Israel has achieved its war aims.

https://www.steynonline.com/15393/raze-pentagon

Indeed.

Given all this, why not simply be a consistent peacenik? Leave both Kiev and Tehran to the angry locals. But still barrack for the good guys, if and where they exist.

Paul Collits

20 June 2025